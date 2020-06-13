101 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY📍
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 6
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 5
1 of 5
If you like living in mansions (and who doesn’t?), the Park Avenue district is for you. This sought- after historical area is where all the old money lived and, thankfully, left their digs. The great thing about it, for you at least, is that Rochester has an affinity for converting old, large houses into a handful of smaller apartment units. So you actually CAN live in a mansion starting at a measly $700/1BR – if that’s how you roll (Note: Butler service is not included.). That same $700 can also get you a studio apartment in a five story high-rise, the other popular rental housing option here, and both will put you in close proximity to museums, galleries, boutiques and other shi-shi nightlife options. If you’re an upwardly mobile professional, the Park Ave area is the first place you should look.
If you like to hit the books hard and the bars harder, however, South Wedge is probably more your style. Thisy area is the up and coming spot for Rochester. Hip and edgy, South Wedge is located just south of downtown and offers less expensive accommodations than Park Ave, but a plethora of amenities. The city newspaper runs a “Best Of” contest every year and South Wedge won all of them last year. And by “all”, I mean all. Best bars, best neighborhood, best coffee, best salons…apparently South Wedge is the best. There are fewer studio options here, but plenty of converted houses (sorry, no mansions) and 1-2BR options, typically starting at around $500. If you want to double up on the roomies and don’t need a lot of space, room shares can be had for as little as $350. South Wedge is understandably popular with university students, and living here will put you around a 10-minute walk to campus or an even shorter bike or bus ride. South Wedge is also home to the city’s famous Public Market – “Farmer’s” market is bad form - that serves as a community meeting ground and all-around shopper’s paradise. In short, for South Wedge, cool people only need apply.
Rochester’s residential streets aren’t for everyone, and for those people, there’s the East End. Rochester’s downtown living area retains a more urban feel with lofts and penthouses in high-rises; and if you just relocated from Manhattan, or simply enjoy a walking city, this area is for you. Arts and Entertainment options abound here, so you can walk to your fancy corporate job in the morning and enjoy a four star meal and violin concerto at the Eastman Theater on the way home. Apartment prices vary tremendously depending on what you’re looking for, and while converted homes and apartment complexes are still available here, that fancy penthouse can set you back as much as $1500 a month. But you can’t put a price on culture, right?
Homes are extremely reasonable here, and this picturesque suburban living can be yours for around $1000/3br home. For the retirement-minded, Rochester proper offers a number of seniors-only apartment buildings near the river with community activities and a multitude of options to keep your ticker, well, ticking.
In case you weren’t aware, upstate New York gets cold. Very cold. Your heating bill can easily climb into the stratosphere during the winter months, but some apartment offerings include heat, which will obviously make a huge difference in your monthly costs. When apartment shopping, be absolutely sure if heat is or is not included in your monthly bill. You can also ask RG&E for the recorded average heating costs associated with any place you’re considering, too. As for other major caveats, renting in Rochester is honestly pretty straightforward. Typical standards apply here, so you’ll probably need references, verification of employment or a background check and potentially a $25 application fee. Leases for the academic year are sometimes available owing to the university population, but otherwise the standard one year leasing applies.
Rochester, like much of the rest of upstate NY, is a picturesque place, and its proximity to Lake Ontario, the Erie Canal and of course the beautiful Genesee River that bisects the city makes enjoying the outdoors easy. Small parks dot the rest of the city and bikes are welcome here. Bus routes are also thorough and a good option for commuting downtown or to the university, but in general, cars are the go-to option. Parking isn’t a huge problem, but it’s a good idea to verify if it’s available in your apartment search, especially if you’re leaning towards high-rise living.
Rochester offers a lot of things for a lot of different people, and almost always at an incredibly reasonable price. Whether you need a high-rise penthouse to make your friends jealous or a funky studio in a converted Victorian home to go with your hipster pocket square, you’re guaranteed to find something that fits your style. So pack your respective pants and get out there!
June 2020 Rochester Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
June 2020 Rochester Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month
Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $976 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $976 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Rochester.
- While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Rochester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Rochester renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...
Here’s how Rochester ranks on:
Apartment List has released Rochester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Rochester renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "As with other cities in New York, weather and state and local taxes are a source of dissatisfaction for Rochester renters."
Key Findings in Rochester include the following:
- Rochester renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Rochester were commute time, quality of local schools, pet-friendliness and affordability, which all received B grades.
- The areas of concern to Rochester renters are weather and state and local taxes, which both received scores of F.
- Rochester millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
- Rochester did relatively well compared to other cities in New York like Buffalo (F), Syracuse (F) and New York City (C+).
- Rochester did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.