Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

East Avenue
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,505
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,055
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Imperial North Apartments
4672 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include garbage disposal, central air conditioning and dining room. Community features sun deck, swing set, tennis court and pool. Close to downtown Rochester and restaurants such as Famous Dave's or Benucci's.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Charlotte
3 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
16 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
90 Cottage St
90 Cottage Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
90 Cottage St Available 06/15/20 3Bed1Bath SPACIOUS HOME - 3 Bedroom, One Bathroom HOME Laundry on site, new washer and dryer No smoking Off-street parking 1/8 acre lot It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
85 park ave
85 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
Park Ave Studio,1 and 2 bdrm! - Property Id: 85247 Apartment building on Park Ave between the Meigs and Alexander block. Rent includes everything except cable,internet and gas for stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strong
1 Unit Available
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
1930 East Main Street
1930 East Main Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
*SPACIOUS 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!* - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beautiful kitchen with appliances INCLUDED! Good sized bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strong
1 Unit Available
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1152 sqft
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1062 Exchange St
1062 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1062 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 4Bed3Bath Beautiful Home! Aug 20 Lease - Laundry on site STAINLESS APPLIANCES No smoking 1 Off-street parking space, plenty of safe street parking It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1625 sqft
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
366 Seward St
366 Seward Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2064 sqft
4Bed2Bath LARGE Home - This is a HUGE beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that includes a bonus office space on the first floor and massive finished attic.

Median Rent in Rochester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rochester is $787, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $975.
Studio
$666
1 Bed
$787
2 Beds
$975
3+ Beds
$1,221
City GuideRochester
Whether you’re relocating to Rochester to educate that big brain of yours at U Rochester, climbing the company ladder with Kodak, or simply searching for the abominable snowman who’s said to reside here during the bitterly cold and snowy winter months, Rochester has a warm abode for you somewhere, and we’re here to help you find it. Rochester is a young, small city of 200,000 located in upstate New York (yes, there are OTHER cities in this state), where your dollar will stretch quite a bit fu...
Pack Your Fancy Pants

If you like living in mansions (and who doesn’t?), the Park Avenue district is for you. This sought- after historical area is where all the old money lived and, thankfully, left their digs. The great thing about it, for you at least, is that Rochester has an affinity for converting old, large houses into a handful of smaller apartment units. So you actually CAN live in a mansion starting at a measly $700/1BR – if that’s how you roll (Note: Butler service is not included.). That same $700 can also get you a studio apartment in a five story high-rise, the other popular rental housing option here, and both will put you in close proximity to museums, galleries, boutiques and other shi-shi nightlife options. If you’re an upwardly mobile professional, the Park Ave area is the first place you should look.

Don’t Forget Your Skinny Jeans

If you like to hit the books hard and the bars harder, however, South Wedge is probably more your style. Thisy area is the up and coming spot for Rochester. Hip and edgy, South Wedge is located just south of downtown and offers less expensive accommodations than Park Ave, but a plethora of amenities. The city newspaper runs a “Best Of” contest every year and South Wedge won all of them last year. And by “all”, I mean all. Best bars, best neighborhood, best coffee, best salons…apparently South Wedge is the best. There are fewer studio options here, but plenty of converted houses (sorry, no mansions) and 1-2BR options, typically starting at around $500. If you want to double up on the roomies and don’t need a lot of space, room shares can be had for as little as $350. South Wedge is understandably popular with university students, and living here will put you around a 10-minute walk to campus or an even shorter bike or bus ride. South Wedge is also home to the city’s famous Public Market – “Farmer’s” market is bad form - that serves as a community meeting ground and all-around shopper’s paradise. In short, for South Wedge, cool people only need apply.

Excuse me, is that Armani?

Rochester’s residential streets aren’t for everyone, and for those people, there’s the East End. Rochester’s downtown living area retains a more urban feel with lofts and penthouses in high-rises; and if you just relocated from Manhattan, or simply enjoy a walking city, this area is for you. Arts and Entertainment options abound here, so you can walk to your fancy corporate job in the morning and enjoy a four star meal and violin concerto at the Eastman Theater on the way home. Apartment prices vary tremendously depending on what you’re looking for, and while converted homes and apartment complexes are still available here, that fancy penthouse can set you back as much as $1500 a month. But you can’t put a price on culture, right?

Mom Jeans and Polyester Trousers

Homes are extremely reasonable here, and this picturesque suburban living can be yours for around $1000/3br home. For the retirement-minded, Rochester proper offers a number of seniors-only apartment buildings near the river with community activities and a multitude of options to keep your ticker, well, ticking.

It’s HOW cold?!?

In case you weren’t aware, upstate New York gets cold. Very cold. Your heating bill can easily climb into the stratosphere during the winter months, but some apartment offerings include heat, which will obviously make a huge difference in your monthly costs. When apartment shopping, be absolutely sure if heat is or is not included in your monthly bill. You can also ask RG&E for the recorded average heating costs associated with any place you’re considering, too. As for other major caveats, renting in Rochester is honestly pretty straightforward. Typical standards apply here, so you’ll probably need references, verification of employment or a background check and potentially a $25 application fee. Leases for the academic year are sometimes available owing to the university population, but otherwise the standard one year leasing applies.

Stop. Go.

Rochester, like much of the rest of upstate NY, is a picturesque place, and its proximity to Lake Ontario, the Erie Canal and of course the beautiful Genesee River that bisects the city makes enjoying the outdoors easy. Small parks dot the rest of the city and bikes are welcome here. Bus routes are also thorough and a good option for commuting downtown or to the university, but in general, cars are the go-to option. Parking isn’t a huge problem, but it’s a good idea to verify if it’s available in your apartment search, especially if you’re leaning towards high-rise living.

There You Have it.

Rochester offers a lot of things for a lot of different people, and almost always at an incredibly reasonable price. Whether you need a high-rise penthouse to make your friends jealous or a funky studio in a converted Victorian home to go with your hipster pocket square, you’re guaranteed to find something that fits your style. So pack your respective pants and get out there!

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rochester rents increased slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $976 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $976 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Rochester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Rochester renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Rochester Renter Survey

    Here’s how Rochester ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    C
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    B
    Commute time
    C
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Rochester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Rochester renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "As with other cities in New York, weather and state and local taxes are a source of dissatisfaction for Rochester renters."

    Key Findings in Rochester include the following:

    • Rochester renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Rochester were commute time, quality of local schools, pet-friendliness and affordability, which all received B grades.
    • The areas of concern to Rochester renters are weather and state and local taxes, which both received scores of F.
    • Rochester millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
    • Rochester did relatively well compared to other cities in New York like Buffalo (F), Syracuse (F) and New York City (C+).
    • Rochester did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rochester?
    In Rochester, the median rent is $666 for a studio, $787 for a 1-bedroom, $975 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,221 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rochester, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Rochester?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Rochester include East Avenue.
    How pet-friendly is Rochester?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Rochester received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Rochester?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Rochester received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Rochester?
    Rochester renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Rochester did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Rochester?
    Rochester renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Rochester did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rochester?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rochester area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Roberts Wesleyan College, and Monroe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rochester?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rochester from include Webster, Fairport, Victor, Canandaigua, and Brockport.

