101 Apartments for rent in Rochester, NY

Don’t Forget Your Skinny Jeans

If you like to hit the books hard and the bars harder, however, South Wedge is probably more your style. Thisy area is the up and coming spot for Rochester. Hip and edgy, South Wedge is located just south of downtown and offers less expensive accommodations than Park Ave, but a plethora of amenities. The city newspaper runs a “Best Of” contest every year and South Wedge won all of them last year. And by “all”, I mean all. Best bars, best neighborhood, best coffee, best salons…apparently South Wedge is the best. There are fewer studio options here, but plenty of converted houses (sorry, no mansions) and 1-2BR options, typically starting at around $500. If you want to double up on the roomies and don’t need a lot of space, room shares can be had for as little as $350. South Wedge is understandably popular with university students, and living here will put you around a 10-minute walk to campus or an even shorter bike or bus ride. South Wedge is also home to the city’s famous Public Market – “Farmer’s” market is bad form - that serves as a community meeting ground and all-around shopper’s paradise. In short, for South Wedge, cool people only need apply.