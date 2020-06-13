217 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY

Moving to Harrison

Want to move to Harrison New York? You’ll need to have at least two month’s rent and broker’s fee should you find somewhere you want to move. You’ll also need to conduct your search for a house with proof of income, ID, bank statements, credit history, landlord references, tax returns and more in hand.

Housing in Harrison is mostly single-family homes. You’re in New York City, essentially, so expect New York City prices. It offers a really high quality of life.