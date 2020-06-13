217 Apartments for rent in Harrison, NY📍
Harrison is only 20 minutes away from the madness of Manhattan, NY – but it feels worlds away. That’s because Harrison is located in Westchester county. It’s home to three country/golf clubs – the Westchester Country Club, Willow Ridge Country Club and Apawamis Golf Club.
Want to move to Harrison New York? You’ll need to have at least two month’s rent and broker’s fee should you find somewhere you want to move. You’ll also need to conduct your search for a house with proof of income, ID, bank statements, credit history, landlord references, tax returns and more in hand.
Housing in Harrison is mostly single-family homes. You’re in New York City, essentially, so expect New York City prices. It offers a really high quality of life.
North Harrison: This area is pretty, and residential. It’s not the center of town and contains more places to live than places to go hang out.
South Harrison: All three country clubs are located in this half of town. The town borders Rye, NY – which is another suburb of NYC.
Harrison is certainly a suburb of New York City – but people don’t only go there just to be close to the city. Westchester is actually a beautiful part of the country with lots of attractions and businesses – people actually just choose to move to Harrison because it’s actually a nice place to live. What a concept!
If you want to get into the city, you can drive your car. However, the Metro-North train always goes back and forth and taking it can save you a ton of time and effort.