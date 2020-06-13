88 Apartments for rent in Centereach, NY📍
Located on a long, narrow strip of land, Centereach, NY, is a hamlet flanked by the Long Island Sound to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, guaranteeing the residents a year-round ocean breeze! With just over 31,000 people living within a space of 8.7 square miles, this is a wonderful thriving community.
Enlist the help of a local realtor, broker or agent to assist when you are looking to relocate. This can mean the difference between finding that amazing gem of an apartment that would never be listed in the paper or have a rental sign in plain view, and instead ending up with the landlord from hell and leaky pipes. Bring your rental history, enough money for first and last months' deposits (one for your pets too, if they're allowed) and all of your identification and references. Having all of this with you when you go to look will only make the process easier for all concerned.
Town Center:This Italian neighborhood is a favorite for those who prefer to commute to work using their own vehicles and have a love for excellent food, well-kept streets and a close proximity to the Sound and the Atlantic. This is also a very walkable neighborhood.
Nesconset Hwy & Mark Tree Rd: Single family homes, three- to five-bedroom townhomes and high-rise condos are all next to impossible to find here, so plan to search at least 90 days prior to your move if you hope to find your next home in this area.
Middle Country Rd & Eastwood Blvd: This is a moderately priced neighborhood with a wonderful assortment of homes built anywhere from the 1940s through the late 1960s. Most residents walk anywhere they'd like to go, unless they are heading to work; then, many drive or carpool with coworkers.
Most people that live and work in and around Centereach drive their own cars, since parking isn't too bad. If they have a longer commute, many carpool with coworkers. There's a real sense of community and cooperation that being in a tightly knit area between two large bodies of water can bring out in people, and Centereach certainly has no shortage of it!