Apartment List
/
NY
/
centereach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Centereach, NY

📍

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
183 Mark Tree Rd
183 Mark Tree Road, Centereach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2nd floor 2 bedroom bath apartment

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.
Results within 1 mile of Centereach

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
Results within 5 miles of Centereach
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
190 Terry Rd B
190 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508 Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
7 Harborview Road
7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation. Use of pool, tennis and amenities is strictly for owners!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

Median Rent in Centereach

Last updated Apr. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Centereach is $2,544, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,031.
Studio
$2,291
1 Bed
$2,544
2 Beds
$3,031
3+ Beds
$3,909
City GuideCentereach
"New York is my Lourdes, where I go for spiritual refreshment... a place where you're least likely to be bitten by a wild goat." (Brendan Behan)

Located on a long, narrow strip of land, Centereach, NY, is a hamlet flanked by the Long Island Sound to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, guaranteeing the residents a year-round ocean breeze! With just over 31,000 people living within a space of 8.7 square miles, this is a wonderful thriving community.

Moving To Centereach

Enlist the help of a local realtor, broker or agent to assist when you are looking to relocate. This can mean the difference between finding that amazing gem of an apartment that would never be listed in the paper or have a rental sign in plain view, and instead ending up with the landlord from hell and leaky pipes. Bring your rental history, enough money for first and last months' deposits (one for your pets too, if they're allowed) and all of your identification and references. Having all of this with you when you go to look will only make the process easier for all concerned.

Notable Neighborhoods

Town Center:This Italian neighborhood is a favorite for those who prefer to commute to work using their own vehicles and have a love for excellent food, well-kept streets and a close proximity to the Sound and the Atlantic. This is also a very walkable neighborhood.

Nesconset Hwy & Mark Tree Rd: Single family homes, three- to five-bedroom townhomes and high-rise condos are all next to impossible to find here, so plan to search at least 90 days prior to your move if you hope to find your next home in this area.

Middle Country Rd & Eastwood Blvd: This is a moderately priced neighborhood with a wonderful assortment of homes built anywhere from the 1940s through the late 1960s. Most residents walk anywhere they'd like to go, unless they are heading to work; then, many drive or carpool with coworkers.

Living in the Center

Most people that live and work in and around Centereach drive their own cars, since parking isn't too bad. If they have a longer commute, many carpool with coworkers. There's a real sense of community and cooperation that being in a tightly knit area between two large bodies of water can bring out in people, and Centereach certainly has no shortage of it!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Centereach?
In Centereach, the median rent is $2,291 for a studio, $2,544 for a 1-bedroom, $3,031 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,909 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Centereach, check out our monthly Centereach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Centereach?
Some of the colleges located in the Centereach area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Centereach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Centereach from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYSelden, NYFarmingville, NYNesconset, NYSt. James, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYIslandia, NYSmithtown, NYRocky Point, NYYaphank, NYEast Islip, NYBellport, NYBay Shore, NYShirley, NYWest Islip, NYMastic Beach, NYNorthport, NY