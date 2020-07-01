/
lake ronkonkoma
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:30 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY📍
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
12 Pine Street
12 Pine Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. TENANT TAKES CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL, THERE IS A DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, INTERIOR PAINTED, NEW FLOORING...
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ronkonkoma
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Ronkonkoma
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
53 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,692
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,633
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
36 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,752
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
33 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Selden
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
15 Pinedale Ave
15 Pinedale Avenue, Farmingville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
Second floor apartment in legal two family owner occupied home. Two bedrooms , full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room. Lots of windows airy and bright. brand new carpets. Close to all. Quiet dead end street. Won't last!! Electric not included.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Ronkonkoma rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Ronkonkoma area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Ronkonkoma from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.
