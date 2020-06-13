/
/
saratoga springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY📍
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$796
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,242
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
31 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,331
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
575 North Broadway 5
575 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,150
Classic North Broadway Studio - Steps To Downtown - Property Id: 153319 This apartment is conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and the Skidmore campus. It is a spacious studio with a full sized kitchen that opens to the living room/bedroom.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Looking to spend 6 weeks of Track in style? Then this is the place for you!!! A brand new condo just finished is waiting for your arrival. With club room and sky deck that features grills, fire pit, and lots of room to entertain.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
18 DIVISION ST
18 Division Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle of City living in Saratoga Springs, just 1 block from Broadway. A spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath condo located on the 5th floor. Just steps to shops, restaurants, Parks, and of course the Saratoga Race track.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3 BUFF RD
3 Buff Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
What better way to spend your vacation, than in Saratoga Springs! With state park close by, Broadway filled with shops and restaurants. Great area for biking, boating and some outdoor fun. Enjoy staying is this fully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
510 BROADWAY
510 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice open one bedroom on 2nd floor, open living room & kitchen. Vibrant downtown Saratoga Springs is the location for The Algonquin, a beautiful building offering residential spaces.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
423 BROADWAY
423 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Completely Remodeled Modern Studio Utilities Included. Located in the heart of Downtown. A three flood walk up, great view, sun and new solid oak floors. Appliances are brand new & stainless steel. Central Heat.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
487 BROADWAY
487 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fantastic 1 BDR 1 bath apartment in downtown Saratoga Springs. $1100 month + utilities. Landlord supplies garbage and snow removal as well as water. 1 off street parking spot comes with the unit. Call today to book an appointment.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
132 GEORGE ST
132 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
Year rental available ASAP. $825\Mo + utilities. Garbage and water included. Welcome to an amazing opportunity to rent a 1 BDR in between the horses and the hoopla.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
296 CAROLINE ST
296 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
185 CIRCULAR ST
185 Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom, one bath second floor apartment close to Broadway, Farmers Market and bus route. Hardwood floors. Heat is included in rent, tenant pays electric and gas for stove. Tenants share yard. Great location.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
268 BROADWAY
268 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Come visit this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condo. Enjoy the Master Suite with Terrace. Spend time soaking in the beautiful weather with the BBQ grill and awning on the terrace. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage space.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Saratoga Springs, the median rent is $922 for a studio, $1,093 for a 1-bedroom, $1,346 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,684 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Saratoga Springs, check out our monthly Saratoga Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Saratoga Springs area include SUNY Empire State College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, and SUNY at Albany. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saratoga Springs from include Albany, Cohoes, Schenectady, Niskayuna, and Ballston Spa.