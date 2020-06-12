87 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY📍
Buffalo has the sunniest and driest summers of any major Northeast city, yet Buffalo averages 8 feet of snowfall annually. It is the undisputed birthplace of the beloved sports bar staple, the Buffalo wing, yet Buffalonians and football championships make the least naughty bedfellows in all of sports. That's alright Buffalo – you are the closest major city to Niagara Falls – the most extreme waterfall in North America by volume – by far.
Buffalo was once in the top 20 most populous cities in the U.S. due in large part to the commerce created as a result of Lake Erie. In 1950 the population of Buffalo peaked at around 580,000. It was, and still is a very immigrant rich city with Europeans making up nearly 50 percent. This, obviously, creates an incredibly diverse cultural landscape for a relatively small city. Today, the population is about 260,000 (70th in the U.S. by size.) Despite this precipitous declining population trend, Buffalo still ranks highly on most surveys of places to live. It ranks number one on the places to live if you're a dog – Milk Bones are produced at 243 Urban Street.
Allentown: Just north of Downtown, Allentown is a great hub. With the theater and entertainment district just to the south, Allentown is an artist community and embraces those bohemian leanings. The Arlington Park section was reinvented by the father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead (and home to Frank Lloyd Wright for some time.) Allentown is pretty rich with dining, nightlife, and festivals, and is the center of gay life in Buffalo. Apartments are nearly universally in smaller buildings, converted homes, or duplexes. Studios under $500, 1 BR around $750, 2 BR around $975.
Elmwood Village/Strip: About 4 miles north of downtown lies the most student oriented area of Buffalo, Elmwood Village (more specifically Elmwood Strip for the latter.) Home to countless cafés, coffee houses, antique shops, exercise studios, and the home to Buffalo State College, Elmwood has a feel of informal sophistication. Lots of tree-lined streets and the Albright-Knox Museum with an impressive collection including Van Gogh, Picasso, Matisse, Pollock, and Warhol to name a few. Several 1 BR apartments for under $600, with most around $725; 2 BR around $900 and 3 BR about $1,000.
Downtown: With the hauntingly impressive 1929 art deco City Hall at its center, downtown Buffalo is experiencing a renaissance of apartment dwellers. Extremely diverse, downtown in the Nickel City you will find a thriving medical community (Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – specializing in human genome research) and a 24/7 vibe (Buffalonians love to keep up with that other city in the state.) The Fruit Belt section of downtown is primarily African-American and it fully embraces its seminal role in the Underground Railway. West Village is the most architecturally historic and has the most apartments, and Waterfront Village is the most toney with great views. Allentown is technically part of downtown. Approximately $1,300 for a 1 BR at the waterfront, otherwise around $775. 2 BR $1,550 or $975. North Buffalo: An affordable and pleasant mix of residential and business (Hertel Avenue Business District) and very pedestrian friendly, North Buffalo is comfortable. North Buffalo has a distinctly Italian feel with the 1,000,000+ participants in the annual Western New York Italian Heritage and Food Festival - seriously, how could that not be great? There is also a presence of orthodox Jews in this part of the city. North Buffalo also has the beloved North Park Theatre – arguably the coolest place to catch indie films in the state outside of NYC. North Buffalo is experiencing an influx of young professionals and the prices are increasing, but still quite reasonable. $575 - $725 for a 1 BR; $600 - $850 for a 2 BR; about $900 for a 3 BR.
• Bring a lot of bathing suits and winter coats
• Bring a snow shovel
• Bring your dog – the diverse climate means lots of dogs – including the cold weather breeds. Buffalo even has a few dog friendly restaurants
• Never, ever say the words “wide right.”
• At least if a buffalo is dropped on you you'd likely have a story to tell. If it's a boulder (as in Colorado) probably not.
Now that you know what to bring and where to live, it's time to make your move to Buffalo! Happy hunting!
June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Buffalo rent trends were flat over the past month
Buffalo rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Buffalo.
- While Buffalo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Buffalo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Buffalo renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...
Here’s how Buffalo ranks on:
Apartment List has released Buffalo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Buffalo renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Buffalo vary widely across categories such as affordability and weather."
Key findings in Buffalo include the following:
- Buffalo renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Buffalo were affordability and commute time, which received A+ and A- grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Buffalo renters are weather, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and recreational activities, which all received F grades.
- Buffalo ranks low for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Albany (F) and Syracuse (F).
- Buffalo did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Boston, MA (A), Denver, CO (B+) and Austin, TX (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I enjoy the food, the sports and the festivities." – Heather H.
- "I love that we really are a city of good neighbors. Especially during the winter, we help neighbors get out of the snow and get home safely." – Aviance G.
- "Lots of lake effect snow and ice for most of winter. City is mostly made up of suburbs close to malls and entertainment." – Kalindy K.
- "I love that it’s a booming city. New restaurants and bars are opening every day and it’s cool to be part of it. I just wish we had public transportation or Uber because it makes it hard to go out with friends; someone always has to stay sober so everyone can get home safely." – Britney T.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.