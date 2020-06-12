87 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

I must live within walking distance to a place that serves Buffalo wings, so where should I move?

Allentown: Just north of Downtown, Allentown is a great hub. With the theater and entertainment district just to the south, Allentown is an artist community and embraces those bohemian leanings. The Arlington Park section was reinvented by the father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead (and home to Frank Lloyd Wright for some time.) Allentown is pretty rich with dining, nightlife, and festivals, and is the center of gay life in Buffalo. Apartments are nearly universally in smaller buildings, converted homes, or duplexes. Studios under $500, 1 BR around $750, 2 BR around $975.

Elmwood Village/Strip: About 4 miles north of downtown lies the most student oriented area of Buffalo, Elmwood Village (more specifically Elmwood Strip for the latter.) Home to countless cafés, coffee houses, antique shops, exercise studios, and the home to Buffalo State College, Elmwood has a feel of informal sophistication. Lots of tree-lined streets and the Albright-Knox Museum with an impressive collection including Van Gogh, Picasso, Matisse, Pollock, and Warhol to name a few. Several 1 BR apartments for under $600, with most around $725; 2 BR around $900 and 3 BR about $1,000.

Downtown: With the hauntingly impressive 1929 art deco City Hall at its center, downtown Buffalo is experiencing a renaissance of apartment dwellers. Extremely diverse, downtown in the Nickel City you will find a thriving medical community (Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – specializing in human genome research) and a 24/7 vibe (Buffalonians love to keep up with that other city in the state.) The Fruit Belt section of downtown is primarily African-American and it fully embraces its seminal role in the Underground Railway. West Village is the most architecturally historic and has the most apartments, and Waterfront Village is the most toney with great views. Allentown is technically part of downtown. Approximately $1,300 for a 1 BR at the waterfront, otherwise around $775. 2 BR $1,550 or $975. North Buffalo: An affordable and pleasant mix of residential and business (Hertel Avenue Business District) and very pedestrian friendly, North Buffalo is comfortable. North Buffalo has a distinctly Italian feel with the 1,000,000+ participants in the annual Western New York Italian Heritage and Food Festival - seriously, how could that not be great? There is also a presence of orthodox Jews in this part of the city. North Buffalo also has the beloved North Park Theatre – arguably the coolest place to catch indie films in the state outside of NYC. North Buffalo is experiencing an influx of young professionals and the prices are increasing, but still quite reasonable. $575 - $725 for a 1 BR; $600 - $850 for a 2 BR; about $900 for a 3 BR.