Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
443 Linwood Ave
443 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large, Beautiful One Bedroom in Mansion - Property Id: 152592 Large, Beautiful one bedroom on 2nd floor of Mansion. Very bright and airy. Large Living room and Bedroom. Full traditional bath with footed bathtub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
371 Lafayette ave. Upper
371 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026 3 Bed/Second Floor unit 1 bath Unfurnished 1,250 square feet $1,675 per month Credit and background check required Security deposit equals one month's rent

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
152 Livingston Street
152 Livingston Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom - close to Elmwood village - Property Id: 181049 Updated 2 bedroom unit, open floor plan, walking distance to all the local conveniences of Elmwood Village. Quiet street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LaSalle
1 Unit Available
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seneca
1 Unit Available
75 Unger Ave LOWER
75 Unger Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
COMFY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 227550 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryant
1 Unit Available
240 Richmond Avenue
240 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Allen
1 Unit Available
68 Irving Place
68 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Allentown apartment with 1 full bedroom, 1 bath, with possible second bedroom, office space, dressing room or second floor den. Completely separate entrance and basement with laundry hook-ups. Utilities not included, no pets please.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Leroy
1 Unit Available
271 Leroy Avenue
271 Leroy Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
3166 sqft
Beautifully Updated Upper Apartment. *** Bright Living room w/nice size coat closet, Formal dining room, New Kitchen and Bath. Huge Storage linen closet in hallway. 3 Large size Bedroom!! *** Storage space in Basement along with Laundry Hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Waterfront
1 Unit Available
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Bryant
1 Unit Available
77 Richmond Avenue - 2
77 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Beautiful spacious first floor apartment in great location. Tons of charm in this large one bedroom unit. Hardwoods throughout. All new windows.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Leroy
1 Unit Available
2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite
2626 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$750
1374 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT: Prime Main Street location in North Buffalo! Commercial square footage available 533 sq. ft. office sitting on highly visible corner lot next to the NFTA Amherst Street Subway Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Forest
1 Unit Available
18 Ardmore pl Unit 2 (Upper )
18 Ardmore Place, Buffalo, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
Upper (5 bedroom) unit located in the heart of Elmwood Village. This apartment has a huge living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. Spacious kitchen that includes a stove and fridge.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
144 Greenfield Street
144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Columbus
1 Unit Available
284 Carolina Street - 2
284 Carolina Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment located in the historic West side of Buffalo NY. This apartment is newly remodeled and has been freshly painted, has all new floors and features a new kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Allen
1 Unit Available
26 Irving Place
26 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Amazing basement level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
725 WEST FERRY Avenue
725 West Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
LIVE IN AN OLD MANSION WITH MODERN UPDATES, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF ELMWOOD VILLAGE, WALK TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, THE LEXINGTON CO-OP, FARMERS MARKET, NOTE THE OLD WORLD FEEL OF THE LIVING ROOM, MODERN KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, GREAT

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Allen
1 Unit Available
44 North Pearl Street
44 North Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$725
250 sqft
This bright, cozy Studio is in a classic Allentown building, just steps from the Medical Campus and Metro. Hardwood floors, beautiful fireplace and high ceilings make for a sweet spot to call home. All utilities included! No smoking, no pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
620 Auburn Avenue - 2
620 Auburn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Starin Central
1 Unit Available
806 Tacoma Avenue
806 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2072 sqft
Tastefully updated 2 bedroom upper unit on the quiet end of tacoma in sought after North Buffalo. With plenty of street parking this apartment has a newly renovated kitchen and bath.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Front Park
1 Unit Available
716 West Ave Avenue
716 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom Furnished apartment on the west side. Upper unit situated in the rear of property, this apartment is quiet and secluded.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Cazenovia Park
1 Unit Available
105 Kamper Ave
105 Kamper Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of a FULLY RENOVATED rental in a perfect South Buffalo location.

Median Rent in Buffalo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Buffalo is $723, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $879.
Studio
$715
1 Bed
$723
2 Beds
$879
3+ Beds
$1,118
City GuideBuffalo
On the list of cities whose names represent a real life object I'd least like dropped on me, Buffalo comes in second. But on the list of cities with of extremes, Buffalo tops many. Oh... what's that you say? What city is first on the “Don't drop that on me list?” Read on – it's in here somewhere.

Buffalo has the sunniest and driest summers of any major Northeast city, yet Buffalo averages 8 feet of snowfall annually. It is the undisputed birthplace of the beloved sports bar staple, the Buffalo wing, yet Buffalonians and football championships make the least naughty bedfellows in all of sports. That's alright Buffalo – you are the closest major city to Niagara Falls – the most extreme waterfall in North America by volume – by far.

Why does my dog always want to walk in that direction?

Buffalo was once in the top 20 most populous cities in the U.S. due in large part to the commerce created as a result of Lake Erie. In 1950 the population of Buffalo peaked at around 580,000. It was, and still is a very immigrant rich city with Europeans making up nearly 50 percent. This, obviously, creates an incredibly diverse cultural landscape for a relatively small city. Today, the population is about 260,000 (70th in the U.S. by size.) Despite this precipitous declining population trend, Buffalo still ranks highly on most surveys of places to live. It ranks number one on the places to live if you're a dog – Milk Bones are produced at 243 Urban Street.

I must live within walking distance to a place that serves Buffalo wings, so where should I move?

Allentown: Just north of Downtown, Allentown is a great hub. With the theater and entertainment district just to the south, Allentown is an artist community and embraces those bohemian leanings. The Arlington Park section was reinvented by the father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead (and home to Frank Lloyd Wright for some time.) Allentown is pretty rich with dining, nightlife, and festivals, and is the center of gay life in Buffalo. Apartments are nearly universally in smaller buildings, converted homes, or duplexes. Studios under $500, 1 BR around $750, 2 BR around $975.

Elmwood Village/Strip: About 4 miles north of downtown lies the most student oriented area of Buffalo, Elmwood Village (more specifically Elmwood Strip for the latter.) Home to countless cafés, coffee houses, antique shops, exercise studios, and the home to Buffalo State College, Elmwood has a feel of informal sophistication. Lots of tree-lined streets and the Albright-Knox Museum with an impressive collection including Van Gogh, Picasso, Matisse, Pollock, and Warhol to name a few. Several 1 BR apartments for under $600, with most around $725; 2 BR around $900 and 3 BR about $1,000.

Downtown: With the hauntingly impressive 1929 art deco City Hall at its center, downtown Buffalo is experiencing a renaissance of apartment dwellers. Extremely diverse, downtown in the Nickel City you will find a thriving medical community (Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – specializing in human genome research) and a 24/7 vibe (Buffalonians love to keep up with that other city in the state.) The Fruit Belt section of downtown is primarily African-American and it fully embraces its seminal role in the Underground Railway. West Village is the most architecturally historic and has the most apartments, and Waterfront Village is the most toney with great views. Allentown is technically part of downtown. Approximately $1,300 for a 1 BR at the waterfront, otherwise around $775. 2 BR $1,550 or $975. North Buffalo: An affordable and pleasant mix of residential and business (Hertel Avenue Business District) and very pedestrian friendly, North Buffalo is comfortable. North Buffalo has a distinctly Italian feel with the 1,000,000+ participants in the annual Western New York Italian Heritage and Food Festival - seriously, how could that not be great? There is also a presence of orthodox Jews in this part of the city. North Buffalo also has the beloved North Park Theatre – arguably the coolest place to catch indie films in the state outside of NYC. North Buffalo is experiencing an influx of young professionals and the prices are increasing, but still quite reasonable. $575 - $725 for a 1 BR; $600 - $850 for a 2 BR; about $900 for a 3 BR.

Tips about living in Buffalo:

• Bring a lot of bathing suits and winter coats

• Bring a snow shovel

• Bring your dog – the diverse climate means lots of dogs – including the cold weather breeds. Buffalo even has a few dog friendly restaurants

• Never, ever say the words “wide right.”

• At least if a buffalo is dropped on you you'd likely have a story to tell. If it's a boulder (as in Colorado) probably not.

Now that you know what to bring and where to live, it's time to make your move to Buffalo! Happy hunting!

June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Buffalo rent trends were flat over the past month

Buffalo rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Buffalo.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Buffalo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Buffalo renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

    View full Buffalo Renter Survey

    Here’s how Buffalo ranks on:

    C
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Affordability
    C
    Social Life
    A-
    Commute time
    B-
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Buffalo’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Buffalo renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Buffalo vary widely across categories such as affordability and weather."

    Key findings in Buffalo include the following:

    • Buffalo renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Buffalo were affordability and commute time, which received A+ and A- grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Buffalo renters are weather, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and recreational activities, which all received F grades.
    • Buffalo ranks low for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like Albany (F) and Syracuse (F).
    • Buffalo did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Boston, MA (A), Denver, CO (B+) and Austin, TX (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I enjoy the food, the sports and the festivities." – Heather H.
    • "I love that we really are a city of good neighbors. Especially during the winter, we help neighbors get out of the snow and get home safely." – Aviance G.
    • "Lots of lake effect snow and ice for most of winter. City is mostly made up of suburbs close to malls and entertainment." – Kalindy K.
    • "I love that it’s a booming city. New restaurants and bars are opening every day and it’s cool to be part of it. I just wish we had public transportation or Uber because it makes it hard to go out with friends; someone always has to stay sober so everyone can get home safely." – Britney T.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Buffalo?
    In Buffalo, the median rent is $715 for a studio, $723 for a 1-bedroom, $879 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,118 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Buffalo, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Buffalo?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Buffalo received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Buffalo?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Buffalo received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What is social life like in Buffalo?
    Buffalo renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Buffalo did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Buffalo?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Buffalo from include Tonawanda, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Lockport, and Cheektowaga.

