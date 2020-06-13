33 Apartments for rent in Mastic Beach, NY

Apartment List
📍

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Sayville Rd
15 Sayville Road, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath house

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
155 Dogwood Road
155 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
706 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom with office, Living Room, Full Bath, Small Eat in kitchen & Bonus Room. Large fenced Yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Alder Drive
111 Alder Drive, Mastic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
completely renovated inside! beautiful! owner requests copy of credit report , references, and proof of resources to pay rent
Results within 1 mile of Mastic Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,
Results within 5 miles of Mastic Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Manorville
1 Unit Available
402 Village Circle
402 Village Circle North, Manorville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly Renovated. All New Appliances. New Flooring. New Bathrooms. Sun Filled Screened in porch. Club House. Gated Community. Vineyards Close by. Easy Access to North and South Fork . 55 and older Community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
27 Heston Road
27 Heston Road, Shirley, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Huge Kitchen/Dining Room Combo, Living Room, 1 Bedroom, Full Bath

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
52 N.Paquatuck Ave.
52 North Paquatuck Avenue, East Moriches, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1097 sqft
Lovely Three Bedroom One Bath Ranch Located On A Quiet Block Close To A Small Quaint Town. Freshly Painted Rooms, Nice Size Eat in Kitchen, With Sliding Glass Door To A Patio & Fenced Yard.

1 of 3

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Yaphank
1 Unit Available
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Results within 10 miles of Mastic Beach
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
59 Jagger Ln
59 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1700 sqft
August in the Hamptons! Turn Key renovated 3 bedroom ranch is the perfect setting for your summer vacation. Large yard with inground, oversized heated pool. Spacious kitchen with open concept entertaining space. Available August 1-Labor Day.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3446 sqft
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Remsenburg - Speonk
1 Unit Available
4 Club Lane
4 Club Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
2200 sqft
Bucolic Remsenburg Retreat.Over an acre of peaceful property with gated pool area and expansive lawns. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, all on main level, an en-suite master, including two with double beds, a king and a queen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Remsenburg - Speonk
1 Unit Available
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
654 Dune Road Rd
654 Dune Rd, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
1800 sqft
This cozy beach house in Westhampton Dunes offers magnificent bay views. 3 out of 4 bedrooms grants access to a large deck with outdoor showers that leads to a boardwalk pathway to the bay.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
City GuideMastic Beach
Mastic Beach is the birthplace and longtime home to landowner and Declaration of Independence signer Major General William Floyd and that's not the only piece of Revolutionary War history you'll find here.

This area is a small hamlet in the southeastern section of the Town of Brookhaven, New York. Though Mastic Beach has only spent four years as an officially established city, it still has a long and patriotic history that goes back to the "good ole days." We're talking really old days here: back when tri-corner hats were stylish and "The Redcoats" wasn't a name for a rock band. Luckily, this town has combined historic and modern attractions to appeal to all kinds of new residents.

Moving to Mastic Beach

In spite of having over 12,900 residents, the hamlet of Mastic Beach does not have any real neighborhoods. Mastic Beach is simply a small hamlet in the tri-hamlet area that includes Mastic, Shirley and Mastic Beach. Unfortunately, rental housing in this hamlet is scarce. You won't find an apartment rental or duplexes for rent in Mastic Beach, although you may be lucky enough to find a private homeowner who has a studio apartment for rent (and hey, you can find cute and spacious bungalows around here too!).

Keep in mind that many rentals are not officially listed with any real estate agencies -- why? Because homeowners in the area occasionally practice undocumented renting. Make sure you verify that landlords have a rental permit before you place your John Hancock on any forms. For new residents serious about putting down roots in Mastic Beach, know what the locals know: you should come prepared with a good chunk of change and be ready to jump through every hoop (or walk across every sand dune) necessary to make a home here. To expand your range of options, consider searching in Mastic and Shirley and cover the whole tri-hamlet area. If you're looking around for some neighborhoods, then you're a bit out of luck. Mastic Beach is still small compared to big cities so it doesn't really have distinct neighborhoods just yet. Your best bet is really to speak with a couple of different real estate agents until you find one you like -- you will probably have some time to get to know them pretty well.

Living in Mastic Beach

The mind-boggling number of activities and historic sites in the area mean that whether you have a short attention span or you just like to keep things interesting, there are plenty of options to satisfy everyone. Sail from one of the many marinas as the captain of your own private boat, catch a "big fish" to inspire the tallest of tall tales, stake your own perch and watch the over 300 species of birds found here, hike every trail you can find to get lost in, or kayak until your arms fall off or you finally learn how not to tip over--just reading about the things to do here can get exhausting. Even if the great outdoors don't interest you, you can book time at The William Floyd Estate or the TWA Flight 800 International Memorial. Seriously, you won't run out of ways to stay occupied anytime soon.

Unless you have a magic carpet or horse-drawn carriage hidden away somewhere, cars are pretty much a necessity here. New Yorkers may call Mastic Beach a "small hamlet," but don't let that give you the impression that you can simply walk to work (or anywhere else, for that matter). In fact, there is only one block of shops and only one CVS in town; if you want to do any major shopping, you need to borrow Paul Revere's horse or take a car.

Driving in this area is only a minor inconvenience, especially once you consider how Mastic Beach offers easy access to nearby ocean shores, many major roadways, and the Hamptons. Additionally, if you're in the mood for a night out to soak up some New York City glitz, you'll only take about an hour to get to the Big Apple -- though in that case, you might want to ride the train instead of paying hefty parking fees. Three nearby airports also offer a quick getaway to the friendly skies: John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International. If you need to get somewhere, Mastic Beach offers plenty of options.

Hate being house-bound? Would you rather cut off your pinky toe than stay indoors? Mastic Beach will keep you occupied with all kinds of outdoor activities (and keep all your toes intact too). Opportunities to get back to nature include the Smith Point County Park, Southaven County Park and Fire Island National Seashore -- and that's just the beginning. For shopaholics that prefer the great indoors over hiking, kayaking, or bird watching, head toward the Tanger Outlet, Westfield South Shore Mall or Smith Haven Mall; while these are not located within Mastic Beach itself, they are all a reasonable 30-minute drive away. While you may picture New York City for all the food and fun you can imagine, don't forget about the grub closer to home too: local residents swear by Onofrio's Italian Restaurant for your weekly Italian night and T.J.'s Hero Shop for easing those midday hunger pangs on your lunch break.

If you still aren't ready to commit to Mastic Beach, picture a potential weekend in the hamlet. Imagine starting out with a boat ride on a Friday night, waking up the next morning for some fishing by the dawn's early light, then dinner, a show and drinks in Manhattan and finally, sleeping off all of that fun (accompanied by too many Long Island ice teas, perhaps) with a snooze on the beach. Mastic Beach has come a long way from its Revolutionary War roots; the hamlet offers outdoor activities, ocean views, historic personality, and plenty of culture, all within close proximity to New York's hustle and bustle. Living here means more than becoming a resident or another face in the crowd, like you'd expect in a big city; here, you can become part of a community. Major General William Floyd would be proud.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mastic Beach?
The average rent price for Mastic Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,280.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mastic Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Mastic Beach area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mastic Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mastic Beach from include New Haven, Milford city, Norwalk, West Haven, and Stratford.

