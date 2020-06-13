Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
11 Lexington Ct
11 Lexington Court, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Lexington Ct in Coram. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.
Results within 1 mile of Coram

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Medford
1 Unit Available
253 Birchwood Rd
253 Birchwood Road, Medford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available

1 of 1

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
Results within 5 miles of Coram
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Patchogue
9 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,327
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
678 N. Country Road
678 Route 25A, Rocky Point, NY
Studio
$1,545
1300 Sq Ft Business Space for Lease w/Option to Buy Business!! Current Rent $1545/Mth plus utilities. Water included in Rent. Lease ends in 14mths with Option to Renew. Business for Sale $75,000-Clothing Boutique "Macked".

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

Median Rent in Coram

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Coram is $2,183, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,600.
Studio
$1,966
1 Bed
$2,183
2 Beds
$2,600
3+ Beds
$3,353
City GuideCoram
Coram was originally called Wicoram, a Native American word which means “a passage between hills.”

Coram, NY, is a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The population is approximately 40,000, and it is located 60 miles from New York City. The cost of living in Coram is high, but the jobless rate is low. The median household income and median house values are well above average for New York State. There are three hospitals and seven universities within 20 miles of the hamlet. Coram is also home to The Davis House, built in 1750 and listed with the National Register of Historic Places.

Renting Your Dream House

The housing market is tight in Coram, and competition for rental housing is fierce. There is a very low vacancy rate, which means that you need to move fast and have everything that you need when you make appointments to look at housing. Be polite, and show up on time. You don’t want to be "Oh, yeah, the guy who made me wait an hour." You might just need that landlord’s good-will come decision-making time.

Have all your the necessary paperwork ready to go when you arrive; Coram doesn't smile upon slackers. You'll need your credit report, rental application, employment confirmation and rental references (if you have them). And oh, yes, your checkbook should be in your hand, as well. If they say yes, write that check out before someone else nudges you out of your place in line.

It's All About the Neighborhoods

Pine Road: This area is made up of mostly small (one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom houses) to medium-sized housing units and apartment complexes. In this area approximately 40% of those who live here work in executive or management positions.

Jefferson Avenue: Lower than average rents make Jefferson Avenue attractive to renters, but housing is hard to come by. This area is composed mostly of medium to large single family homes, and they are mostly owner-occupied. Rental vacancies are only around 2%, which is a good sign the tenants are happy with the area!

Canal Road/Patchogue/Mt. Sinai Road: More medium- to large-sized houses are found here, but the price is a little lower than Pine Road. There is a high rate of homeownership in this area, so if you are looking at places for rent, your options might be limited. If you can get a house to rent here, thank you stars - this is a stable neighborhood.

Quarrystone Lane/Westfield Road: Great for families, this area contains mostly medium-sized single family homes. Vacancies are less than 5%, so looking for house rentals may be problematic. Start your search early.

Route 112/Middle Country Road: This is the most reasonable place to live in Coram, NY. There's a mix of owners and renters in the area and mixed small- to medium-sized apartments or homes. The demand for housing is high, and the vacancy rate is less than 3%. There are many row houses in this area, which can sometimes rent inexpensively.

Living in Coram, NY

Public Transportation Most people commute to work here, and the average commute is about 35 minutes. There is widely available public transportation, however. Several bus lines and trains service Coram, and most residents make use of these public offerings. If you opt to leave your car in the driveway and get around solely by public transport, you won’t be alone. When you do use your car, heavy reliance on public transport keeps traffic to a minimum, which is another plus for the area.

The Consensus If you can put up with the long commute to work, the high cost of living and the high cost of rentals, Coram is actually a wonderful place to live. It is a stable hamlet with great neighbors, plentiful public transportation and low traffic congestion.

June 2020 Coram Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coram Rent Report. Coram rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coram rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coram rents declined significantly over the past month

Coram rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coram stand at $2,183 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,601 for a two-bedroom. Coram's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coram, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the New York metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coram

    As rents have increased slightly in Coram, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coram is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • Coram's median two-bedroom rent of $2,601 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coram.
    • While Coram's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coram than most large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where Coram is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Coram?
    In Coram, the median rent is $1,966 for a studio, $2,183 for a 1-bedroom, $2,600 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,353 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Coram, check out our monthly Coram Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Coram?
    Some of the colleges located in the Coram area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Coram?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coram from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

