80 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY📍
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 6
Coram, NY, is a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The population is approximately 40,000, and it is located 60 miles from New York City. The cost of living in Coram is high, but the jobless rate is low. The median household income and median house values are well above average for New York State. There are three hospitals and seven universities within 20 miles of the hamlet. Coram is also home to The Davis House, built in 1750 and listed with the National Register of Historic Places.
The housing market is tight in Coram, and competition for rental housing is fierce. There is a very low vacancy rate, which means that you need to move fast and have everything that you need when you make appointments to look at housing. Be polite, and show up on time. You don’t want to be "Oh, yeah, the guy who made me wait an hour." You might just need that landlord’s good-will come decision-making time.
Have all your the necessary paperwork ready to go when you arrive; Coram doesn't smile upon slackers. You'll need your credit report, rental application, employment confirmation and rental references (if you have them). And oh, yes, your checkbook should be in your hand, as well. If they say yes, write that check out before someone else nudges you out of your place in line.
Pine Road: This area is made up of mostly small (one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom houses) to medium-sized housing units and apartment complexes. In this area approximately 40% of those who live here work in executive or management positions.
Jefferson Avenue: Lower than average rents make Jefferson Avenue attractive to renters, but housing is hard to come by. This area is composed mostly of medium to large single family homes, and they are mostly owner-occupied. Rental vacancies are only around 2%, which is a good sign the tenants are happy with the area!
Canal Road/Patchogue/Mt. Sinai Road: More medium- to large-sized houses are found here, but the price is a little lower than Pine Road. There is a high rate of homeownership in this area, so if you are looking at places for rent, your options might be limited. If you can get a house to rent here, thank you stars - this is a stable neighborhood.
Quarrystone Lane/Westfield Road: Great for families, this area contains mostly medium-sized single family homes. Vacancies are less than 5%, so looking for house rentals may be problematic. Start your search early.
Route 112/Middle Country Road: This is the most reasonable place to live in Coram, NY. There's a mix of owners and renters in the area and mixed small- to medium-sized apartments or homes. The demand for housing is high, and the vacancy rate is less than 3%. There are many row houses in this area, which can sometimes rent inexpensively.
Public Transportation Most people commute to work here, and the average commute is about 35 minutes. There is widely available public transportation, however. Several bus lines and trains service Coram, and most residents make use of these public offerings. If you opt to leave your car in the driveway and get around solely by public transport, you won’t be alone. When you do use your car, heavy reliance on public transport keeps traffic to a minimum, which is another plus for the area.
The Consensus If you can put up with the long commute to work, the high cost of living and the high cost of rentals, Coram is actually a wonderful place to live. It is a stable hamlet with great neighbors, plentiful public transportation and low traffic congestion.
June 2020 Coram Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Coram Rent Report. Coram rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coram rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Coram Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Coram Rent Report. Coram rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coram rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Coram rents declined significantly over the past month
Coram rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coram stand at $2,183 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,601 for a two-bedroom. Coram's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the New York Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coram, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the New York metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
- Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
- Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 2.6% over the past year.
- Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coram
As rents have increased slightly in Coram, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coram is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
- Coram's median two-bedroom rent of $2,601 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coram.
- While Coram's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coram than most large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where Coram is nearly three times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.