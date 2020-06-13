80 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY

It's All About the Neighborhoods

Pine Road: This area is made up of mostly small (one-bedroom apartments to two-bedroom houses) to medium-sized housing units and apartment complexes. In this area approximately 40% of those who live here work in executive or management positions.

Jefferson Avenue: Lower than average rents make Jefferson Avenue attractive to renters, but housing is hard to come by. This area is composed mostly of medium to large single family homes, and they are mostly owner-occupied. Rental vacancies are only around 2%, which is a good sign the tenants are happy with the area!

Canal Road/Patchogue/Mt. Sinai Road: More medium- to large-sized houses are found here, but the price is a little lower than Pine Road. There is a high rate of homeownership in this area, so if you are looking at places for rent, your options might be limited. If you can get a house to rent here, thank you stars - this is a stable neighborhood.

Quarrystone Lane/Westfield Road: Great for families, this area contains mostly medium-sized single family homes. Vacancies are less than 5%, so looking for house rentals may be problematic. Start your search early.

Route 112/Middle Country Road: This is the most reasonable place to live in Coram, NY. There's a mix of owners and renters in the area and mixed small- to medium-sized apartments or homes. The demand for housing is high, and the vacancy rate is less than 3%. There are many row houses in this area, which can sometimes rent inexpensively.