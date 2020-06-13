/
16 Apartments for rent in Rome, NY📍
Park Drive Manor I
430 Park Drive Manor 2, Rome, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$591
3 Bedrooms
$683
315-336-5810 Basic rent for 2 Bedroom--$591.
North George Street Apartments
804 North George Street, Rome, NY
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$825
Be a part of history! North George Street Apartments provide family housing in a historic neighborhood setting in Rome. North George Street Apartments has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans available.
Foxwood Apartments
8261 Bielby Rd, Rome, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Foxwood Townhouse Apartments is a quaint, private community with spacious two bedroom townhomes that offer a safe and peaceful atmosphere.
Results within 10 miles of Rome
Deerfield Place
1 Patriot Circle, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience.
Marion Manor Estates
130 Marion Manor, Oneida County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$713
Marion Manor Estates offers affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartments as well as our two bedroom townhomes.
8064 Brimfield Street
8064 Brimfield Street, Oneida County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2600 sqft
Charming, Large, Century-Old Farmhouse - Property Id: 299280 Charming farmhouse with plenty of space, large property and comes completely furnished.
South Utica
1804 Storrs Ave
1804 Storrs Avenue, Utica, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1633 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Bright Home near Parkway - Utilities included - Property Id: 296455 If you appreciate details, technology, history, and location - this beautiful 1930's house has been transformed into a "smarter" home and has been cared for
413 West Elm Street
413 West Elm Street, Oneida, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1328 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Onedia, NY is now available.
South Utica
2200 Genesee st - Building
2200 Genesee Street, Utica, NY
Studio
$2,400
2500 sqft
Prime location with lots of possibilities! Currently used as an advertising agency. 1st Floor offers reception, conference room w/fireplace, kitchenette, large work area, and .5 bath.
412 Main Street
412 Main Street, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
14768 sqft
FOR RENT! Amazing 1800 sq ft space! Love the historic & trendy location of the Bagg Square District? Love the Smith Building for the urban lifestyle you crave? Gain access to this spacious loft through private stairwell and metal fire doors into
433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201
433 W Railroad St, Oneida, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1416 sqft
This brand new luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath residence features custom cabinets and granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in closet, and much much more.
105 Pheasants Run Road
105 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
101 Pheasants Run Road
101 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
West Utica
230 Genesee Street
230 Genesee Street, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1050 sqft
BRAND NEW, AND ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT. THIS IS JUST ONE OF MANY OTHER BRAND NEW UNITS AVAILABLE AT THE EXCLUSIVE WINSTON BUILDING LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN UTICA.
North Utica
1 Patriot Circle
1 Patriot Cir, Utica, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1346 sqft
Luxurious, maintenance free, family-friendly living at it's finest! Each unit boasts high-end finishes; modern kitchens with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, spa-inspired bathrooms, & private entry garage.
135 Pheasants Run Road
135 Pheasants Run, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
-Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rome, the median rent is $605 for a studio, $605 for a 1-bedroom, $781 for a 2-bedroom, and $989 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rome, check out our monthly Rome Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rome area include Jefferson Community College, Le Moyne College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rome from include Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Baldwinsville, and Liverpool.