178 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY

Moving to Mamaroneck

Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck are more commonplace than houses for rent, which given its close proximity to New York City should be expected. The good news though is that there are rental apartments scattered all throughout the town, meaning that your options as far as location will be pretty open when looking for an apartment to rent. You'll want to consider what it is that you are looking for in an apartment, of course: whether a 1 bedroom apartment will suit your needs, or you need something larger like say a 3 bedroom apartment.

Getting Around Town

You don't need a car to survive in Mamaroneck! Should you need to hop on the MTA (train) or the Bee-Line (bus), you may want to be close to one of the locations to save yourself some time walking to these locations daily. Shopping may be another of your concerns, but Mamaroneck has you covered with everything from jewelry stores to thrift stores and just about whatever else you could want to blow your cash on.

Enjoying the Local Eats

The food choices are sure to have something for everybody's palate for sure, with options ranging from unique sandwich shops like Anthony's Delicatessen to quality sushi at Zenzo Sushi. Not to mention some of the best Hot Dogs anywhere to be found if you stop by Walter's. They also have plenty of places to grab your coffee in the morning, and you aren't limited to just Starbucks, although they have one of those as well. The same goes for donuts or whatever your pastry desire may be; here you aren't limited to just Dunkin Donuts, Boiano Bakery or Artuso Pastry are probably tastier options.

If you're looking for a place to relax and toss back a few cold ones, you might want to try Bar'Lees Wine & Whiskey Bar or even the Bar Harbor Grill. If you would rather check out a watering hole with the familiarity of getting to know the regulars, then check out the Duck Inn Bar & Grill. The town of Mamaroneck has something to offer everyone, but be forewarned, should you go just to check out the area and see if you like it, you will and won't want to leave, so be ready for that.