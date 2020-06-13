178 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY📍
The land on which the town of Mamaroneck now sits was originally purchased by John Richbell, a merchant from London, in 1661 from the Siwanoy Indians, or more exactly from Chief Wappaquewam and his brother Manhatahan for tools, kettles, clothing and a supply of wampum. The name of the town in Indian translates to "the place where the sweet waters fall into the sea" It wasn't until 1788, that Mamaroneck officially became a town, thanks to New York Legislature.
Sometime in the 1890s, thanks to the beaches along the Long Island Sound, Mamaroneck became a hot summer destination for the people of New York City. Around the same time the town saw people begin to take up year-round residence and the population started to grow. According to 2010 census data, the town of Mamaroneck is home to over 29,000 full-time residents. Mamaroneck is located just 27 miles from the Big Apple (New York), 15 miles from Sleepy Hollow (should you want to go have a look for the Headless Horseman), eight miles to Mt. Vernon and nine miles to Greenwich, Connecticut. Mamaroneck has found itself home to several famous residents throughout its history, including Norman Rockwell, one of the most--if not the most--famous American painter of all time, former United States Secretary of the Treasury Timothy F. Geithner, former New York Yankees great and baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, actor Kevin Dillon of the TV show Entourage, and his brother, actor Matt Dillon, of There's Something About Mary and Crash.
The town has a lot to offer when it comes to recreation, including Memorial Park, Hommock's Conservation Area, Larchmont Reservoir, Leatherstocking Trail, Colonial Greenway, Premium River Conservation Area Complex, Sheldrake River Trails, Hommocks Park Ice Rink, among other activities. Trash collection for the town of Mamaroneck goes above and beyond what is typical of most areas of the country, while most locales pick up trash once a week Mamaroneck collects trash twice a week. The town of Mamaroneck also has a few perks for those wanting to live a green lifestyle, they offer curbside recycling pick up once a week, as well as the recycling facility being open five days a week. In addition to the recycling program put in place by the town, they also hold the claim to New York's first vegetable oil powered garbage truck, which they rolled out in 2008.
Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck are more commonplace than houses for rent, which given its close proximity to New York City should be expected. The good news though is that there are rental apartments scattered all throughout the town, meaning that your options as far as location will be pretty open when looking for an apartment to rent. You'll want to consider what it is that you are looking for in an apartment, of course: whether a 1 bedroom apartment will suit your needs, or you need something larger like say a 3 bedroom apartment.
Getting Around Town
You don't need a car to survive in Mamaroneck! Should you need to hop on the MTA (train) or the Bee-Line (bus), you may want to be close to one of the locations to save yourself some time walking to these locations daily. Shopping may be another of your concerns, but Mamaroneck has you covered with everything from jewelry stores to thrift stores and just about whatever else you could want to blow your cash on.
Enjoying the Local Eats
The food choices are sure to have something for everybody's palate for sure, with options ranging from unique sandwich shops like Anthony's Delicatessen to quality sushi at Zenzo Sushi. Not to mention some of the best Hot Dogs anywhere to be found if you stop by Walter's. They also have plenty of places to grab your coffee in the morning, and you aren't limited to just Starbucks, although they have one of those as well. The same goes for donuts or whatever your pastry desire may be; here you aren't limited to just Dunkin Donuts, Boiano Bakery or Artuso Pastry are probably tastier options.
If you're looking for a place to relax and toss back a few cold ones, you might want to try Bar'Lees Wine & Whiskey Bar or even the Bar Harbor Grill. If you would rather check out a watering hole with the familiarity of getting to know the regulars, then check out the Duck Inn Bar & Grill. The town of Mamaroneck has something to offer everyone, but be forewarned, should you go just to check out the area and see if you like it, you will and won't want to leave, so be ready for that.