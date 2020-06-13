Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
490 Bleeker Avenue
490 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Orienta, one of Mamaroneck s most sought after locations. Fully renovated sophisticated corner one bedroom unit. impressive pre-war building is situated directly on the Long Island Sound.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
830 Pirates Cv
830 Pirates Cove, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3003 sqft
This Sprawling Waterfront Ranch Sits On Half An Acre Overlooking Larchmont Harbor. Property features an In-ground heated Pool, Private Dock, and Incredible Views On A Quiet Cul-de-sac In Orienta.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
265 Washington Street
265 Washington Street, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
759 sqft
Two Family House - Features: 1st floor Jr 4 (1) bedroom unit w/additional office/den or 2nd bedroom, country kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, deck, ht and hw included. Bring Fido (dogs only) pet friendly. 2 car off street driveway parking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
539 Bleeker Avenue
539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3149 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
137 Mamaroneck Avenue
137 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Looking for a nice size 1 bedroom walk up apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck with plenty of sunlight and an assigned parking spot ? Floodlit Parking, Heat and Hot Water included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
572 Van Ranst
572 Van Ranst Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
Great Unit in a Two Family (Top Floor) with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom and boasting 1100+ SF. Conveniently located to the Mamaroneck Schools, a couple of feet away to the Metro North Station.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
827 Underhill Avenue
827 Underhill Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
850 sqft
Renovated Junior 4 in desirable Mamaroneck location with an amazing kitchen. Outside is a dead-end street, ample street parking and covered porch. Inside is a recently renovated 2nd.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Amazing, renovated 2nd. fl. 2-bedroom apartment located in a well-kept 2-family home on lovely, quiet street. Outside, the home is nicely landscaped with driveway parking and walkable to schools. Inside, the apartment is in great shape.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1123 Jensen Avenue
1123 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
IMPECCABLY RENOVATED large 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath side-by-side Duplex home in Rye Neck School District. This home features Brand New Cutting-Edge Eat-in-Kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, ss appliances, ceramic floor & backsplash & sleek quartz countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
123 Mamaroneck Avenue
123 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1100 sqft
Fabulous VIEW OF HARBOR out to LONG ISLAND SOUND from every room of this fantastic 3 Bedroom/2 Bath unit at the desirable Regatta Condominium.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1250 sqft
Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.
Results within 1 mile of Mamaroneck

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Larchmont Acres D
825 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 194572 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Larchmont Acres A
811 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288162 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
88 Henry Avenue
88 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1089 sqft
Unique Reverse Duplex Layout - Features: Eat in kitchen, bedrooms & bathroom are on the second floor and the living room, 1/2 bath are on the 1st floor, basement storage w/ laundry, yard, patio, off street parking, Walk to Metro-North RR.

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.

Median Rent in Mamaroneck

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mamaroneck is $2,047, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,438.
Studio
$1,843
1 Bed
$2,047
2 Beds
$2,438
3+ Beds
$3,144
City GuideMamaroneck
The town of Mamaroneck is not your typical town. It is actually comprised of two separate villages, Larchmont and the Village of Mamaroneck (parts of the village of Mamaroneck are located in Rye, the town neighboring Mamaroneck), as well as a large unincorporated area, which makes up the majority of the town's 14 square miles.

The land on which the town of Mamaroneck now sits was originally purchased by John Richbell, a merchant from London, in 1661 from the Siwanoy Indians, or more exactly from Chief Wappaquewam and his brother Manhatahan for tools, kettles, clothing and a supply of wampum. The name of the town in Indian translates to "the place where the sweet waters fall into the sea" It wasn't until 1788, that Mamaroneck officially became a town, thanks to New York Legislature.

Living in Mamaroneck

Sometime in the 1890s, thanks to the beaches along the Long Island Sound, Mamaroneck became a hot summer destination for the people of New York City. Around the same time the town saw people begin to take up year-round residence and the population started to grow. According to 2010 census data, the town of Mamaroneck is home to over 29,000 full-time residents. Mamaroneck is located just 27 miles from the Big Apple (New York), 15 miles from Sleepy Hollow (should you want to go have a look for the Headless Horseman), eight miles to Mt. Vernon and nine miles to Greenwich, Connecticut. Mamaroneck has found itself home to several famous residents throughout its history, including Norman Rockwell, one of the most--if not the most--famous American painter of all time, former United States Secretary of the Treasury Timothy F. Geithner, former New York Yankees great and baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, actor Kevin Dillon of the TV show Entourage, and his brother, actor Matt Dillon, of There's Something About Mary and Crash.

The town has a lot to offer when it comes to recreation, including Memorial Park, Hommock's Conservation Area, Larchmont Reservoir, Leatherstocking Trail, Colonial Greenway, Premium River Conservation Area Complex, Sheldrake River Trails, Hommocks Park Ice Rink, among other activities. Trash collection for the town of Mamaroneck goes above and beyond what is typical of most areas of the country, while most locales pick up trash once a week Mamaroneck collects trash twice a week. The town of Mamaroneck also has a few perks for those wanting to live a green lifestyle, they offer curbside recycling pick up once a week, as well as the recycling facility being open five days a week. In addition to the recycling program put in place by the town, they also hold the claim to New York's first vegetable oil powered garbage truck, which they rolled out in 2008.

Moving to Mamaroneck

Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck are more commonplace than houses for rent, which given its close proximity to New York City should be expected. The good news though is that there are rental apartments scattered all throughout the town, meaning that your options as far as location will be pretty open when looking for an apartment to rent. You'll want to consider what it is that you are looking for in an apartment, of course: whether a 1 bedroom apartment will suit your needs, or you need something larger like say a 3 bedroom apartment.

Getting Around Town

You don't need a car to survive in Mamaroneck! Should you need to hop on the MTA (train) or the Bee-Line (bus), you may want to be close to one of the locations to save yourself some time walking to these locations daily. Shopping may be another of your concerns, but Mamaroneck has you covered with everything from jewelry stores to thrift stores and just about whatever else you could want to blow your cash on.

Enjoying the Local Eats

The food choices are sure to have something for everybody's palate for sure, with options ranging from unique sandwich shops like Anthony's Delicatessen to quality sushi at Zenzo Sushi. Not to mention some of the best Hot Dogs anywhere to be found if you stop by Walter's. They also have plenty of places to grab your coffee in the morning, and you aren't limited to just Starbucks, although they have one of those as well. The same goes for donuts or whatever your pastry desire may be; here you aren't limited to just Dunkin Donuts, Boiano Bakery or Artuso Pastry are probably tastier options.

If you're looking for a place to relax and toss back a few cold ones, you might want to try Bar'Lees Wine & Whiskey Bar or even the Bar Harbor Grill. If you would rather check out a watering hole with the familiarity of getting to know the regulars, then check out the Duck Inn Bar & Grill. The town of Mamaroneck has something to offer everyone, but be forewarned, should you go just to check out the area and see if you like it, you will and won't want to leave, so be ready for that.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mamaroneck?
In Mamaroneck, the median rent is $1,843 for a studio, $2,047 for a 1-bedroom, $2,438 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,144 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mamaroneck, check out our monthly Mamaroneck Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mamaroneck?
Some of the colleges located in the Mamaroneck area include Norwalk Community College, LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, and Columbia University in the City of New York. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mamaroneck?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mamaroneck from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Stamford.

