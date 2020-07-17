42 Apartments for rent in Oswego County, NY📍
302 W Broadway 1
302 W Broadway, Fulton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 2 bdrm/1ba - newly renovated, 1st floor, Fulton!! - Property Id: 322742 Great location - Near parks, buslines, stores, restaurants! New responsive owner! First floor convenience with 2 private entrances! New, complete
7040 Route 104
7040 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$525
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - FURNISHED @ the entrance to CAMPUS ($525) WALK TO CAMPUS - 1 block Away, Completely Remodeled - 5 Bedroom Everything Included! Online Payments & Wifi Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Furnished @ the entrance to Campus ($525) WALK
116 West 4th Street - 1 - A
116 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$500
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 Bath ($500 per person). Blocks from downtown, parks, lake, river and restaurants.
130 West Bridge Street - A
130 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
Studio
4 Bedrooms
$525
1700 sqft
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) - New Kitchen - Huge Bedrooms - Pet Friendly - Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Parking!!! Online Payments 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) -
23 NW 9th St.
23 Northwest 9th Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$510
1700 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 4 Bed, 1.5 baths, New kitchen and bathrooms, huge open concept space, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, next to the Sub Shop, Close to bus stops, Utilities Included + Wifi, laundry, off street parking, snow removal, the works.
144 West Bridge Street - A
144 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
2 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$525
2000 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included. Tons of Parking. Great location, Great House!!! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included.
152 West 7th Street -A
152 West 7th Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2340 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 4-5 Bed/2 Baths Location, Location, Location! Everything included. This one goes fast. Live SMART! Call/Text 315-236-2054 SUNY Oswego Huge 4-5 Bed/2.5 Bath Call/text 315-217-1244
105 West Oneida Street - A
105 West Oneida Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher, all utilities & wifi included, off street parking, snow & laundry included Call / Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher,
143 Liberty Street - A
143 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Great Space!, 4 bedroom / 2 bath, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, utilities and wifi included, off street parking, snow and laundry included Call or Text 315-439-0805 315-217-1244
85 Liberty Street - A
85 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Everything Included - Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,
39 West 6th Street - 2-A
39 West 6th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244
7095 State Route 104 -A
7095 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$575
1984 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 $475-$575
9 Lathrop Street -A
9 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2100 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Gorgeous Completely Remodeled 4 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Includes - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry - Call Now, This one will go fast! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Roommate Needed ($525 per person) Gorgeous
172 W 4th St - 1
172 W 4th St, Oswego, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry, Off Street Parking in Gorgeous Historic Downtown House, 2 Blocks from downtown and bus, Online Payments Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood -
49 W. Schuyler St. - 2-A
49 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$500
1500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($475 per person)Huge 2 - 4 Bedrooms; 2 Full Baths; Free Laundry and Utilities; Off Street Parking, blocks from lake, river bus stops, close to nightlife and downtown Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($500 per person)Huge 2 - 4
164 W. Schuyler St. - A
164 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$450
1400 sqft
SUNY Oswego FURNSHIED 4 Bedroom - $450 per person - New Kitchen & Bathroom - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Trash Removal, Snow Removal all included - Off Street Parking!!!! Online Payments Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego FURNISHED 4
136 W. Cayuga St. - A
136 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$475
1600 sqft
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($475 per person) - New Kitchen & 2 New Bathrooms - Huge Bedrooms - Furnished - Pet Friendly - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Off Street Parking!!! Online Payments
172 W 4th St - 2 - A
172 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
1 Bedroom
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 2-3 bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry, Off Street Parking in Gorgeous Historic Downtown House, 2 Blocks from downtown and bus, Online Payments Call/Text 315-439-0805 SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood -
141 W Cayuga St
141 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$495
1311 sqft
SUNY Oswego Great House! - 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath - New Kitchen and Bath, New Hardwood floors in bedrooms, Off Street Parking, On Site Laundry, Utilities, Wifi Included - .
175 W 8th St. - 1 - A
175 West 8th Street, Oswego, NY
2 Bedrooms
6 Bedrooms
$510
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($510 per person) 4-6 Bedroom 1 Bath -2 New Kitchen w/ Solid Surface Countertops, Completely remodeled, All utilities included, On site Laundry, Off Street Parking - Online Payments - A must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego -
6 Lathrop St
6 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$525
1100 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath. New Kitchen & Bath. Off Street Parking, Snow Removal, Laundry Included, A Must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($495 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath.
7093 Route 104
7093 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$525
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) The Ultimate! This newly remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 FULL BATHROOMS, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, HUGE dining and living space, Enclosed from porch for entertaining, Large back yard with deck and Off
7 School Road
7 School Rd, Oswego County, NY
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
One bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in the former Redfield School House - coin laundry is available on the 1st floor- off street parking - snow removal and lawn care included
412 County Route 10, Townhouse B8
412 County Route 10, Oswego County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
FREE WIFI, 7 ACRES, 5 MIN FROM EVERYTHING ( GREAT NORTHERN MALL, ROUTE 31, I 481, WEGMANS, WALMART, HOMEDEPOT) FAMILY AND PET FRIENDLY, 3 PARKING INCLUDED AND EVERY UNIT HAS A FULL BASEMENT 2/3 BEDS WITH WALK OUT BASEMENT, NEW LED LIGHTS & FREE
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Oswego County area include Jefferson Community College, Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Ithaca, Watertown, Utica, and Canandaigua have apartments for rent.