Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:32 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Elwood, NY📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools
Results within 5 miles of Elwood
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
45 Tower Street
45 Tower Street, Huntington Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
This is a rare fund gem rental place. It's MUCH more bigger inside than look from outside. You will love the professionally designed layout for a family needs 4 bed rooms, 2 full bath. Full size unfinished BSMT/ OSE.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Amazing Historical Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
63 West Neck Road
63 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Renovated Second Floor 2 Br 1 Bath Apt, Just 3 Short Blocks To Main St Shops And Restaurants! Brand New Bathroom And Kitchen With Dishwasher And Gas Stove. Large Storage Closet/ Pantry. Large Walk In Closet In Bedroom Could Be An Office.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
6 Northridge Street
6 Northridge St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment With Private Fenced Yard, Private Parking, And Additional Storage, Designer Floor & Updated Throughout, Total Efficiency Apartment
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
71 West Neck Road
71 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Second Floor Apartment in Charming Colonial, Located In the Heart Of Huntington Village, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Small Office, Attic For Storage, Use Of Unfinished Basement, Shared Washer/Dryer In Basement, Walking Distance To Village, Shops,
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
257 Park Avenue
257 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
FANTASTIC Village Location! Three Story Vintage Colonial With 4 + Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths, Filled With Character & Charm, Set On Enchanting Manicured Property With Brick Patio & Heated Greenhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
10 Oakwood Road
10 Oakwood Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Exceptional home located in Huntington Village! Spacious 4bd/2ba Colonial full of character featuring a Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Bedroom w/WIC and Full Bathroom on First Floor, Kitchen and Mud Room leading to a flat backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
2 Bushwick Street
2 Bushwick Street, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Professionally Cleaned, Beautiful 2 Bdrm, 1FBth Upper Apt in House in Lovely Melville Triangle Section, Gleaming Hardwoods, W/D in Huge Eat-in-Kitchen 10x17, Lvrm 18x12, 1st Bdrm 15x12, 2nd Bdrm 11x11.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
92 Liberty Street
92 Liberty Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Deer Park 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Featuring New Kitchen, Large Living Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Shared Yard Use. Available For Immediate Occupancy. Utilities Are Not Included. No Smoking/No Pets
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
