136 Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY

Moving to Town

Perched at the widest spot on the Hudson River, on its most eastern shore, many rental homes in Ossining's village have lovely views of the water. While this is certainly one of the most coveted locations in town, regardless of the neighborhood you choose, you should allow 30 days to find the home you want in this community. It won't be a painful hunt, but it can require a little patience and dedication to find exactly the right spot.

Looking for one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments or condo rentals in Ossining? You'll find plenty of potential residences in a busy town that includes Ossining Village within its boundaries, once a separate entity. You'll also find a great deal of history here. The downtown area's historic district includes a wide variety of late 19th-century and early-20th century buildings including banks, churches, a village hall and a former post office. The entire district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with its entire history intact.