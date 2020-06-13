136 Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY📍
The town of Ossining began here in the late 18th century, prospering with industry and the construction of Sing Sing prison. Okay, there's no real harmony in the idea of incarceration, but the name certainly has a harmonic bent.
Perched at the widest spot on the Hudson River, on its most eastern shore, many rental homes in Ossining's village have lovely views of the water. While this is certainly one of the most coveted locations in town, regardless of the neighborhood you choose, you should allow 30 days to find the home you want in this community. It won't be a painful hunt, but it can require a little patience and dedication to find exactly the right spot.
Looking for one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments or condo rentals in Ossining? You'll find plenty of potential residences in a busy town that includes Ossining Village within its boundaries, once a separate entity. You'll also find a great deal of history here. The downtown area's historic district includes a wide variety of late 19th-century and early-20th century buildings including banks, churches, a village hall and a former post office. The entire district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with its entire history intact.
Ossining is a pretty small town and has only two distinct sections: in the center of town and outside the center of town.
Village Center: You'll find small- to medium-size apartment complexes and homes in this area, urban by density. A mix of owners and renters reside in buildings mostly constructed between 1970 and 1999, with some older properties built before 1940.
Sparta: Away from the center of town, you'll find some historic residences here built prior to 1939, as well as a solid mix of buildings constructed after 1970, including some high-rise apartments and medium-size apartment complexes and homes on tree-lined streets. History and Harmony
If you're a fan of the advertising industry depicted on television's Mad Men, then you may note that Don Draper, the classic antagonist, housed his family in Ossining on the first three seasons.
Arts and entertainment, such as local theater, movie nights and year-round farmers' markets are a vital part of the community. No current listings for screenings of_ Mad Men_ are included in the town's busy entertainment calendar.