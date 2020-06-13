Apartment List
/
NY
/
ossining
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Ossining, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
79 S Highland Avenue
79 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
680 sqft
Southwestern & Palisades vistas compliment this Updated 2 BR Penthouse apartment/Classic 1920's Low Rise brick walk-up building/Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances/Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment/Laundry Rm, Rear Parking

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
$1,150
600 sqft
Modern Studio Apartment Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Includes, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room On Lobby Level & Unassigned Parking. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
81 Charter Circle
81 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Spacious ONE Bedroom Apartment With Hardwood Floors. Laundry Room On Lobby Level, Unassigned Parking included. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
69 Pocantico Rd
69 Pocantico Road, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
140 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st 2020 - HOUSE-SHARE (This is not an apartment) - 1 BEDROOM with shared master BATHROOM FOR RENT. Married professionals looking to share our well-maintained 2-story 3BR 2BA home with another professional.
Results within 1 mile of Ossining

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
227 Cedar Lane
227 Cedar Lane, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1091 sqft
Rent a piece of history! Circa 1750 log cabin on 6.5 private acres in Ossining bordering Watershed and Park land. Hand hewn beams, wide plank hardwood floors, original dutch door and stone fireplace. Pond, brook and magnificent wildlife.
Results within 5 miles of Ossining
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Windle Park
48 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Bedroom. 2 Minute Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270450 ***1 MONTH BROKER FEE*** ***JULY 1 AVAIL*** This apartment is on the ground floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1782 sqft
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
320 S Broadway
320 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location!!! A commuters dream, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking passes, freshly painted living room, carpets cleaned, bright apt.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
101 Washington Avenue
101 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
900 sqft
101 Washington Avenue is situated in the heart of Pleasantville, just a short stroll to all; including quaint shops, restaurants, the train station, Jacob Burns Film Center and a seasonal farmers market! Each luxury unit in this new construction

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
428 Saw Mill River Road
428 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2338 sqft
Young Colonial with 3 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, Large Formal Dining Room with slider to yard and Family Room on first floor. The Living has a wood burning fireplace and the renovated kitchen has cherry cabinets with quartz counters.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
25 Route 100
25 Somerstown Turnpike, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental with parking. No stairs, direct access. Great location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1 Hale Hollow Road
1 Hale Hollow Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fabulous Rental Unit In A Multifamily Home Located On Croton-on-Hudson. Apartment Features 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With A Private Entry And Private Deck. Hardwood And Tile Floors Throughout. Move-in Ready. Grounds Are Professionally Landscaped.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2676 sqft
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
38 Lawrence Avenue
38 Lawrence Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Sleepy Hollow! Walk to everything the Village has to offer. Tenant will have access to private LAUNDRY and storage room in the basement.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
139 S Broadway
139 South Broadway, South Nyack, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
500 sqft
Enjoy the one bedroom and 1 bath, in turn of the century historic mansion with river views from all rooms. Living room features wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors as seen. Beautifully renovated, and in excellent condition.

Median Rent in Ossining

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ossining is $1,826, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,175.
Studio
$1,644
1 Bed
$1,826
2 Beds
$2,175
3+ Beds
$2,805
City GuideOssining
What's in a name? In 1813, the town of Ossining, New York, was known as the village of Sing Sing. When the state decided to name a town on the northern part of Mount Pleasant, a local authority on Native Americans suggested the new town should be called Ossinsing, a form of the name Sing Sing. Later, the last s was removed to make it a little easier to pronounce!

The town of Ossining began here in the late 18th century, prospering with industry and the construction of Sing Sing prison. Okay, there's no real harmony in the idea of incarceration, but the name certainly has a harmonic bent.

Moving to Town

Perched at the widest spot on the Hudson River, on its most eastern shore, many rental homes in Ossining's village have lovely views of the water. While this is certainly one of the most coveted locations in town, regardless of the neighborhood you choose, you should allow 30 days to find the home you want in this community. It won't be a painful hunt, but it can require a little patience and dedication to find exactly the right spot.

Looking for one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments or condo rentals in Ossining? You'll find plenty of potential residences in a busy town that includes Ossining Village within its boundaries, once a separate entity. You'll also find a great deal of history here. The downtown area's historic district includes a wide variety of late 19th-century and early-20th century buildings including banks, churches, a village hall and a former post office. The entire district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with its entire history intact.

Neighborhoods

Ossining is a pretty small town and has only two distinct sections: in the center of town and outside the center of town.

Village Center: You'll find small- to medium-size apartment complexes and homes in this area, urban by density. A mix of owners and renters reside in buildings mostly constructed between 1970 and 1999, with some older properties built before 1940.

Sparta: Away from the center of town, you'll find some historic residences here built prior to 1939, as well as a solid mix of buildings constructed after 1970, including some high-rise apartments and medium-size apartment complexes and homes on tree-lined streets. History and Harmony

If you're a fan of the advertising industry depicted on television's Mad Men, then you may note that Don Draper, the classic antagonist, housed his family in Ossining on the first three seasons.

Arts and entertainment, such as local theater, movie nights and year-round farmers' markets are a vital part of the community. No current listings for screenings of_ Mad Men_ are included in the town's busy entertainment calendar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ossining?
In Ossining, the median rent is $1,644 for a studio, $1,826 for a 1-bedroom, $2,175 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,805 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ossining, check out our monthly Ossining Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ossining?
Some of the colleges located in the Ossining area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and Barnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ossining?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ossining from include New York, Bronx, Stamford, Yonkers, and New Rochelle.

Similar Pages

Ossining 1 BedroomsOssining 2 Bedrooms
Ossining Apartments with GarageOssining Apartments with Pool
Ossining Pet Friendly Places