146 Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY

Oyster Bay Neighborhoods

Moving to Oyster Bay will be a piece of cake if you do all your research. One of the most important steps to take is doing research about the town and the different areas. After all, you'll want to be happy where you live! Here are some great neighborhoods in Oyster Bay and what you can expect if you end up living there.

Northern Oyster Bay: Northern Oyster Bay is the coastline, so its generally the most beautiful part of town. There are tons of shops, restaurants and parks here and no shortage of beautiful homes. Let's face it; if you're looking for budget-friendly studio apartments, this isn't the place to look. But if you want a big house with an ocean view, then step right up!

Southern Oyster Bay: Further inland in Oyster Bay is the southern part of town. Granted, it's lovely in this part of town, too. But it's not prime real estate since you can't see the water and real estate thus tends to be more affordable. Come here if you're looking for something in a reasonable price range and you'll be able to enjoy easy access to the best of Oyster Bay.