146 Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY📍
Located on the north shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just what you might expect from a lovely beach town on the Long Island Sound. The town is known for its lovely, big homes with green yards and pristine coastline. It's also pretty close to New York City, so it's a popular spot for lots of commuters.
If you've decided to move to Oyster bay and want to find apartments for rent, then grab your paperwork! Yes, it might seem counterintuitive, but you need to prepare to apply for rental property before you even find one that you like. That's because if you find one of your dream home rentals, you'll want to move quick before it's snatched right out from under you. To get ready for a complete rental application, make sure you have copies of your IDs, bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, a letter of employment and letters of reference. You'll want to be able to show potential landlords that you're a great candidate for premier apartments in Oyster Bay!
Moving to Oyster Bay will be a piece of cake if you do all your research. One of the most important steps to take is doing research about the town and the different areas. After all, you'll want to be happy where you live! Here are some great neighborhoods in Oyster Bay and what you can expect if you end up living there.
Northern Oyster Bay: Northern Oyster Bay is the coastline, so its generally the most beautiful part of town. There are tons of shops, restaurants and parks here and no shortage of beautiful homes. Let's face it; if you're looking for budget-friendly studio apartments, this isn't the place to look. But if you want a big house with an ocean view, then step right up!
Southern Oyster Bay: Further inland in Oyster Bay is the southern part of town. Granted, it's lovely in this part of town, too. But it's not prime real estate since you can't see the water and real estate thus tends to be more affordable. Come here if you're looking for something in a reasonable price range and you'll be able to enjoy easy access to the best of Oyster Bay.
Did you know? Boating is big in Oyster Bay. In fact, the town is home to the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, one of the oldest yacht clubs in the entire hemisphere, started in 1871. But you don't have to be a yachtsman to get by here. In fact, there's a train that will take you right into the big city and you can enjoy the world-class excitement of the Big Apple any time you want. Oyster Bay is a great place to live because it is clean, picturesque and offers convenient access to some pretty awesome amenities. What more could you want?