146 Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY

Living in Oyster Bay

Did you know? Boating is big in Oyster Bay. In fact, the town is home to the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, one of the oldest yacht clubs in the entire hemisphere, started in 1871. But you don't have to be a yachtsman to get by here. In fact, there's a train that will take you right into the big city and you can enjoy the world-class excitement of the Big Apple any time you want. Oyster Bay is a great place to live because it is clean, picturesque and offers convenient access to some pretty awesome amenities. What more could you want?