Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

146 Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY

📍

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
27 Irving Place
27 Irving Ct, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Brand new renovation. Spacious updated legal apt in legal 2 family home. Absolutely gorgeous.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
47 Pine Hollow
47 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Two Bedroom on 1st Floor, Rear of Building, Private entrance

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2nd Floor- Large One Bedroom with private Terrace on the second floor. LR/DR Combo, EIK, near beach-town Co-op application and interview required. Heat Included, Nice size, very clean, Kitchen has a window.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
14 Karen Court
14 Karen Court, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous private apartment in private apartment building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1450 sqft
Just Refurbished, Great space. Common areas 1st floor. Bedrooms and full Bath on the second floor. Shared yard, near parks, schools, restaurants, and walk to seasonal street fairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
8 Lake Avenue
8 Lake Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious Whole House Rental Located in Oyster Bay. This home offers 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen, newly pained basement and a laundry room!
Results within 1 mile of Oyster Bay

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Centre Island
1 Unit Available
435 Centre Island
435 Centre Island Rd, Centre Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Credit Report And Rental Application Required. All Information Should Be Independently Verified No Offer Considered Accepted Until Leases Are Executed.
Results within 5 miles of Oyster Bay

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Terrehans Lane in Syosset. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
2603 sqft
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bayville
1 Unit Available
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright One Bedrom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the BAyville beach, restaurants and park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bayville
1 Unit Available
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2 Mark Court
2 Mark Court, Glen Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
4000 sqft
Interior Pictures Coming Soon--Peaceful And Private Place To Live. Open Floor Plan With Updated Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bayville
1 Unit Available
15 Garden Street
15 Garden Street, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape In Mint Condition. Updated Baths And Kitchen. Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Nest Thermostat, Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Alarm.....

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lattingtown
1 Unit Available
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace and updated electric, gas stove, Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bayville
1 Unit Available
15 Merritt Ln
15 Merritt Lane, Bayville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Stunning Contemporary Beach House with unobstructed water views. Wrap around deck with retractable awning, across from Private Beach. Enjoy Breathtaking Daily Sunsets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!

Median Rent in Oyster Bay

Last updated Apr. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oyster Bay is $1,656, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,973.
Studio
$1,492
1 Bed
$1,656
2 Beds
$1,973
3+ Beds
$2,545
City GuideOyster Bay
If you pay attention to popular culture, you might just know a little something about Oyster Bay already. That's because Billy Joel mentions the town in his song The Ballad of Billy the Kid and parts of the town were used when filming Meet the Parents.

Located on the north shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just what you might expect from a lovely beach town on the Long Island Sound. The town is known for its lovely, big homes with green yards and pristine coastline. It's also pretty close to New York City, so it's a popular spot for lots of commuters.

Moving to Oyster Bay

If you've decided to move to Oyster bay and want to find apartments for rent, then grab your paperwork! Yes, it might seem counterintuitive, but you need to prepare to apply for rental property before you even find one that you like. That's because if you find one of your dream home rentals, you'll want to move quick before it's snatched right out from under you. To get ready for a complete rental application, make sure you have copies of your IDs, bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, a letter of employment and letters of reference. You'll want to be able to show potential landlords that you're a great candidate for premier apartments in Oyster Bay!

Oyster Bay Neighborhoods

Moving to Oyster Bay will be a piece of cake if you do all your research. One of the most important steps to take is doing research about the town and the different areas. After all, you'll want to be happy where you live! Here are some great neighborhoods in Oyster Bay and what you can expect if you end up living there.

Northern Oyster Bay: Northern Oyster Bay is the coastline, so its generally the most beautiful part of town. There are tons of shops, restaurants and parks here and no shortage of beautiful homes. Let's face it; if you're looking for budget-friendly studio apartments, this isn't the place to look. But if you want a big house with an ocean view, then step right up!

Southern Oyster Bay: Further inland in Oyster Bay is the southern part of town. Granted, it's lovely in this part of town, too. But it's not prime real estate since you can't see the water and real estate thus tends to be more affordable. Come here if you're looking for something in a reasonable price range and you'll be able to enjoy easy access to the best of Oyster Bay.

Living in Oyster Bay

Did you know? Boating is big in Oyster Bay. In fact, the town is home to the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, one of the oldest yacht clubs in the entire hemisphere, started in 1871. But you don't have to be a yachtsman to get by here. In fact, there's a train that will take you right into the big city and you can enjoy the world-class excitement of the Big Apple any time you want. Oyster Bay is a great place to live because it is clean, picturesque and offers convenient access to some pretty awesome amenities. What more could you want?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oyster Bay?
In Oyster Bay, the median rent is $1,492 for a studio, $1,656 for a 1-bedroom, $1,973 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,545 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oyster Bay, check out our monthly Oyster Bay Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oyster Bay?
Some of the colleges located in the Oyster Bay area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, and Iona College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oyster Bay?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oyster Bay from include Queens, Bronx, Stamford, Norwalk, and New Rochelle.

