Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Oswego, NY

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
478 W 1st St upstairs
478 West 1st Street, Oswego, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Unit upstairs Available 07/01/20 apartment with beautiful view - Property Id: 290194 This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment is conveniently located and has a beautiful view of the falls on the oswego river.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
116 West 4th Street - 1 - A
116 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$500
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 Bath ($500 per person). Blocks from downtown, parks, lake, river and restaurants.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
130 West Bridge Street - A
130 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$525
1700 sqft
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) - New Kitchen - Huge Bedrooms - Pet Friendly - Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Parking!!! Online Payments 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($525 per person) -

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
23 NW 9th St.
23 Northwest 9th Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$510
1700 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 4 Bed, 1.5 baths, New kitchen and bathrooms, huge open concept space, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, next to the Sub Shop, Close to bus stops, Utilities Included + Wifi, laundry, off street parking, snow removal, the works.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
144 West Bridge Street - A
144 West Bridge Street, Oswego, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$525
2000 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included. Tons of Parking. Great location, Great House!!! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Location!!! 4 Bed/2 Bath - Huge Bedrooms!!! Everything Included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
152 West 7th Street -A
152 West 7th Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2340 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 4-5 Bed/2 Baths Location, Location, Location! Everything included. This one goes fast. Live SMART! Call/Text 315-236-2054 SUNY Oswego Huge 4-5 Bed/2.5 Bath Call/text 315-217-1244

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
105 West Oneida Street - A
105 West Oneida Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher, all utilities & wifi included, off street parking, snow & laundry included Call / Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Awesome Find 4 bed/2 bath, granite countertops, dishwasher,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
143 Liberty Street - A
143 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Great Space!, 4 bedroom / 2 bath, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, utilities and wifi included, off street parking, snow and laundry included Call or Text 315-439-0805 315-217-1244

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
85 Liberty Street - A
85 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Everything Included - Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - 4 bed / 2 bath - Sweet Pad, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
39 West 6th Street - 2-A
39 West 6th Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Huge & Historic 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - $525 per person, Everything included! Call/Text 315-217-1244

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9 Lathrop Street -A
9 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2100 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Gorgeous Completely Remodeled 4 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Includes - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry - Call Now, This one will go fast! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Roommate Needed ($525 per person) Gorgeous

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
172 W 4th St - 1
172 W 4th St, Oswego, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry, Off Street Parking in Gorgeous Historic Downtown House, 2 Blocks from downtown and bus, Online Payments Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood -

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
49 W. Schuyler St. - 2-A
49 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$500
1500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($475 per person)Huge 2 - 4 Bedrooms; 2 Full Baths; Free Laundry and Utilities; Off Street Parking, blocks from lake, river bus stops, close to nightlife and downtown Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($500 per person)Huge 2 - 4

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
164 W. Schuyler St. - A
164 West Schuyler Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$450
1400 sqft
SUNY Oswego FURNSHIED 4 Bedroom - $450 per person - New Kitchen & Bathroom - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Trash Removal, Snow Removal all included - Off Street Parking!!!! Online Payments Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego FURNISHED 4

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
136 W. Cayuga St. - A
136 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$475
1600 sqft
SUNY Oswego 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath ($475 per person) - New Kitchen & 2 New Bathrooms - Huge Bedrooms - Furnished - Pet Friendly - Flat Screen TV, Heat, Electric, Laundry, Garbage, Snow Removal all included, - Off Street Parking!!! Online Payments

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
172 W 4th St - 2 - A
172 West 4th Street, Oswego, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
500 sqft
SUNY Oswego - 2-3 bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood - Utilities, Snow Removal, Laundry, Off Street Parking in Gorgeous Historic Downtown House, 2 Blocks from downtown and bus, Online Payments Call/Text 315-439-0805 SUNY Oswego - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Hardwood -

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
141 W Cayuga St
141 West Cayuga Street, Oswego, NY
4 Bedrooms
$495
1311 sqft
SUNY Oswego Great House! - 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath - New Kitchen and Bath, New Hardwood floors in bedrooms, Off Street Parking, On Site Laundry, Utilities, Wifi Included - .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
175 W 8th St. - 1 - A
175 West 8th Street, Oswego, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$510
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($510 per person) 4-6 Bedroom 1 Bath -2 New Kitchen w/ Solid Surface Countertops, Completely remodeled, All utilities included, On site Laundry, Off Street Parking - Online Payments - A must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego -

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6 Lathrop St
6 Lathrop Street, Oswego, NY
3 Bedrooms
$525
1100 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath. New Kitchen & Bath. Off Street Parking, Snow Removal, Laundry Included, A Must see! Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($495 per person) Completely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
42 Ontario St
42 Ontario Street, Oswego, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Oswego. Washer dryer in unit. Trash, lawn care and snow removal included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $750/month rent. $750 security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Oswego

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7095 State Route 104
7095 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$575
1984 sqft
SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - Amazing 5 Bed/2 Bath! 1 Block from campus. Everything included. Call/Text 315-217-1244 $475-$575

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7040 Route 104
7040 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$475
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - FURNISHED ($500) WALK TO CAMPUS - 1 block Away, Completely Remodeled - 5 Bedroom Everything Included! Online Payments & Wifi Call/Text 315-217-1244 SUNY Oswego - ($475) WALK TO CAMPUS - 1 block Away, Completely Remodeled - 5 Bedroom

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
7093 Route 104
7093 New York Highway 104, Oswego County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$525
1800 sqft
SUNY Oswego - ($525 per person) The Ultimate! This newly remodeled 5 Bedroom / 2 FULL BATHROOMS, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, HUGE dining and living space, Enclosed from porch for entertaining, Large back yard with deck and Off
City GuideOswego
If you want to live where the water never ends, take a trip up to The Port City; and by that, we mean Oswego. This little community on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario is a happy home for any New York renter. So, read on to learn all you need to know about living and renting like a local Oswego-an.
Life in Oswego

The city's lakeside location makes for some particularly hellish winter snow storms, a drawback for all you warm-blooded renters. However, if you're hobbies include skiing, snowmobiling, and ice hockey, life in this snow-blanketed city will be more than accommodating. And, the local road crews do an excellent job of clearing the streets for easy winter commuting. Besides the winter snow, life here is very easy and laid back. The people are some of the friendliest down-to-earth folks you will ever meet, and the local university really keeps things interesting.

Downtown is a historical treasure, with a number of sites listed on the Register of Historic Places, including the Oswego Theater. The lake life is always a blast as well, with lots of fun pass times such as boating, fishing, and waterside hiking, not to mention the four-day Oswego Harbor Fest.

The rental market is full of all kinds of different housing options. There are some older frame houses, townhouses, and multi-family rental homes on the east side for affordable living. The west side has both old and new rental properties, ranging from classic colonial to contemporary homes, as well as a handful of townhouses. The southwest side is where you will find the more affluent residents. There are also some amazing places around the SUNY Oswego campus, as well as a rural-feeling neighborhood with some waterfront on Lake Ontario. You can find apartments, duplexes, townhomes, and houses for rent at all price ranges, typically between $500 and $2,000.

Amenities vary as greatly as the housing options. There are lots of practical amenities, such as parking, on-site laundry facilities, and storage. On-site management and 24-hour maintenance are common. And, if you're moving to town with just the clothes on your back, then you will find plenty of places with furnished apartments and short-term lease options available.

As far as pets go, there are just a handful of cat and dog friendly apartments in town. Those with dogs over 30 pounds will have a good deal of legwork ahead of them, as most places only accept small dogs. Look to the private listings in local classifieds where pet policies are a little more lenient if you need to bring along the dog and are having trouble finding a pet friendly landlord. And remember, always ask about pet policies before showing up with Fido riding shotgun.

Now that you've had a taste of the Oswego lifestyle, I'm sure you're ready to get on with the home-hunt. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oswego?
The average rent price for Oswego rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oswego?
Some of the colleges located in the Oswego area include Jefferson Community College, Le Moyne College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oswego?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oswego from include Syracuse, Watertown, Baldwinsville, and Liverpool.

