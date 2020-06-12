24 Apartments for rent in Oswego, NY

Life in Oswego

The city's lakeside location makes for some particularly hellish winter snow storms, a drawback for all you warm-blooded renters. However, if you're hobbies include skiing, snowmobiling, and ice hockey, life in this snow-blanketed city will be more than accommodating. And, the local road crews do an excellent job of clearing the streets for easy winter commuting. Besides the winter snow, life here is very easy and laid back. The people are some of the friendliest down-to-earth folks you will ever meet, and the local university really keeps things interesting.

Downtown is a historical treasure, with a number of sites listed on the Register of Historic Places, including the Oswego Theater. The lake life is always a blast as well, with lots of fun pass times such as boating, fishing, and waterside hiking, not to mention the four-day Oswego Harbor Fest.

The rental market is full of all kinds of different housing options. There are some older frame houses, townhouses, and multi-family rental homes on the east side for affordable living. The west side has both old and new rental properties, ranging from classic colonial to contemporary homes, as well as a handful of townhouses. The southwest side is where you will find the more affluent residents. There are also some amazing places around the SUNY Oswego campus, as well as a rural-feeling neighborhood with some waterfront on Lake Ontario. You can find apartments, duplexes, townhomes, and houses for rent at all price ranges, typically between $500 and $2,000.

Amenities vary as greatly as the housing options. There are lots of practical amenities, such as parking, on-site laundry facilities, and storage. On-site management and 24-hour maintenance are common. And, if you're moving to town with just the clothes on your back, then you will find plenty of places with furnished apartments and short-term lease options available.

As far as pets go, there are just a handful of cat and dog friendly apartments in town. Those with dogs over 30 pounds will have a good deal of legwork ahead of them, as most places only accept small dogs. Look to the private listings in local classifieds where pet policies are a little more lenient if you need to bring along the dog and are having trouble finding a pet friendly landlord. And remember, always ask about pet policies before showing up with Fido riding shotgun.

Now that you've had a taste of the Oswego lifestyle, I'm sure you're ready to get on with the home-hunt. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal