onondaga county
76 Apartments for rent in Onondaga County, NY📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Village of Baldwinsville
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$700
1652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Last updated April 21 at 05:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Parker Avenue
108 Parker Avenue, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550 Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
333 Ashdale Avenue
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Mattydale
107 Westwood Avenue
107 Westwood Avenue, Mattydale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
This delightful home located in Mattydale, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, This home welcomes you with a long driveway that leads to a secluded garage at the end of the path.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Ely Drive
33 Ely Drive, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2805 sqft
This single-family home located in Fayetteville, NY will be available soon for applications and move-in! It offers 2,805 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5507 Fortuna Parkway
5507 Fortuna Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1572 sqft
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable! Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
731 Franklin Street
731 Franklin Street, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
Lovely ranch close to Skaneateles village available for year around rental.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1703 Park Street
1703 Park Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$775
4799 sqft
Nicely updated Second-floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment available for an August 1st lease date. Conveniently located near 690 and 81 for an easy commute.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1013 Lancaster
1013 Lancaster Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1808 sqft
1013 Lancaster Available 08/01/20 1013 Lancaster Avenue - (Flexible Start Date, Furnished.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakefront
373 Spencer Street 202
373 Spencer Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
373 Spencer St. Apt 202 - Property Id: 318191 AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL MODERN APARTMENT IN INNER HARBOR AREA. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, DESTINY USA AND FRANKLIN SQUARE. ALSO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR I-81 AND -690.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Far West Side
901 Milton Ave 3
901 Milton Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 3Bed 2Bath - Property Id: 185965 * YOU WILL NOT GET A RESPONSE FROM US UNLESS YOU FIRST FILL OUT THE PRELIMINARY QUESTIONNAIRE * Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Camillus
26 W Genesee St
26 West Genesee Street, Camillus, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
A spacious single family home - This 4/5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home is located in the heart of Baldwinsville.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
917 Madison St. 917-102
917 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
917 Madison St. 917-102 Available 08/10/20 Madison Court Condominiums - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in secure building- desirable Madison Court Condominiums.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5065 Yellow Wood Parkway
5065 Yellow Wood Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2458 sqft
Immaculate 5 bedroom, 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Onondaga County area include Jefferson Community College, Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Ithaca, Watertown, Utica, and Binghamton have apartments for rent.