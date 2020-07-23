/
/
tompkins county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
44 Apartments for rent in Tompkins County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklane Apartments
220 Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,293
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brooklane Apartments offer exceptional quality and value within a short walk of the Cornell University campus. These cozy yet complete 1-bedroom apartments are located immediately adjacent to the North Campus area of Cornell University.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1030 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Gaslight Village
37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,247
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1025 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully designed apartment homes minutes away from Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, New York. We are located within walking distance to The Triphammer Marketplace, a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment choices.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
14 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1310 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 20 at 03:14 PM
6 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
1 of 123
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Zinck's Place
420 East State Street, Ithaca, NY
5 Bedrooms
$700
2700 sqft
420 E State St. Available 08/01/20 This is a professional-graduate co-op house is a great location just off the Commons. There is one room open in the 5-bedroom, 3-bath house. House is furnished.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Off Elm street ithaca ny 14850
511 Chestnut Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$985
800 sqft
Exceptionally nice. Quiet, Ithaca, ny, DwnTwnWest, separate entrance, remodeled, tile, carpet, Great for grad, staff and professionals. quiet street, access to bus line, Wegmans, shopping Kitchen Breakfast nook overlooking nature & trees.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Lewis Street
2 Lewis Street, Dryden, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
Available for an immediate move in. 1st floor, 1 bedroom + 1 full bath apartment. Each apartment has a similar floor plan, with a nice size living room, eat-in kitchen, full bath and smaller bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
82 South Street (Brookside)
82 South Street, Dryden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$815
Available now! This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located just on the edge of the Village of Dryden. With easy access to sidewalks leading into the Village, the Jim Schug Walking Trail and TC3.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
330 West State Street
330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$835
Available now! This apartment has the space of a 1 bedroom with the flow of a studio. The apartment is on the 2nd floor of a building on West State Street in downtown Ithaca.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$865
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available now! This Fall Creek studio apartment is so cute. It is on the second floor of a well maintained building, sitting right on the corner of West Tompkins Street and Auburn Street, in downtown Ithaca.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shaffer Road
10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Bedroom, Quick easy commute to campus
7 Snyder Heights, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Efficient 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in duplex available August 2020. Quiet wooded setting with open floor plan. Quick 4 minute drive to Cornell’s campus or easy bike ride. Groceries, dining and gym within 2 miles.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 College Avenue
127 College Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Assigned Permitted Parking in Collegetown*** Standard lot parking $1000. Available starting June 1st. Snow removal included. (RLNE5694334)
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Snyder Hill Rd Apt-A Ithaca NY 14850
219 Snyder Hill Road, East Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Three bedroom Apartment ($1,600 + Utilities)/ 12 months lease term in Ithaca, NY at 219 Snyder Hill Rd - AptA from July-2020. The apartment has it's own dishwasher, laundry washer/dryer and a backyard and a garage. Closet and storage space.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
6 Bedrooms
$755
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
315 East Falls Street, Unit 1
315 East Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Unit has large eat-in/dinette kitchen. Unit has washer/dryer.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fall Creek N Tioga Street
514 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrrom Fall Creek Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Fall Creek 3 blocks to bus to Cornell and 5 blocks to a main bus stop and The Commons.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Hayts Rd Ithaca NY 14850
719 Hayts Road, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
T.A.I. PROPERTIES, LLC Available 09/01/20 Enjoy country living across from a golf course and minutes away from Trumansburg, Cayuga Medical Center, Cornell University and Ithaca College.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
603 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca NY 14850
603 North Cayuga Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
603 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Desirable Fall Creek area one bedroom single occupancy unfurnished apartment available August 1, 2020-July 25, 2021.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tompkins County area include Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and Upstate Medical University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Ithaca, Binghamton, Canandaigua, and Baldwinsville have apartments for rent.