walden
20 Apartments for rent in Walden, NY📍
Walden
1 Unit Available
55 E Main Street
55 Main Street, Walden, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom two story home is centrally located in the Valley Central School District, a short walk from the beginning of the Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, walking distance to local parks and
Walden
1 Unit Available
43 S Montgomery Street
43 South Montgomery Street, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
VC SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment nestled in the Village of Walden and located in the This home is a short 5 minutes drive to all five of Walden's Community Parks, Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, the Hannafords Shopping
Walden
1 Unit Available
82-84 W Main Street
82 W Main St, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Need a large apartment at the right price This may be the one for you. Very large 6 room 2nd floor apartment, situated on west main street in Walden.
Results within 5 miles of Walden
Maybrook
2 Units Available
Autumn Acres
201-203 Country Club Drive, Maybrook, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
Welcome Autumn Acres Apartments which has been planned and designed with a philosophy of quality and service for residents.
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
205 Union Street
205 Union Street, Montgomery, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this well maintained 3 bedroom apartment on first floor.
1 Unit Available
41 Old State Route 208
41 Old State Hwy 208, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....
1 Unit Available
22 Wallkill Avenue
22 Walkill Avenue, Wallkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Come see this amazingly renovated from top to bottom downtown apartment! Not a penny was spared during the renovation including beautiful custom kitchen cabinets and counter tops along with brand-new stainless steel appliances, very unique washer
1 Unit Available
202 St Andrews Road
202 Saint Andrews Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of
Results within 10 miles of Walden
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2981 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.
Gardnertown
1 Unit Available
1213 Union Avenue
1213 Union Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Cozy and welcoming Capecod home with a private side entrance. This sunny rental unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and recently installed new windows. Apartment has been freshly painted, and newly finished hardwood flooring.
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
23 Goshen Avenue
23 Goshen Ave, Washingtonville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
In the Middle of Washingtonville, The Apartment Is On The 2nd And Is Close To Shops, Schools, Restaurants, And More! Only 60 Miles Away From NYC, Easy Access To Commute, And Close To Transporation. Tenant Pays All Utilities EXCEPT Water And Trash.
1 Unit Available
71 Johns Estate Road
71 Johns Estate Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2016 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath farm house w. 2 car detached garage.
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
106 Cartwheel Court
106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.
1 Unit Available
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and
1 Unit Available
53 Pirog Road
53 Pirog Rd, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2364 sqft
large house on a farm. House offers nice size yard. flat level land. House has a ton of charm, including fireplace and large kitchen, wooden beams, easy access to town.. Very beautiful peaceful setting.
1 Unit Available
2060 17K Route
2060 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY! Contact for virtual showing! Affordable rental opportunity in central location! Modern 2 bedroom mobile home located in the quaint town of Montgomery.
1 Unit Available
23 Second Street
23 2nd Street, Gardiner, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unbelievable end-unit in an amazing Gardiner location. Steps from the Rail trail, restaurants, shops and amazing local businesses. Minutes from the Mohonk Preserve, River-to-Ridge Trail, New Paltz and so much more.
1 Unit Available
1388 Burlingham Road
1388 Burlingham Road, Ulster County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home for rent in Pine Bush School District. Spacious deck and shed for storage. Off street parking for 2 cars. Washer hook-up, no dryer hook-up available.
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Walden rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
Some of the colleges located in the Walden area include Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Walden from include Westwood, Poughkeepsie, Ossining, Ridgewood, and Nanuet.
