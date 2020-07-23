1015 Apartments for rent in Queens County, NY

/
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
$
6 Units Available
Long Island City
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,541
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,829
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
5 Units Available
Long Island City
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,526
1 Bedroom
$3,429
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 11:09 PM
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
1 Bedroom
$1,599
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
59 Units Available
Long Island City
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
1151 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 08:14 AM
4 Units Available
Kew Gardens
Lefferts House
83-15 Lefferts Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lefferts House in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 20 at 10:12 AM
12 Units Available
Rego Park
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,380
1 Bedroom
$2,925
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 02:02 PM
9 Units Available
Ridgewood
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
Your own private bedroom in a friendly home. Expect fully furnished, all inclusive spaces at Common.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Corona
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,634
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
789 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
83-47 263rd Street
83-47 263rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful, bright and airy fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. Two bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors thru-out. Close to transportation, shopping, easy access to expressway.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
32-20 23 Street
32-20 23rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1044 sqft
Massive 3 Bed 2 Bath Off Broadway And 32th Street. Building size 58x18. Also 1 Parking for rent for Extra Cost. Close To All Shops, And Transportation N/W Trains. Right By Steinway And Located In Astoria's Most Desirable Location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens Hills
144-37 79 Avenue
144-37 79th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
LOVELY, SUNNY 1 BR ON THIRD FLOOR OF WALKUP BUILDING, GARDEN APARTMENT COMPLEX, HARDWOOD FLOORS, STEPS TO SHOPPING & TRANSPORTATION
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY
26-38 21st Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
852 sqft
Located in the culturally enriched Astoria, the rental apartments offer modern conveniences amidst stunning skyline, bridge and river views. Features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
31-40 48th Street
31-40 48th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1152 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt for rent in Central Astoria (11103). Located less than one block from Broadway, 1.5 blocks from the M&R at 46th St, and two blocks from 30th Ave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Maspeth
59-41 56th Drive
59-41 56th Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 59-41 56th Drive in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
33-35 28 Street
33-35 28th Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
All utility included, Large & Sunny 4Br and 2 Full Bath, Semi-Detached, Perfect Astoria Location, Only Steps Away From N/W Train At Broadway. totally renovated with diamond condition, New Eik & Bath. Hardwood Floors. Excellent condition, must see...
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamaica
143-20 Lakewood Ave
143-20 Lakewood Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1 bath apartment( could be used as a 2 bedroom). no utilities inc. access to backyard ( shared )
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
56-47 217th Street
56-47 217th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Bayside school district 26: PS203, MS74 and Cardozo HS. 2 family detached house on 2nd floor, private entrance. Formal 2 bedroom, living room, dinning room and 1 full bath. about 1000 sq ft.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
30-58 35th Street
30-58 35th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Mia Adams to see this massive 3 bedroom 1 bath in prime AstoriaCurrently under renovation1300 SF35th street between 30th and 31st AvenueElevated 1st floor of a two family home4 minutes to 30th Avenue N/W trainExtra large and bright living
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
11-17 47th Rd
11-17 47th Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,150
1BR/1BA - OVERSIZED WINDOWS + SOUTHERN EXPOSURE AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 15th, 2020 At 686 square feet, this 1-Bedroom residence provides a spacious living area that is hard to find these days.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Hill
89-15 102nd Street
89-15 102nd Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Large Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Available Now! Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
779 Wyckoff Ave
779 Wyckoff Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 779 Wyckoff Ave
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
42-77 Hunter Street
42-77 Hunter Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Madison LIC is a boutique rental built to provide the ultimate luxury experience for New Yorkers with discerning tastes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-52 38th Street
24-52 38th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Manhattan views!.Balcony This beautiful large apartment is set in a great location at Kate's Luxury Condominium.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Island City
46-09 11th Street
46-09 11th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment can be rented DEPOSIT FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please inquire for more details.
