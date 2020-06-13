/
new rochelle
295 Apartments for rent in New Rochelle, NY📍
1 of 42
Downtown New Rochelle
33 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,552
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
1 of 6
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 18
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
1 of 2
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
$1,849
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 26
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
1 of 14
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
1 of 8
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Centre avenue 2B
175 Centre Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Unit 2B Available 07/01/20 Bright Large One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 300899 Large bright 1 bedroom apartment, 2nd floor walk up, Walking distance to town and train station, No pets, No Smoking, Heat and Hot Water Included, Parking
1 of 15
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
86 Locust Avenue
86 Locust Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
Private 3 Bdrm, 1.1 bath townhouse style duplex set way back off the street for extra privacy and quiet. Beautifully maintained home w/ Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
1 of 3
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
234 Drake Avenue
234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
118 Mount Joy Place
118 Mount Joy Place, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Fully Renovated 1600 sq ft Townhouse semi attached located in Prime Location. Large Open floor plan with renovated kitchen includes Cherry Cabinets, Marble Quartz Counters, all Stainless New Appliances.
1 of 11
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
18 Woodland Avenue
18 Woodland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the Residence Park neighborhood. This apartment features recently renovated kitchen and Bath. This apartment also includes parking for 1 car-off street as well as a private deck space.
1 of 33
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1525 sqft
Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.
1 of 16
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
730 Pelham Road
730 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
995 sqft
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! Renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
171 Elk Avenue
171 Elk Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2132 sqft
Fabulous rental opportunity in the prestigious and charming Forest Heights neighborhood of New Rochelle. Easy living in this most attractive 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home featuring spacious rooms throughout with a great flow for entertaining.
1 of 12
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.
1 of 14
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
504 Pelham Road
504 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Bright and sunny garden style rental on lower level. Nothing feels better than walking out your door, smelling the sea air and hearing seagulls in the distance chasing fishing boats out to sea.
1 of 26
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.
1 of 11
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.
1 of 14
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
34 Circuit Road
34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach.
1 of 16
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
52 Webster Avenue
52 Webster Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 of 7
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Rochelle, the median rent is $1,353 for a studio, $1,502 for a 1-bedroom, $1,789 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,307 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Rochelle, check out our monthly New Rochelle Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in New Rochelle include Downtown New Rochelle.
Some of the colleges located in the New Rochelle area include Iona College, The College of New Rochelle, LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Metropolitan College of New York. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
