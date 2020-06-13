Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY

53 Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY

📍
Downtown Schenectady
Verified

1 of 52

Downtown Schenectady
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.

1 of 15

Woodlawn
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 4

Union Street
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1643 Eastern Pkwy
1643 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY
Studio
$4,500
5000 sq ft - Office Space for Lease - Property Id: 274647 Available Now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Showings currently!! From The Landsworthy Holdings LLC. Retail/office building providing direct retail frontage on the area's most vibrant commercial corridor.

1 of 8

Woodlawn
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
610 Kings Road #4
610 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 5

Eastern Avenue
Eastern Avenue
1 Unit Available
100 Irving St
100 Irving Street, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
3BR Newly Rehabbed-Section8 WELCOME! - Property Id: 274422 To Schedule Your Showing TODAY Visit: www.capitalregionrentals.

1 of 11

Union Street
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.

1 of 13

Woodlawn
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........

1 of 7

Woodlawn
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
465 Kings Road
465 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
ONE BEDROOM (FIRST FLOOR) - Property Id: 269272 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $950 Town:................... 465 KINGS RD #2 - SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 13

Woodlawn
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.

1 of 13

Stockade
Stockade
1 Unit Available
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.

1 of 7

Hamilton Hill and Vale
Hamilton Hill and Vale
1 Unit Available
10 SWAN ST
10 Swan St, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful remodeled apartments with hardwood floors, fresh paint and new kitchen appliances. Formal living and dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Easy to show.

1 of 15

Union Street
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1238 Union St 5
1238 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3rd floor apartment! - Property Id: 221917 Beautiful apartment on 3rd floor~ washer and dryer in unit! Lots of natural light! Good credit a must! Dont miss! 5183907059 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 37

Union Street
Union Street
1 Unit Available
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.

1 of 11

Mont Pleasant
Mont Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1106 3RD AV
1106 Third Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment, 3 bedrooms, living room, eating area, working kitchen features newer appliances, wood laminate flooring and tiled bath and kitchen.

1 of 20

Northside
Northside
1 Unit Available
922 SALINA ST
922 Salina Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
Gorgeous, ALL remodeled "Pottery Barn Style" 1 Bedroom apartment w/a Den. Have your own private entrance w/Mudroom & Enclosed Front Porch. Rent Includes HEAT.

1 of 10

Eastern Avenue
Eastern Avenue
1 Unit Available
828 PLYMOUTH AV
828 Plymouth Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large 3 bedroom, 1st floor apartment convenient to everything. The gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful original woodwork will invite you to make this your new home. No Smoking. No Pets - Please Do Not Ask.
Results within 1 mile of Schenectady
Verified

1 of 21

Northside
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.

1 of 9


1 Unit Available
916 Kings Road #105
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269341 WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT SHOWING THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 Monthly Rent:...... $795 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #105-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............

1 of 19


1 Unit Available
1200 HILLSIDE AV
1200 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate condo in a convenient location, this 2nd floor unit has a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sliding glass door to deck, large living room and combined dining area.

1 of 18


1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living

1 of 14


1 Unit Available
709 Burdeck Street- Unit 17
709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady County, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Apartment 17 at 709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady, NY 12306 (Burdeck Street Apartments) is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This apartment is located on the first floor.

1 of 8


1 Unit Available
1911 HAMBURG ST
1911 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Light and Bright 1st floor Unit'. 2 Bedrooms plus Den, LR and DR - all w/Wall to Wall Carpeting. Modern Kitchen and Bath (w/Tub Surround for Shower) - Both with Vinyl Flooring. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range w/Oven.

1 of 24


1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.

Median Rent in Schenectady

Median Rent in Schenectady
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Schenectady is $857, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,055.
Studio
$723
1 Bed
$857
2 Beds
$1,055
3+ Beds
$1,320
City GuideSchenectady
Albany may get the glory of being the capital, and Manhattan may get all the fame but there is one New York city that has history, fame, and a few reasons to toot its own horn.

Schenectady holds its own baton in the race of amazing New York cities. It has been the residence of Kurt Vonnegut (and the basis for many of his books), Union College (totally liberal arts, totally laid back), the birthplace of GE (which gave it the nickname “Electric City”) and it is home to NY’s first historic district (Stockade). Need a bit more convincing? Ever wonder where all the money in NY lies? We know it’s not Wall Street, so where can it be? Schenectady, of course, is the place to claim your NY lottery winnings. Remember the sassy maid from the Brady Bunch? Yeah, she is one of Schenectady’s own. It is also a town where vaudeville was once king (the historic Proctor Theatre still remains) and it’s where Babs filmed The Way We Were. Schenectady may fly under the radar but it’s a star in every sense of the word. Let’s find you a spot to live in the “place beyond the pines.”

Settling into Schenectady - The Neighborhoods:

Part of the “Capital District,” Schenectady has long been considered an all-in-one city. Everything you need is located here, no matter in which end of the city you choose to live. While some areas are a bit more historic and some are a bit more suburban, there is no bad spot to land in Schenectady. Whether you are here for college or to start life in Eastern New York, there is a place for you. Just be sure to bring your winter gear…a love of history and arts wouldn’t hurt either.

North Side

This part of town is a bit suburban, middle/upper middle class. The single family homes here are often old colonials and filled with families, seniors, and young couples too. People flock here for the good schools, friendly neighborhoods, and pretty streets. Apartment living offers great options to North Side residents as it combines the Americana coziness with lower expenses. The North Side is on the bus-line, providing great public transportation options but it is also close to major highways for those with their own set of wheels. Many apartments include water/heat in the rental price and offer garages (to shield your car from the harsh winter), fitness centers, and pools. Close to shopping, eateries, the GE plot and local colleges, living here is practical and affordable (1 bedroom/$705). $$-$$$

Eastern Schenectady/Eastern Avenue

A walkable part of town, the eastern part of Schenectady is minutes from Albany. Home to families, college students (Union Street located here) and residents of mixed ages, this end of town offers a safe neighborhood, proximity to major highways (5, 146, 90) and local colleges. Full of great eateries, bars, and the gamut of city activities, this is a coveted part of town. Apartment living often features washers and dryers, gas and heat included, and balconies/patios. Traveling with a cat? You’re in luck! Many apartments around welcome feline friends. How much will all this fun set you back? No worries, you can score a two bedroom/one bath for about $875. Scratching posts extra. $$-$$$$

Downtown

Where can you find affordable rent, proximity to Union College, hiking/biking trails and awesome nightlife? Look no further than Downtown. Schenectady’s downtown area is being completely restored with a new movie theatre, YMCA, shops, loft housing and so on… but the apartments that exist here now are perfectly acceptable. In fact, the area is highly coveted by college students and young professionals. The airport and Amtrak station are located nearby. The historic part of town (the Stockade is located here) and many of the single family homes have a lot of character and great back stories. Some of the streets in this area are so gorgeous that they are worth a stroll even if you live elesewhere. Bonus: sometimes throughout the year, garden tours are offered in Stockade. Great eateries and local shops are located down here as well. Apartments sometimes feature cable/internet included in the price of rent, new kitchens, and walkable distances to all things glorious. One bedroom apartments are $650 and up. $$-$$$

*There are other suburbs in the city (Bellevue, Vale and Hamilton Hill, etc.) but these tend to be much more suburban and apartments may be rented out areas of homes rather than complexes.

Shuffling Around Schenectady-Traffic and Other Things to Know

The CDTA is the city’s transit system which offers you the options to vanpool, carpool or hop on the bus. There are stops throughout the city and service will take you into Rotterdam, Albany and other neighboring cities. Amtrak also runs through the city. The Amtrak will be your key to NYC and beyond.

As for the road warriors out there, here are the major highways that will be your guide(s). The 90/890 will take you east/northwest toward Albany and Scotia. The 146 is a major thruway in Schenectady and will carry you into Rotterdam, connecting with the 7 (running north and south). The 5 becomes the Mohwak Turnpike and the NY State Thruway at various points. If you are heading into other major cities (Albany, Buffalo) this is your main road. Drive safely! Oh, and don’t text and drive. It’s illegal around these parts.

Whether you are looking for a laid back, liberal arts college to attend in hopes of finding your inner disenfranchisement or simply want to move into the open air, friendly neighborhoods that eastern New York has to offer, Schenectady welcomes you. The history here speaks for itself but what happens in the future is entirely up to you. You’ll catch an exhibit, you’ll picnic in Central Park (yes, there is another one…just like the first one), you’ll golf (disc golf for you non-country club types) and brave cold winters. In Schenectady, you will do it all…and then some.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Schenectady?
In Schenectady, the median rent is $723 for a studio, $857 for a 1-bedroom, $1,055 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,320 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Schenectady, check out our monthly Schenectady Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Schenectady?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Schenectady include Downtown Schenectady.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Schenectady?
Some of the colleges located in the Schenectady area include Schenectady County Community College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Schenectady?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Schenectady from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Niskayuna, and Ballston Spa.

