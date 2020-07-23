/
/
saratoga county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:36 AM
128 Apartments for rent in Saratoga County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
22 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,637
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,097
1676 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
41 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
$1,115
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
842 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
8 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
7 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,344
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$986
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
4 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,176
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
11 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$914
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
907 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at Foxrun Apartments located in Clifton Park, New York. Foxrun is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Living at Foxrun Apartments means everything that you need and love is close at hand.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
9 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
2 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$934
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
953 sqft
Experience a new way of life at London Square and Blue Spruce Apartments. Our stunning community is immersed in a flourishing landscape in Clifton Park, New York.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
9 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,822
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,583
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
575 North Broadway 5
575 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,150
Classic North Broadway Studio - Steps To Downtown - Property Id: 153319 This apartment is conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and the Skidmore campus. It is a spacious studio with a full sized kitchen that opens to the living room/bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1810 Route 9 31
1810 Route 9, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1350 sqft
Oak Brook Commons #31 - Property Id: 308911 Come experience luxury living at Oak Brook Commons in Clifton Park. We are conveniently located on Route 9 in the Town of Clifton Park, Saratoga County with easy access to the Adirondack Northway.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
112 MONUMENT DR
112 Monument Drive, Victory, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Newly renovated IMMACULATE ground floor apartment on quiet dead end street that borders the Saratoga National Park. Close to downtown Schuylerville and only 10 minutes to downtown Saratoga Springs. Please contact listing agent for appointment.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
227 WASHINGTON ST
227 Washington St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
Available starting August. A large apartment in a great location, walkable to a park & Downtown. This second floor unit is built with concern for a Tenant's comfort with a pantry, a modern kitchen w/ exhaust hood that vents outside.
1 of 71
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10 OUTLOOK DR NORTH
10 North Outlook Drive, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This Belmonte build in Prospect Meadows shows just like new! This maintenance-free community is the perfect Clifton Park/Halfmoon location! Beautiful sidewalks, manicured lawns, and no work for the owners! Move right into this 3 bed, 3.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
77 VAN DAM ST
77 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Van Dam! Beautiful new one bedroom condo just a few blocks from Broadway! Enjoy everything Saratoga Springs has to offer just steps away to the shops, restaurants, parks and the Saratoga Race track.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
164 FRANKLIN BEACH RD
164 Franklin Beach Road, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Beautiful furnished second floor flat with Saratoga Lake views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
64 DUNSBACH RD
64 Dunsbach Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This great duplex unit has a 1st fl perfect for entertaining with formal DR, LR room with vaulted ceiling and skylights, stone FP, glass door to large deck and huge yard. BR or office also on 1st fl as well as a 1/2 ba.
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
76 HOFFMAN CT
76 Hoffman Court, Saratoga County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available 8/1 for the month of August only. Lovely 2965 sf 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished home available immediately for rent - short term only for August.
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
73 RUGGLES RD
73 Ruggles Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Lovely home set on 5 acres in a private setting just 10 minutes to Saratoga Springs downtown. Beautifully furnished including linens. Great open living area with a custom kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Saratoga County area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna have apartments for rent.