/
/
copiague
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:25 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Copiague Harbor
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Estates
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16
1163 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1095 sqft
Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430 ***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
725 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
195 26th Street
195 26th Street, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
195 26th Street Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Cape - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath cape style home is located on a quiet tree lined street.
Results within 1 mile of Copiague
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Amityville
42 Greene Ave
42 Greene Avenue, Amityville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Look no further your dreams have come true with this diamond condition 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Amityville Village.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
538 W Hoffman Avenue
538 West Hoffman Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY
Studio
$4,995
5000 sqft
Amazing Location, Location, 5000 Sqt Ft Building For Rent. More Than 7 Cars Parking. Please No Mechanical Repairs. Under Rental Sq Ft. Price
Results within 5 miles of Copiague
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Babylon
128 Deer Park Avenue
128 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment In Village! Close To Restaurants, Shops & LIRR
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
204 Millard
204 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Pretty as a picture!! This lovely 1 bedroom Lakefront Unit offers a spacious layout, large living room with entrance to walk out lakefront deck, updated kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, located in a Gated Community, pool, tennis courts,
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
305 Idaho St
305 Idaho Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Beautiful one bedroom Apt. with private entrance and patio facing woods.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Babylon
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
200 Staples St
200 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
425 sqft
Fully Detached, 2 Story Duplex Corner Home On A Beautiful Residential Street. Apt Is On The 2nd Floor And Is A Bright, Light Space With New Carpets. All Appliances, Walking Distance To Village Of Farmingdale, LIRR, Lots Of Restaurants, Services.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
59 Dover Street
59 Dover Street, Lindenhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Apartment in a House Featuring Newly Redone EIK, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath and a Deck.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Dorset Court in East Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Copiague, the median rent is $1,357 for a studio, $1,507 for a 1-bedroom, $1,796 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,315 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Copiague, check out our monthly Copiague Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Copiague area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Copiague from include Queens, Glen Cove, Hempstead, Mineola, and Valley Stream.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NY
Melville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYCedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYWest Babylon, NYEast Farmingdale, NYBabylon, NYFarmingdale, NYWest Islip, NYBethpage, NY