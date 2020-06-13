/
/
rensselaer
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
29 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 2nd Ave 2nd floor
53 2nd Ave, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 291450 Come check out this very spacious 3 bedroom one bath in a quiet neighborhood in Rensselaer, Water sewer and trash is included you pay heat and
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1047 BROADWAY
1047 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Construction! Be the First to live in these New 2 Bdrm Apartments. Spacious Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters& Tile Floors.2 Good Size Bedrooms and bath. Central A/C. Laundry in building.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
22 HIGH ST
22 High Street, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in recently upgraded one level building located in private wooded area. Nicely finished with laminate floors & fresh paint. Open Kitchen includes Gas Range and Refrigerator. Solid surface countertops and breakfast bar.
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Results within 1 mile of Rensselaer
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Albany
1 Unit Available
50 S Pearl St
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open Your Restaurant Today! 50 South Eatery! - Property Id: 231636 Be a part of 50 South Eatery TODAY! Open spaces available in our newly opened eatery in the heart of Downtown Albany.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Arbor Hill
1 Unit Available
202 N. Pearl St. #Basement
202 N Pearl St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Multi-family building Multi-family building
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Campus Area
37 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
555 Myrtle Ave
555 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840 Stunning 4+ Bedroom House This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
162 Myrtle Ave 24
162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW! Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheridan Hollow
1 Unit Available
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rensselaer, the median rent is $742 for a studio, $880 for a 1-bedroom, $1,083 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,355 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rensselaer, check out our monthly Rensselaer Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rensselaer area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rensselaer from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.