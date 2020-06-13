Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

209 Apartments for rent in Syosset, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
134 Southwood Circle
134 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Renovated 3 Bdrm Ranch in Syosset Groves! Immediate Occupancy!Great location! New Kitchen & Fbth plus central air!Lg Backyard! Close to shopping & transportation! South Groves Elem/HBT Middle. Landscaping incl/snow removal not incl. Won't last!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
35 Willis Avenue
35 Willis Avenue, Syosset, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2137 sqft
Mint Condition, Mid-Block Young Colonial Houses 4 Beds, 3.5 Bath. Walking Distance to Train Station.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom Apt With An Office, Large Eik, Washer/Dryer, Separate Entrance, Use Of Driveway. 3 Blocks To Syosset Lirr Station, Restaurants And Shopping. 40 Min. To Nyc. No Pets, No Smoking, No Use Of Yard.
Results within 1 mile of Syosset

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
2603 sqft
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
4 Willow Place
4 Willow Place, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Fabulous Split In North Hicksville Mid Block Location 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Eik With Ss Appliances, Skylights, Hi Hats, Hardwood Floors, Tenant Responsible For All The Utilities.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
36 Middle Ln
36 Middle Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
The best location in East Birchwood, walking to school, library,CVS,shopping...
Results within 5 miles of Syosset

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
6 Livingston Ave, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
City GuideSyosset
"I wish that I was back in Oyster Bay / takin' it easy...Oh yeah..." - "Oyster Bay" by Billy Joel

Syosset is a hamlet located in Nassau County, New York, in the town of Oyster Bay on the north shore of Long Island. Wow, that's a mouthful! But all of the classifications help to geographically hone in on the exact location within this densely populated part of the country. For all intents and purposes, Syosset is basically a distant suburb of New York City, and many residents here use it as a place to rest their heads while they commute into the city for work every day. It's a pretty ritzy place to live, but it does offer a peaceful and pretty refuge for folks who'd rather not cram everything they own into a 700-sq.-ft. studio apartment in New York City.

Moving to Syosset

One thing you must know before moving to Syosset? The vacancy rate here is a bit low, so you're going to have your work cut out for you before you move! Having said that, the easy access into Manhattan and the beautiful, small-town setting right near the shores of Long Island Sound make this hamlet a pretty attractive choice.

What You'll Need

Besides a large inheritance and a lot of good luck, you're going to need to think about the practical considerations of moving as well. Before you go meet with your prospective landlord, get all your materials ready to go. You'll want to bring your checkbook, for one. In the event you see a place you love, you can write a deposit check there on the spot to increase your chances of scoring the place you want. You'll also want to bring copies of your ID, credit report, bank statements, letter of employment, pay stubs, references and anything else your landlord might expect from you. Be sure to show up on time and flash a friendly smile - this is a tough market, and you want to make sure you have an edge over your competition.

Neighborhoods in Syosset

Syosset only takes up a small chunk of land on Long Island, but it does have a few distinct neighborhoods.

Convent Road/Barry Lane: This area stretches from Cold Spring Road down to the Jericho Turnpike. You'll find the Syosset Metro North stop here, which will whiz you into the city in under an hour. It's full of quaint subdivisions and a lot of expensive single-family homes and townhouses.

Town Center: This area is a little more bustling and filled with life, so it's a great choice for folks who like to stay up past 9 p.m. There are quite a few apartment complexes and high-rise apartment buildings, so your chances of finding a great rental unit are best here.

Woodbury Road/Den Place: Running right along the Long Island Expressway, living here is a good choice for anyone who needs to hop on I-495 and buzz the 33 miles into New York City for work. That way, you won't have to sit in much town traffic as you head to the highway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Syosset?
The average rent price for Syosset rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,510.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Syosset?
Some of the colleges located in the Syosset area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Syosset?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Syosset from include Queens, Stamford, Norwalk, Glen Cove, and Hempstead.

