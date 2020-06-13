209 Apartments for rent in Syosset, NY📍
Syosset is a hamlet located in Nassau County, New York, in the town of Oyster Bay on the north shore of Long Island. Wow, that's a mouthful! But all of the classifications help to geographically hone in on the exact location within this densely populated part of the country. For all intents and purposes, Syosset is basically a distant suburb of New York City, and many residents here use it as a place to rest their heads while they commute into the city for work every day. It's a pretty ritzy place to live, but it does offer a peaceful and pretty refuge for folks who'd rather not cram everything they own into a 700-sq.-ft. studio apartment in New York City.
One thing you must know before moving to Syosset? The vacancy rate here is a bit low, so you're going to have your work cut out for you before you move! Having said that, the easy access into Manhattan and the beautiful, small-town setting right near the shores of Long Island Sound make this hamlet a pretty attractive choice.
What You'll Need
Besides a large inheritance and a lot of good luck, you're going to need to think about the practical considerations of moving as well. Before you go meet with your prospective landlord, get all your materials ready to go. You'll want to bring your checkbook, for one. In the event you see a place you love, you can write a deposit check there on the spot to increase your chances of scoring the place you want. You'll also want to bring copies of your ID, credit report, bank statements, letter of employment, pay stubs, references and anything else your landlord might expect from you. Be sure to show up on time and flash a friendly smile - this is a tough market, and you want to make sure you have an edge over your competition.
Syosset only takes up a small chunk of land on Long Island, but it does have a few distinct neighborhoods.
Convent Road/Barry Lane: This area stretches from Cold Spring Road down to the Jericho Turnpike. You'll find the Syosset Metro North stop here, which will whiz you into the city in under an hour. It's full of quaint subdivisions and a lot of expensive single-family homes and townhouses.
Town Center: This area is a little more bustling and filled with life, so it's a great choice for folks who like to stay up past 9 p.m. There are quite a few apartment complexes and high-rise apartment buildings, so your chances of finding a great rental unit are best here.
Woodbury Road/Den Place: Running right along the Long Island Expressway, living here is a good choice for anyone who needs to hop on I-495 and buzz the 33 miles into New York City for work. That way, you won't have to sit in much town traffic as you head to the highway.