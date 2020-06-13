/
/
east atlantic beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM
196 Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1490 Beech St
1490 Beech Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Excellent Rental beach house in great location! 4 br,2.5 bths on large beachside property.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
49 Mohawk Avenue
49 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Two Bedroom, South Side in East Atlantic Beach, Offers Private Beaches, All Season Sunroom, Side Patio! Heat is Included, Tenant pays Gas for Cooking and Electric! Vacant NOW!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
40 Trenton Avenue
40 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
COME RIDE THE WAVE IN THIS ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN PRIVATE EAST ATLANTIC BEACH! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD, PRIVATE PARKING, OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM, TWO DECKS with OCEAN AND MANHATTAN VIEWS...
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
51 Trenton Ave
51 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beachside first Floor 3 Bedroom Apartment, Living Room ,EIK ,Full Bath ,Heat included , Storage ,Private Back patio ,Private Beach Rights ,Comes with 2 Beach Tags, Fully Renovated ,close to shops and Restaurants ! A few houses away from the ocean
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
38 Mohawk Ave
38 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Prime Location In Desired East Atlantic Beach! Large Three Bedroom Apartment With Bonus Room Attached To The Master. Ocean Views From Deck Located On A Private Beach Block. Parking Spot In The Driveway Included, Beach Rights & Beach Passes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
65 Mohawk Ave
65 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$19,000
Updated and FEMA-Compliant Beach House : New Kitchen, Granite Counter, New Stainless Steel Appliances. New Floors and Windows. Great Room with New Gas Fireplace. Elevator Lift! Side Entrance, and Front Deck.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Virginia Ave
48 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Virginia Avenue
21 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Beach---west end wide beach block, 4 th house from the ocean---- Immaculate and beautiful--3 room apartment JUST PERFECT--- private BBQ area all light and airy The true beach decor Have a wonderful Summer
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
979 Oceanfront
979 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,750
380 sqft
Oceanfront West End One Bedroom Apartment with Parking. Just bring your bathing suit and enjoy summer at the beach! Newly Renovated. New Furnishings.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
69 Indiana Avenue
69 Indiana Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Apt in the Heart of the Westend , Close Proximity to Beach, Stores and Restaurants. Will be painted when Tenant leaves
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
49 Michigan Street
49 Michigan Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
West End 2 Bedroom Apartment, EIK, Living Room, Walk To Stores, Lower Apartment
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
973 W Park Street
973 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spend Your Summer On The Bay! First Floor Features: Large Open Layout With Living Room/Dining Room with Spectacular Views of Reynolds Channel-Full Updated Bath and Home Office.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
77 Kentucky St
77 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sky High Renovated Fema Compliant Upper unit in a TWO FAMILY Home in Trendy West End, Spacious Living Rm/Dining Area, Three Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, Deck, Close to All Shopping, Dining and Transportation!! Available Immediately, Listing Agent has
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East Atlantic Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $7,720.
Some of the colleges located in the East Atlantic Beach area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, and Saint Peter's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Atlantic Beach from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.