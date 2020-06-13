157 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
17 3rd Avenue
17 3rd Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and recently updated 2 BR, 1 Bath rental near the town dock and main street. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Laundry and storage in the basement. New Appliances prior to tenant moving in

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spacious, sun Filled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Port Washington. 4 Blocks to LIRR and town. Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath. French doors leading to private backyard. two additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Port Washington

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
23 Wildwood Gdns D23
23 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 276056 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Large Beautiful studio apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
19 Wildwood Gdns A2
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Gardens C
2 Soundview Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
790 sqft
Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 282005 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright and quiet LARGE 1 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial with 4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Flower Hill
1 Unit Available
150 Crabapple Road
150 Crabapple Road, Flower Hill, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3000 sqft
Built in 2005 Colonial Property, Luxury Custom Built 4 Beds &3Baths &2 Half Baths Brick With Magnificent Details Throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
4 N Marwood Road
4 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex on a park like street! Oversized LR/DR Combo with wood burning fireplace. High Ceilings, hardwood floors. Deck & Backyard. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral vaulted ceiling.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
9 Firwood Road
9 Firwood Road, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Port Washington. Second floor of beautiful two-family house. Separate entrance, bright and airy large living room/dining area, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Plandome Manor
1 Unit Available
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee!!! Xl Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, King-Sized Bedroom, Great Closet Space, Eat In Kitchen W/Gas Cooking, Updated Bath.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
304 Grist Mill Circle
304 Grist Mill Cir, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Roslyn. Like New 3-Story Town Home With Elevator With Many Luxury Upgrades In Floors, Appliances, Lighting, All Finishes. 3 Bedrooms/3 Upgraded Bathrooms, Powder Room, Dual Fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Flower Hill
1 Unit Available
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
131 Glenlawn Avenue
131 Glenlawn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4750 sqft
This Enchanting Custom Built Victorian Style Colonial is the Perfect Seasonal Get-Away or Fulltime Home for Individuals Seeking a Private Spacious Abode with a Country Club Backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
7815 Shore Road
7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
3 Tudor Lane
3 Tudor Lane, Sands Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2543 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3 Tudor Lane in Sands Point. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ 2 Bedroom, @ 2 full Bath Rental on Roslyn Harbor. Indoor Parking, In-Ground Heated Pool, 24-Hour Doorman, Community Room and Fitness Center. Washer and Dryer are in the Unit. Virtual Tour : https://www.tourfactory.com/2073586
City GuidePort Washington
Did you know that Port Washington is a community with literary significance? This hamlet was the model for East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel The Great Gatsby. Bring your best flapper attire and make yourself at home.

The community of Port Washington is a hamlet and unincorporated area located in the county of Nassau on the North Shore of Long Island, New York. This beautiful, coastal enclave was home to about 15,800 people, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.

Rolling hills and a weaving coastline surround the area, and many yacht clubs, marinas, and golf courses can be found within its borders as well. The stunning Great Neck Peninsula is visible just across the Manhasset Bay to the west of Port Washington and several other charming unincorporated villages are also easily accessible from here.

Moving to Town

Now that you've decided it's the right time to find apartments in Port Washington, New York, you will see the many options in housing throughout this thriving community. Port Washington has ample rental condos, serviced apartments, month to month lease arrangements, as well as many quality single-family homes for rent. You should be sure that you give yourself a good chunk of time to find a place in Port Washington though, probably about four to six week. Rentals can sometimes be snatched off the market very quickly, so it is best to have enough time to be prepared. You can check out online listings as well as the newspaper and even pay a visit to the streets of town firsthand to find the best spot for you. Make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords require -- your current ID, credit report, and proof of income.

Neighborhoods

With bayside views that will take your breath away, Port Washington is a one-of-a- kind treasure for those who love spending time outside.

Elm Street / Fairview Avenue

The perfect neighborhood to discover beautiful, newer single-family homes for rent, residents love stunning Hempstead Harbor views just off of West Shore Road. You get easy access to the adjacent North Shore Country Club for golf, swimming, and tennis, as well as North Hempstead Beach Park for a picnic on the beach. Plan your sand castles and start building -- this neighborhood is a real Port Washington gem.

Port Washington Boulevard / Main Street

Here you can discover not only houses for rent but also stunning new condos, apartments, and townhouses along Port Washington's main drag for fine dining, shopping, and nightlife. This is the place to enjoy the best restaurants and cafes Port Washington has to offer, as well as many activities throughout the year that the whole family can take part in. As an added bonus, you also can easily walk, drive, or bike to the beautiful Plandome Manor Golf Club, Harbor Links Golf Course, and Leeds Pond from here. Allenwood Park - a small but still beautiful green space and park, is only a short distance away as well.

Life in Port Washington, New York

Port Washington is a beautiful, all-American town with all the shopping, dining, and transportation conveniences of a big city like New York, but with a cozy small-town vibe. Weather here is warm and sunny in the spring and summer months, and the fall and winter seasons often come with beautiful snowfall and changing foliage. You can get around with or without a car of your own in Port Washington -- there are many convenient bus stops to get you where you need to go any time of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Port Washington?
The average rent price for Port Washington rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,680.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Port Washington?
Some of the colleges located in the Port Washington area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Port Washington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Washington from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Stamford.

