157 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY

Moving to Town

Now that you've decided it's the right time to find apartments in Port Washington, New York, you will see the many options in housing throughout this thriving community. Port Washington has ample rental condos, serviced apartments, month to month lease arrangements, as well as many quality single-family homes for rent. You should be sure that you give yourself a good chunk of time to find a place in Port Washington though, probably about four to six week. Rentals can sometimes be snatched off the market very quickly, so it is best to have enough time to be prepared. You can check out online listings as well as the newspaper and even pay a visit to the streets of town firsthand to find the best spot for you. Make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords require -- your current ID, credit report, and proof of income.