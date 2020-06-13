157 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY📍
The community of Port Washington is a hamlet and unincorporated area located in the county of Nassau on the North Shore of Long Island, New York. This beautiful, coastal enclave was home to about 15,800 people, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.
Rolling hills and a weaving coastline surround the area, and many yacht clubs, marinas, and golf courses can be found within its borders as well. The stunning Great Neck Peninsula is visible just across the Manhasset Bay to the west of Port Washington and several other charming unincorporated villages are also easily accessible from here.
Now that you've decided it's the right time to find apartments in Port Washington, New York, you will see the many options in housing throughout this thriving community. Port Washington has ample rental condos, serviced apartments, month to month lease arrangements, as well as many quality single-family homes for rent. You should be sure that you give yourself a good chunk of time to find a place in Port Washington though, probably about four to six week. Rentals can sometimes be snatched off the market very quickly, so it is best to have enough time to be prepared. You can check out online listings as well as the newspaper and even pay a visit to the streets of town firsthand to find the best spot for you. Make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords require -- your current ID, credit report, and proof of income.
With bayside views that will take your breath away, Port Washington is a one-of-a- kind treasure for those who love spending time outside.
The perfect neighborhood to discover beautiful, newer single-family homes for rent, residents love stunning Hempstead Harbor views just off of West Shore Road. You get easy access to the adjacent North Shore Country Club for golf, swimming, and tennis, as well as North Hempstead Beach Park for a picnic on the beach. Plan your sand castles and start building -- this neighborhood is a real Port Washington gem.
Here you can discover not only houses for rent but also stunning new condos, apartments, and townhouses along Port Washington's main drag for fine dining, shopping, and nightlife. This is the place to enjoy the best restaurants and cafes Port Washington has to offer, as well as many activities throughout the year that the whole family can take part in. As an added bonus, you also can easily walk, drive, or bike to the beautiful Plandome Manor Golf Club, Harbor Links Golf Course, and Leeds Pond from here. Allenwood Park - a small but still beautiful green space and park, is only a short distance away as well.
Port Washington is a beautiful, all-American town with all the shopping, dining, and transportation conveniences of a big city like New York, but with a cozy small-town vibe. Weather here is warm and sunny in the spring and summer months, and the fall and winter seasons often come with beautiful snowfall and changing foliage. You can get around with or without a car of your own in Port Washington -- there are many convenient bus stops to get you where you need to go any time of the year.