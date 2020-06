82 Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY

Neighborhoods in Hampton Bays

There's a good choice of rentals available in Hampton Bays, many of which have beautiful views overlooking the glittering bay (go figure). Don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place, though hand over your deposit right away, fill out your paperwork, and get set to enjoy your new and gorgeous surroundings.

Red Creek Road: The Red Creek Road neighborhood is a fine place to find a rental apartment. Many of the homes here have views over the beautiful Peconic Bay. There are a couple of grocery stores and no less than 15 restaurants in close proximity. You also get two ponds: Red Creek Pond and Wehrman Pond.

Newtown Road: Newtown Road is in high demand among tenants within the area because of its views over Peconic Bay, low crime rates and outstanding local amenities. Bring the kids; it's a great place to rent an apartment and worth writing home about.

Canoe Place Road: Not far from the center of Hampton Bays, Canoe Place Road is an excellent place to check out if you are looking for places to live in the area. Needless to say, there's a good choice of local amenities within the immediate vicinity. Mariner Cove Marine is right in this area, giving you the perfect opportunity to try out jetskis.

E Tiana Road: With a healthy WalkScore of 54 and a crime rating of zero, E Tiana Road is an optimal place for rental apts in Hampton Bays. You can find two grocery stores and 10 restaurants in the nearby vicinity, so you don't have to drive everywhere.

E Donellan Road: With views over Shinnecock Inlet and the Ponquogue Bridge, what more could you wish for? This idyllic part of Hampton Bays will make it come true with its a crime rating of zero and local shops and restaurants.