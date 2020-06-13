Apartment List
82 Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
5 Hubbard Road
5 Hubbard Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Newly renovated sunny contemporary near shops. Vaulted ceilings, large living dining area with fireplace, eat in kitchen, laundry, wood deck. Each bedroom has private bath. Furnished. Parking on-site.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Sea Crest Drive
1 Seacrest Dr, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$52,000
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
11 Oakhurst Road
11 Oakhurst Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$45,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront beauty on Peconic Bay. Perfect summer retreat. Great for all of your water toys. Close to Meschutt Beach. Amazing sunsets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
3500 sqft
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
18 Cora Ct
18 Cora Court, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Great house, close to ocean, bays, restaurants, train, shopping. Perfect location to start off the summer!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
6 Trynz Ln
6 Trynz Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2150 sqft
Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
13 Shawnee Street
13 Shawnee Street, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
There are two similar units available. This is all brand new construction and furniture. The duplex's have never been lived in and the furniture is new. Open bay front with large deck and your own private beach in the backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
62 Canoe Place
62 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,800
Mint Condition. Fully Furnished 2-BR, 1-Bath Condo w/Bayside Pool.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
14 W Argonne Rd
14 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$7,500
This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
113 Ponquogue Avenue 113
113 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
Charming three bedroom, 2 bath home along with bonus rooms. The property features a sun-drenched pool and pool house perfect for those summer days.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
12 Dogwood 12
12 Dogwood Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Charming 3 bedroom cottage has everything you need to enjoy the summer.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
55 Woodridge Road 55
55 Woodridge Road, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Available immediately! Beautiful, renovated 1 Bedroom basement apartment for 1-2 people in a great location of Hampton Bays! 1 year lease. Access to Bay beach across the street. Heat, Electric, Water and Garbage Removal included.

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
6 Penny A Ln
6 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Come enjoy this magnificent all renovated cottage on the water with a pool just minutes away from the beach and restaurants. Skylights provide fantastic natural lighting, 2 Bedrooms beautiful bathroom, central air. You deserve the life of luxury

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
24 Dune Road
24 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
This lovely furnished home located on Shinnecock bay and short walk to the Beach across the street. This home has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, and eat in kitchen, plus sliding door access to a large wrap around porch.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
63 Kirby Lane
63 Kirby Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1400 sqft
Jamesport Beach House - Property Id: 286480 Relax at our Kirby home located in a Beach community with private beach access on a quiet dead end road.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
46 Front St
46 Front Street, Jamesport, NY
1 Bedroom
$10,000
Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
43 Willow Street
43 Willow Street, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND OR SUMMER RENTAL JUNE,JULY & AUGUST. PRIVATE BEACH! Immaculate 3 BR 1 bath ranch in private bay side community. 1 block from private beach . New appliances including Washer & Dryer. Large rear deck. Outdoor shower.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Hampton Bays

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hampton Bays is $1,623, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,933.
Studio
$1,461
1 Bed
$1,623
2 Beds
$1,933
3+ Beds
$2,493
City GuideHampton Bays
Hampton Bays provided the set for the 2007 movie Margot at the Wedding, a comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Jack Black.

The census-designated place and hamlet of Hampton Bays is located in Suffolk County, New York. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just less than 14,000. With average annual high temperatures of 84 degrees in July and lows of 24 degrees in January, it's no surprise that tourism and fishing are vital components of the local economy. But don't be scared, there's more than fishing and tourism in beautiful Hampton Bays.

Moving to Hampton Bays

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least five weeks to find rental properties in Hampton Bays. There's a reasonable choice of rental homes, but do come prepared to place a deposit on your dream place to avoid it quickly escaping from your grasp. Avoid moving in the winter if you don't want to be lugging your boxes around in the snow, but there may be more rentals available since the competition may also want to wait out the cold before looking.

What You Need

You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal ready when you're out looking for a place in Hampton Bays. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the deposit to seal a solid deal with landlords.

Neighborhoods in Hampton Bays

There's a good choice of rentals available in Hampton Bays, many of which have beautiful views overlooking the glittering bay (go figure). Don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place, though hand over your deposit right away, fill out your paperwork, and get set to enjoy your new and gorgeous surroundings.

Red Creek Road: The Red Creek Road neighborhood is a fine place to find a rental apartment. Many of the homes here have views over the beautiful Peconic Bay. There are a couple of grocery stores and no less than 15 restaurants in close proximity. You also get two ponds: Red Creek Pond and Wehrman Pond.

Newtown Road: Newtown Road is in high demand among tenants within the area because of its views over Peconic Bay, low crime rates and outstanding local amenities. Bring the kids; it's a great place to rent an apartment and worth writing home about.

Canoe Place Road: Not far from the center of Hampton Bays, Canoe Place Road is an excellent place to check out if you are looking for places to live in the area. Needless to say, there's a good choice of local amenities within the immediate vicinity. Mariner Cove Marine is right in this area, giving you the perfect opportunity to try out jetskis.

E Tiana Road: With a healthy WalkScore of 54 and a crime rating of zero, E Tiana Road is an optimal place for rental apts in Hampton Bays. You can find two grocery stores and 10 restaurants in the nearby vicinity, so you don't have to drive everywhere.

E Donellan Road: With views over Shinnecock Inlet and the Ponquogue Bridge, what more could you wish for? This idyllic part of Hampton Bays will make it come true with its a crime rating of zero and local shops and restaurants.

Life in Hampton Bays

Getting Around

Living in Hampton Bays means no shortage of commute options. The Sunrise Highway (NY 27) is the major road that serves the town and connects to various parts of western Long Island and New York City. Montauk Highway (CR 80) also links Hampton Bays to New York City and Montauk. The Long Island Rail Road does provide an additional connection between Hampton Bays and the Big Apple, but keep in mind that services are infrequent. For bus riders, Suffolk County buses serves the area and travels to neighboring regions as well. Unfortunately, you won't find many air travel options nearby; the nearest airport is at Long Island MacArthur Airport, which offers domestic flights from Islip (which is 34 miles from town). If you're looking for international air travel, though, it's beyond a hop, skip, or jump: John F. Kennedy International Airport is 75 miles away.

Things to Do

How do folks living in Hampton Bays keep themselves busy? For starters, Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road is a beautiful place to spend the day and remains ever-popular to residents for its sparkling white sand and ocean views. For more of a party vibe, try Meschutt Beach you'll find live music on a nightly basis, as well as excellent dining opportunities and cocktail bars nearby. If the indoors suit you better, check out Hampton Theatre Company on Jessup Avenue, which puts on regular performances at the Quogue Village Hall. The place is small, but this merely adds to the exuberant atmosphere of the place (and you'll make fast friends).

After your fun in the sun (or shade), check out some of Hampton Bays' quality restaurants; the aptly named Edgewater Restaurant, where you can eat all kinds of Italian food overlooking Shinnecock Bay, will be a fast favorite. For more waterside dining, Rumba, on Canoe Place Road, provides a blend of American, Caribbean, and seafood dishes if you're looking for something outside the norm the restaurant staff just might invite you to perform your own Rumba during your meal. Canal Caf serves amazingly delicious local cuisine (and a few really good micro brews to boot) with attractive views of Shinnecock Canal.

Hampton Bays serves up a nice combo of outdoor activities, low crime rates, and cheap pizza. Start your rental search here right away!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hampton Bays?
In Hampton Bays, the median rent is $1,461 for a studio, $1,623 for a 1-bedroom, $1,933 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,493 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hampton Bays, check out our monthly Hampton Bays Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hampton Bays?
Some of the colleges located in the Hampton Bays area include Albertus Magnus College, Three Rivers Community College, University of New Haven, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hampton Bays?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hampton Bays from include New Haven, Middletown, Milford city, Meriden, and Waterbury.

