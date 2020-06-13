82 Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY📍
The census-designated place and hamlet of Hampton Bays is located in Suffolk County, New York. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just less than 14,000. With average annual high temperatures of 84 degrees in July and lows of 24 degrees in January, it's no surprise that tourism and fishing are vital components of the local economy. But don't be scared, there's more than fishing and tourism in beautiful Hampton Bays.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least five weeks to find rental properties in Hampton Bays. There's a reasonable choice of rental homes, but do come prepared to place a deposit on your dream place to avoid it quickly escaping from your grasp. Avoid moving in the winter if you don't want to be lugging your boxes around in the snow, but there may be more rentals available since the competition may also want to wait out the cold before looking.
What You Need
You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal ready when you're out looking for a place in Hampton Bays. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the deposit to seal a solid deal with landlords.
There's a good choice of rentals available in Hampton Bays, many of which have beautiful views overlooking the glittering bay (go figure). Don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place, though hand over your deposit right away, fill out your paperwork, and get set to enjoy your new and gorgeous surroundings.
Red Creek Road: The Red Creek Road neighborhood is a fine place to find a rental apartment. Many of the homes here have views over the beautiful Peconic Bay. There are a couple of grocery stores and no less than 15 restaurants in close proximity. You also get two ponds: Red Creek Pond and Wehrman Pond.
Newtown Road: Newtown Road is in high demand among tenants within the area because of its views over Peconic Bay, low crime rates and outstanding local amenities. Bring the kids; it's a great place to rent an apartment and worth writing home about.
Canoe Place Road: Not far from the center of Hampton Bays, Canoe Place Road is an excellent place to check out if you are looking for places to live in the area. Needless to say, there's a good choice of local amenities within the immediate vicinity. Mariner Cove Marine is right in this area, giving you the perfect opportunity to try out jetskis.
E Tiana Road: With a healthy WalkScore of 54 and a crime rating of zero, E Tiana Road is an optimal place for rental apts in Hampton Bays. You can find two grocery stores and 10 restaurants in the nearby vicinity, so you don't have to drive everywhere.
E Donellan Road: With views over Shinnecock Inlet and the Ponquogue Bridge, what more could you wish for? This idyllic part of Hampton Bays will make it come true with its a crime rating of zero and local shops and restaurants.
Getting Around
Living in Hampton Bays means no shortage of commute options. The Sunrise Highway (NY 27) is the major road that serves the town and connects to various parts of western Long Island and New York City. Montauk Highway (CR 80) also links Hampton Bays to New York City and Montauk. The Long Island Rail Road does provide an additional connection between Hampton Bays and the Big Apple, but keep in mind that services are infrequent. For bus riders, Suffolk County buses serves the area and travels to neighboring regions as well. Unfortunately, you won't find many air travel options nearby; the nearest airport is at Long Island MacArthur Airport, which offers domestic flights from Islip (which is 34 miles from town). If you're looking for international air travel, though, it's beyond a hop, skip, or jump: John F. Kennedy International Airport is 75 miles away.
Things to Do
How do folks living in Hampton Bays keep themselves busy? For starters, Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road is a beautiful place to spend the day and remains ever-popular to residents for its sparkling white sand and ocean views. For more of a party vibe, try Meschutt Beach you'll find live music on a nightly basis, as well as excellent dining opportunities and cocktail bars nearby. If the indoors suit you better, check out Hampton Theatre Company on Jessup Avenue, which puts on regular performances at the Quogue Village Hall. The place is small, but this merely adds to the exuberant atmosphere of the place (and you'll make fast friends).
After your fun in the sun (or shade), check out some of Hampton Bays' quality restaurants; the aptly named Edgewater Restaurant, where you can eat all kinds of Italian food overlooking Shinnecock Bay, will be a fast favorite. For more waterside dining, Rumba, on Canoe Place Road, provides a blend of American, Caribbean, and seafood dishes if you're looking for something outside the norm the restaurant staff just might invite you to perform your own Rumba during your meal. Canal Caf serves amazingly delicious local cuisine (and a few really good micro brews to boot) with attractive views of Shinnecock Canal.
Hampton Bays serves up a nice combo of outdoor activities, low crime rates, and cheap pizza. Start your rental search here right away!