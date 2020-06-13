/
/
east marion
Last updated June 13 2020
45 Apartments for rent in East Marion, NY📍
East Marion
1 Unit Available
1955 Trumans Path
1955 Trumans Path, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$32,000
2200 sqft
Cape Cod-Style Cedar-Shingle House Situated On Edge Of Low Bluff. Wooded Lot With Second-Story Master Bedroom Suite/Deck.
East Marion
1 Unit Available
2235 Cedar Lane
2235 Cedar Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2440 sqft
Spacious waterfront in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private dock and direct access to Bay.
East Marion
1 Unit Available
180 Knoll Circle
180 Knoll Circle, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Exquisite waterfront home in Gardiner's Bay Estates. Open access to Bay, private Bay beach, 130" bulkhead.
East Marion
1 Unit Available
170 Dogwood Lane
170 Dogwood Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Charming cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private sandy Bay beach. Summer starts here!
East Marion
1 Unit Available
65 Bayview Drive
65 Bayview Drive, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1370 sqft
Summer Escape! Charming Cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with Private Bay Beach.
East Marion
1 Unit Available
501 Beach Court, #APT
501 Beach Court, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 Beach Court, #APT in East Marion. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Marion
1 Unit Available
500 Beach Court
500 Beach Court, East Marion, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Beach Court in East Marion. View photos, descriptions and more!
Greenport
1 Unit Available
24 Beach Road
24 Beach Road, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,000
700 sqft
Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage.
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
224 Bridge Street
224 Bridge Street, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautifully Renovated Antique Home. The Charm of the Past with Convenience of Today. 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths. Wifi Included. Short Distance to Village Center, Bay and Sound Beaches, Marina and a Winery. July 16th-30th $6K; August-LD $14K.
Orient
1 Unit Available
38195 E Main Road
38195 Main Rd, Orient, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Enjoy the summer in charming Orient Point. Sunny & spacious expanded ranch features 3 BR, 1.5 baths, Eat in kitchen, formal dining & living rooms, office and large den with sleeper. Sliders to wrap deck facing fenced yard with country views.
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
1075 Inlet Ln
1075 Inlet Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
So Very Close To A Beautiful Bay Beach! 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths. 2 Large Decks And A Nice Yard. July - $5,500 Or $1,800 Per Week With Two Week Minimum. Or 8/18/19 To Labor Day (9/3/19) For $3800 Or $2,000 Per Week With Two Week Minimum
Southold
1 Unit Available
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1450 sqft
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
412 Front St
412 Front Street, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Classic Restored Victorian In The Heart Of Greenport Village. Perfect for Year Round Living With Lovely Front Porch. Apartment on 2 Floor-New Kitchen,Granite Counters With Dishwasher.
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month
Greenport
1 Unit Available
513 5th St
513 5th Street, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,000
Seasonal Rental. Charming and Comfy Furnished 2nd Floor One Bedroom Apartment Rental in Greenport Village. Convenient to All (Bus, Beach, Boardwalk, Marina, Village Shops and Restaurants). WiFi Included. August-LD $4K; LD- End of September $3K.
Orient
1 Unit Available
590 Winward Road
590 Windward Road, Orient, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3000 sqft
Orient waterfront home set on an acre of land with private beach features break taking water Views of the sound from both floors, balconies and all rooms.
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
47 Washington Avenue
47 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1800 sqft
Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light.
Southold
1 Unit Available
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
1784 sqft
Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch.
Southold
1 Unit Available
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
73355 Main Road
73355 Main Road, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Sunny Daze - Rent A Taste Of The East End. Stunning 3BR Colonial On 1.3 Acres For Up To 8 Guests! Beautifully Updated Bathroom & Eat-In Kitchen W/SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room. Family Room W/Queen Sleeper.
Greenport
1 Unit Available
115 3rd St
115 3rd Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Top location--Available 8/15/2020--steps from the ferry and LIRR--Totally redone FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR, 4 Bath Victorian, each with it's own Bath, EIK, Formal DR with fireplace and granny porch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East Marion rentals listed on Apartment List is $13,080.
Some of the colleges located in the East Marion area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Marion from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.
