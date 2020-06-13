/
/
new city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM
105 Apartments for rent in New City, NY📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
66 American Legion Way
66 American Legion Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
944 sqft
All remodeled and updated 2 bedroom single family home with great rear yard and large shed. Very convenient location with short walk to town shopping and bus to NYC. Walk to Clarkstown North High School and New City Elementary.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2676 sqft
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
Results within 1 mile of New City
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Milford Court
12 Milford Court, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Townhouse in the Hamlets (Knolls East) - Property Id: 294406 Tri-Level, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Finished Basement, Garage, Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Living Rm, Fireplace, Back Deck, Laundry.
Results within 5 miles of New City
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
116 Williams Avenue
116 East Williams Avenue, Hillcrest, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
If you need lots of SPACE this is your PLACE! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, 1 half bath, 2 kitchens, living room, family room, den, office, sun room and more! Huge Living room with lots of natural sunlight. Walk in closets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Demarest Avenue
10 Demarest Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Demarest Avenue in West Haverstraw. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11 Secor Court
11 Secor Court, Pomona, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3138 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11 Fawn Hill Drive
11 Fawn Hill Drive, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1663 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom rental in Airmont on lovely level property!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1756 sqft
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
40 Ross Avenue
40 Ross Avenue, Chestnut Ridge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2016 sqft
Bright & Airy Bi-Level in desirable Chestnut Ridge. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, hardwood floors, central air, large 2 car garage and family room on lower level. Lovely neighborhood close to Children's park.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7 Midway Road
7 Midway Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2366 sqft
Nice sized Bi-Level on level,wooded lot in private setting. Eat-In-Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Family Room with a walk-out to wooded backyard. Great Location, close to major highways and local shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3909 sqft
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Hillside Terrace in Wesley Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for New City rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,870.
Some of the colleges located in the New City area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and Barnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New City from include New York, Bronx, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Hackensack.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJFair Lawn, NJ
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNyack, NYPomona, NYPearl River, NYAirmont, NY