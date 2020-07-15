/
piermont
305 Apartments for rent in Piermont, NY📍
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
318 Harbor Cove
318 Harbor Cv, Piermont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1335 sqft
Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
510 Piermont Avenue
510 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
300 sqft
Comfortable and convenient best describes this apartment in the heart of Piermont. Just steps away from the waterfront promenade, public transportation to NYC and numerous restaurants.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Avenue
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3694 sqft
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.
Results within 5 miles of Piermont
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,177
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road 37C
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 37C Available 08/01/20 177 White Plains Road - 2 bed for 2k! - Property Id: 317072 First floor & great price. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with great living room & dining area. Lots of closets updated kitchen and bath. Broker fee on placement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1672 sqft
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Closter
290 HARRINGTON AVE
290 Harrington Avenue, Closter, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Spacious very bright first floor 1 Bedroom apartment in beautiful Victorian home located in the heart of Closter. Newly finished hardwood floors, updated eat-in kitchen and bath.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Cricket Ln
20 Cricket Lane, Dobbs Ferry, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
3600 sqft
Amazing and rare opportunity to rent your dream home in the village of Dobbs Ferry with award winning schools. This perfect 3600+SF home offers a beautiful open living room, dining room and an updated eat-in-kitchen with radiant heat flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Elm Street
43 Elm Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Beautiful Colonial house located near the heart of Sleepy Hollow. This spacious Two bedroom apartment comes with ONE assign parking spot in the rear of the Home. It is near the Metro North so perfect for an easy commute to the City.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1116-1120 Warburton Avenue
1116 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
Come home to this beautiful apartment at The River Hill Condo in NW Yonkers Greystone neighborhood. Secluded between a privacy wall and the Hudson River. Open concept living; tile flooring; on site laundry and storage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Piermont, the median rent is $1,404 for a studio, $1,559 for a 1-bedroom, $1,858 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,395 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Piermont, check out our monthly Piermont Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Piermont area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, and American Musical and Dramatic Academy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Piermont from include New York, Queens, Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle.
