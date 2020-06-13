Apartment List
/
NY
/
albany
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Albany, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Campus Area
37 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 6 at 06:10pm
Campus Area
4 Units Available
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
555 Myrtle Ave
555 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840 Stunning 4+ Bedroom House This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Albany
1 Unit Available
50 S Pearl St
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open Your Restaurant Today! 50 South Eatery! - Property Id: 231636 Be a part of 50 South Eatery TODAY! Open spaces available in our newly opened eatery in the heart of Downtown Albany.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
162 Myrtle Ave 24
162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW! Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheridan Hollow
1 Unit Available
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park South
1 Unit Available
572 Madison Avenue Unit 1
572 Madison Ave, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MUST SEE STUNNING 1BR UNIT W/ HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED - Gorgeous bright and sunny 1st floor unit located across from Washington Park. Unit is drenched in sunlight and includes heat and hotwater. (RLNE5829340)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
467 Washington Ave
467 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1102 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family House FOR RENT - 467 Washington Ave Albany, NY 12206 $1395.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
160 Myrtle Ave 24
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR MAY 1 MOVE INS! Reach out today! @HudsonPark offers new studio or one-bedrooms with a live-work-play lifestyle and luxury apartment living.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
538 MYRTLE AV
538 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Close to Albany Med and Albany Law School! This apartment has everything you need to make living in Albany comfortable. It has a large living room/dining room combination conveniently located off of the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
71 CHESTNUT ST
71 Chestnut Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
One-bedroom apartment located in traditional Center Square brick apartment building. One block from Empire State Plaza. Plenty of character with raised panel wainscoting in Living Room, cast iron radiators and tall ceilings. Hardwood Floors.

Median Rent in Albany

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Albany is $890, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,095.
Studio
$751
1 Bed
$890
2 Beds
$1,095
3+ Beds
$1,371
City GuideAlbany
Welcome to historic Albany--capital of New York state, and one of the oldest surviving settlements of the original colonies. Whew! As the city's been in existence since the early 17th century, there's lots of historical catching up to do. But, first things first, let's find you an apartment...
Here's What's Great About Albany

Historic preservation and urban renewal projects have kept the city from the sad fate of its Rust Belt neighbor, Buffalo. What you'll find in Albany is a walkable, neighborhoody city, with dozen of well-maintained public parks and a strong, thriving community.

Albany Nightlife

No urban city would be complete without nightlife, entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Albany has two main strips--Lark Street and Pearl Street. Pearl Street restaurants and bars are found in the downtown business area. Lark Street has funky eateries and restaurants alongside boutiques and interesting bars leaning toward taverns and/or watering holes.

Neighborhoods

Albany has its share of luxury condominiums and renovated historical homes that provides the resident with everything you may need. Of the higher-priced Albany neighborhoods, Center Square remains the preeminent destination for those who like to be within walking distance to nightlife and shopping. The Lark Street shopping district is nearby. Urban, and with an interesting mix of new and historical buildings, costs for apartments in this area can range anywhere from $1000-1200 for a two bedroom, depending on the building.

Fortunately, if you're a new Albany resident, you have a lot of housing options from which to choose. Most of this housing is located on the west side of town, and tends to, with the exception of the Pine Hills area, be a bit more suburban feeling than the Center Square district. Great neighborhoods include Pine Hills, Helderberg and Whitehall. Two bedrooms in these neighborhoods go for between $750-900.

Arbor Hill is a neighborhood of adorable and affordable row homes that has been in the process of redeveloping since the mid-2000s. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for $600-750.

Rental Tips and Tricks

As varied as Albany's housing market is, renting tends to be pretty easy. Begin your apartment hunt about 60 days before your move-in date to guarantee enough time to secure your dream space. Most rentals in Albany are accessible without the assistance of a realtor and are listed via online apartment search engines or in the classifieds of the Times Union.

Transportation - Alternative and Otherwise

Albany has remained a fairly urban city, which means that it's highly walkable and pretty easy to navigate with bikes and public transportation.

Most Capital District traffic moves into Albany in the morning, and out of it in the evening, so if you're commuting to Albany's neighboring cities, you'll be on the right side of rush hour.

If you're just planning on tooling around Albany, or its nearby cities, the Capital District Transportation Authority offers several bus lines around town and into neighboring Schenectady, Troy and Saratoga Springs. Albany is also connected to New York City by two Amtrak lines and a Greyhound route that will get you into Gotham in two to three hours.

So, welcome home, new Albany resident! Take a walk around your new neighborhood and enjoy the feel of a historic community that has been thriving since the birth of the United States as we know it!

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Albany rents held steady over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $890 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in New York for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,543; of the 10 largest cities in New York that we have data for, Cohoes and Syracuse, where two-bedrooms go for $1,024 and $838, are the two other major cities in the state besides Albany to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.0% and -0.3%).
    • Troy, Schenectady, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Albany.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Albany’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Albany renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Albany Renter Survey

    Here’s how Albany ranks on:

    C
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    A+
    Commute time
    A
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Albany’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Albany renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key Findings in Albany include the following:

    • Albany renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Albany were commute time (A+), public transit (A) and affordability (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Albany renters are weather (F), state and local taxes (F) and quality of local schools (D).
    • Albany earned similar scores compared to other cities in New York like Buffalo (F) and Syracuse (F), but earned lower marks than Rochester (B) and New York City (C+).
    • Albany did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Boston (A), San Francisco (B+) and Pittsburgh (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Albany?
    In Albany, the median rent is $751 for a studio, $890 for a 1-bedroom, $1,095 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,371 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Albany, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Albany?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Albany received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Albany?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Albany received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Albany?
    Albany renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Albany did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Albany?
    Albany renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Albany did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Albany?
    Some of the colleges located in the Albany area include The College of Saint Rose, SUNY at Albany, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Schenectady County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Albany?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Albany from include Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, Niskayuna, and Ballston Spa.

    Similar Pages

    Albany 1 BedroomsAlbany 2 Bedrooms
    Albany Accessible ApartmentsAlbany Apartments with Gym
    Albany Apartments with Parking