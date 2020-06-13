101 Apartments for rent in Albany, NY📍
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 8
Historic preservation and urban renewal projects have kept the city from the sad fate of its Rust Belt neighbor, Buffalo. What you'll find in Albany is a walkable, neighborhoody city, with dozen of well-maintained public parks and a strong, thriving community.
No urban city would be complete without nightlife, entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Albany has two main strips--Lark Street and Pearl Street. Pearl Street restaurants and bars are found in the downtown business area. Lark Street has funky eateries and restaurants alongside boutiques and interesting bars leaning toward taverns and/or watering holes.
Albany has its share of luxury condominiums and renovated historical homes that provides the resident with everything you may need. Of the higher-priced Albany neighborhoods, Center Square remains the preeminent destination for those who like to be within walking distance to nightlife and shopping. The Lark Street shopping district is nearby. Urban, and with an interesting mix of new and historical buildings, costs for apartments in this area can range anywhere from $1000-1200 for a two bedroom, depending on the building.
Fortunately, if you're a new Albany resident, you have a lot of housing options from which to choose. Most of this housing is located on the west side of town, and tends to, with the exception of the Pine Hills area, be a bit more suburban feeling than the Center Square district. Great neighborhoods include Pine Hills, Helderberg and Whitehall. Two bedrooms in these neighborhoods go for between $750-900.
Arbor Hill is a neighborhood of adorable and affordable row homes that has been in the process of redeveloping since the mid-2000s. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for $600-750.
As varied as Albany's housing market is, renting tends to be pretty easy. Begin your apartment hunt about 60 days before your move-in date to guarantee enough time to secure your dream space. Most rentals in Albany are accessible without the assistance of a realtor and are listed via online apartment search engines or in the classifieds of the Times Union.
Albany has remained a fairly urban city, which means that it's highly walkable and pretty easy to navigate with bikes and public transportation.
Most Capital District traffic moves into Albany in the morning, and out of it in the evening, so if you're commuting to Albany's neighboring cities, you'll be on the right side of rush hour.
If you're just planning on tooling around Albany, or its nearby cities, the Capital District Transportation Authority offers several bus lines around town and into neighboring Schenectady, Troy and Saratoga Springs. Albany is also connected to New York City by two Amtrak lines and a Greyhound route that will get you into Gotham in two to three hours.
So, welcome home, new Albany resident! Take a walk around your new neighborhood and enjoy the feel of a historic community that has been thriving since the birth of the United States as we know it!
June 2020 Albany Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Albany Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Albany rents held steady over the past month
Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $890 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in New York
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in New York for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,543; of the 10 largest cities in New York that we have data for, Cohoes and Syracuse, where two-bedrooms go for $1,024 and $838, are the two other major cities in the state besides Albany to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.0% and -0.3%).
- Troy, Schenectady, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Albany.
- While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Albany’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Albany renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...
Here’s how Albany ranks on:
Apartment List has released Albany’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Albany renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key Findings in Albany include the following:
- Albany renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Albany were commute time (A+), public transit (A) and affordability (A-).
- The areas of concern to Albany renters are weather (F), state and local taxes (F) and quality of local schools (D).
- Albany earned similar scores compared to other cities in New York like Buffalo (F) and Syracuse (F), but earned lower marks than Rochester (B) and New York City (C+).
- Albany did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Boston (A), San Francisco (B+) and Pittsburgh (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.