101 Apartments for rent in Albany, NY

Neighborhoods

Albany has its share of luxury condominiums and renovated historical homes that provides the resident with everything you may need. Of the higher-priced Albany neighborhoods, Center Square remains the preeminent destination for those who like to be within walking distance to nightlife and shopping. The Lark Street shopping district is nearby. Urban, and with an interesting mix of new and historical buildings, costs for apartments in this area can range anywhere from $1000-1200 for a two bedroom, depending on the building.

Fortunately, if you're a new Albany resident, you have a lot of housing options from which to choose. Most of this housing is located on the west side of town, and tends to, with the exception of the Pine Hills area, be a bit more suburban feeling than the Center Square district. Great neighborhoods include Pine Hills, Helderberg and Whitehall. Two bedrooms in these neighborhoods go for between $750-900.

Arbor Hill is a neighborhood of adorable and affordable row homes that has been in the process of redeveloping since the mid-2000s. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for $600-750.