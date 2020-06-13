87 Apartments for rent in Central Islip, NY

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
102 Half Mile Rd
102 Half Mile Road, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Half Mile Rd in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
36 Nassau Street
36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
190 Terry Rd B
190 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508 Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
365 Route 111
365 Route 111, Smithtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Nice and roomy 1 bedroom unit- facing away from traffic, very quiet-also available for sale -see ml#3141064

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Village of the Branch
1 Unit Available
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
12 Pine Street
12 Pine Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. TENANT TAKES CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL, THERE IS A DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, INTERIOR PAINTED, NEW FLOORING...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideCentral Islip
"New York is the biggest collection of villages in the world." (- Alistair Cooke)

While New York City may contain a collection of what Alistair Cooke calls villages, its surrounding environs are made up of things called towns or even the archaic-sounding hamlets. Central Islip is one of those hamlets. Although City-Data notes the place is stocked with more than 34,000 residents, it never attained official city status. It instead remains a "hamlet" in the bigger town of Islip in the county of Suffolk on that elongated branch of land known as Long Island. Just because it lacks city status doesnt mean there’s nothing happening around those parts. For starters, Central Islip is located smack dab in the center of an island, which means two long stretches of beach are less than 10 miles to your north or south. The hamlet also makes a perfect place to land when you want to enjoy a slightly less congested and polluted environment than "the city," while remaining close enough to hop on a train or the highway for work or a shopping spree.

The Nabes of Central Islip

The biggest beauty of Central Islip, besides the not-too-far-away beaches, of course, is the proximity to big sister New York City. In less than two hours you can be in the heart of the Big Apple mayhem yet paying a rent that would make Manhattanites drool. You’re not going to get off all that easily, Neighborhood Scout says, since you do get a relatively quick 50-mile train ride or highway drive to Broadway plays, cool cafes, and whatever other amenity you want from the Big A.

Town Center: Despite its central-sounding location, this nabe is actually in the northeast corner of Central Islip. The name may instead apply to the bustling nature of the area, which boasts higher rent than more than 82 percent of the areas throughout the entire state.

Joshua Path/Glenmore Avenue: Travel east of Town Center and you find another pretty packed area on the northwest corner of Central Islip. Actually, all of Central Islip is gong to be packed just because, well, its 50 miles from the I-love-NY-crowd. Rents in the Joshua-Glenmore zone are decidedly less expensive than Town Center, and even less expensive than 68 percent of the entire state. Youll find a comingling of a wide range of income status.

Ferndale Avenue/Banana Street: Head south out of the Joshua zone and you’ll find, yes, Banana Street. While its unclear if the Banana Street name draws people to this zone, it is clear that vacancies in this area are typically pretty lean. Vacancy rates for rental property have dipped down to fewer than 2 percent and the costs are higher than nearly 97 percent of the other nabes in New York. The Banana Street area is apparently delicious for many.

Irving Street/Carleton Avenue: Remember the term yuppies? Well, plenty of them live here. This smallish west-central area contains a high percentage of young, upwardly mobile singles. Despite the upwardly mobile status, the rates on rental homes and two bedroom apartments in the area are generally not as upward-reaching as other areas, only more expensive than about 41 percent across the state.

Bishop McGann Drive/Carleton Avenue: As evidenced by sharing the border of Carleton Avenue, the Bishop McGann area is not far from the Irving Street crowd. Renting an apartment in this south-central area of Central Islip isnt that far off, either.

Nicoll Avenue/Messina Street: This east-central area of Central Islip boasts older and well-established buildings and a middle-upper income sector. With loads of homes built in the stretch between 1940 and 1969, you may find a tidbit of a historical feel, although rent prices are pretty modern. Its still one of the less expensive zones of Central Islip.

Connequot Avenue/Windsor Place: With a strange shape that includes a sweet little Florida-looking peninsula, living in the Connequot Avenue area may saddle you with an equally strange voting district. The area makes up the southeastern side of Central Islip and comes with rents that are higher than about 67 percent of the rest of the state. You’ll also get that historic feel you enjoyed around the Nicoll Avenue zone.

Life in Central Islip

Get used to strange politics, not only due to the odd peninsula shape of the Connequot Avenue area but due to all the equally odd designations kicking around. You’re sure to get a crash course on townships versus cities and all that other jargon. Remember, youll be living in a hamlet, which sounds like a place that should be small and sweet -- although Central Islip is not all that small. Size-wise, City-Data says the hamlet only covers a shade more than 7 square miles, but youll be cozy with your neighbors since the area packs in about 4,700 people per single square mile. That’s still a load of breathing room compared to your Manhattan pals, and dont forget your beaches and the savings on the rent!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Central Islip?
The average rent price for Central Islip rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,040.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Central Islip?
Some of the colleges located in the Central Islip area include Norwalk Community College, Adelphi University, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Central Islip?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Central Islip from include Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, Stratford, and Coram.

