/
/
delaware county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Delaware County, NY📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Mead St A
64 Mead St, Walton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$749
$749 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309582 64 Mead Street, Walton, NY 13856 4 beds 2 bath 1470 sq ft Lot size 0.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Delaware Street
146 Delaware Street, Walton, NY
Studio
$975
1600 sqft
Owner will give qualified tenants two free months of rent!!! A. wonderful corner location and an amazing old historical building to build your business.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
144 Delaware Street
144 Delaware Street, Walton, NY
Studio
$675
1400 sqft
Two months of free rent for a qualified tenant. A wonderful location and an amazing old historical building to build your business. Hardwood floors, large display windows, and lots of beautiful architectural features of the early 1900's.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
846 Southside Drive
846 Southside Drive, Delaware County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
One of a kind country rental, comes with access to 77 acres of property, and 3 ponds. Enjoy the peace and quiet while remaining only 5 minutes to downtown Oneonta! Rent includes cable, internet, and two large screen tv's.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2395 Grange Hall Road
2395 Grange Hall Road, Delaware County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1119 sqft
Totally renovated farmhouse. Nice sized rooms, 3 beds, 2 baths. Laundry hook ups in large mudroom. New spacious front deck, great lawn. Rental application and current credit report required.
Results within 1 mile of Delaware County
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Emmons Farm Road
7 Emmons Farms Road, Otsego County, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Rare opportunity for country manor living in Oneonta, NY This apartment is in the Main Residence home, a six family set well off Route 7, and which is part of a campus of buildings known as Emmons Farms.
Results within 5 miles of Delaware County
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
7673 New York 7
7673 Main Street, Otsego County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
This delightful home located in Maryland, NY is now available.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
269 Main Street
269 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
834 sqft
Highly desirable main st student rental. Rent is for 3 students, must rent to 3. Total rent is $2100 a month. Utilities included, except internet. Close to all restaurants and on busline.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
76 Main Street
76 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
Studio
$1,200
5600 sqft
PRIME LOCATION WITH AFFORDABLE RENT! HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION is just what you need for your business.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
179 Sunnycrest Rd
179 Sunnikrest Road, Otsego County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1592 sqft
Spend Fall 2020 - enjoying lake life in your own private retreat to escape these hectic times! Available October, November - through May if desired. Great price at less than $135 per Night! Charming Lakehouse perched up above Goodyear lake.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Elm Street
107 Elm Street, Oneonta, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This fully renovated three bedroom one bathroom apartment is available 6/1. City of Oneonta; $1,100/month. Washer/dryer unit included. Rent includes off street parking and trash removal. Rental application and proof of 700+ credit score required.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
60 Center Street
60 Center Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Spacious center city rental available 9/1/20. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, large yard and front porch, very close to parks and downtown. Tenant is responsible for snow, garbage, lawn, utilities, pets with approval.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1771 County Road 39
1771 County Route 39, Chenango County, NY
Studio
$450
1500 sqft
Kwanzaa Hut with concrete floor, lights, ready for storage space. Hut is 50 x 30 and has a 275 gal fuel tank with 3/4 of used oil that can be used to fuel a furnace if tenant wants to put a furnace in to heat the unit. This hut has two door openings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
54 Spruce Street
54 Spruce St, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Nice, conveniently located, second floor, 3 bedroom apartment. Furnished (or unfurnished). Walking distance to downtown, parks, convenience stores. Off street parking. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises. Lease.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
377 Main Street
377 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
Studio
$4,500
2400 sqft
Solid opportunity to lease former franchise restaurant in the heart of the City of Oneonta.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
21 High Street
21 High Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1428 sqft
Enjoy living right next to downtown in your own three bedroom one and a half bath home. Home features two living rooms downstairs and large bedrooms upstairs. The kitchens and baths are all recently updated.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
387 Chestnut Street
387 Chestnut Street, West End, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new apartment in convenient West End Oneonta! This ground floor 3 bedroom is a winner!Yard space, off street parking, and an ALL NEW INTERIOR complete top to bottom- with conveniences all around you: pharmacy, restaurants, bank all less than
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5381 State Highway 7
5381 Main Street, Otsego County, NY
Studio
$2,700
2700 sqft
PLENTY OF PARKING AVAILABLE! Front of building parking for 5-6 cars, and rear of building has room for 10-12 more vehicles. Owner will remove all storage in rear if tenant needs additional parking in back.
Results within 10 miles of Delaware County
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
85 New Road
85 New Road, Greene County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$19,000
2750 sqft
Immersed in truly unique grounds is this Fabulous cedar log home. This stunning property is surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains reaching all the way to the North Dome.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Delaware County area include Marist College, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and State University of New York at New Paltz. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albany, Schenectady, Utica, Binghamton, and Poughkeepsie have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Albany, NYSchenectady, NYUtica, NYBinghamton, NYPoughkeepsie, NYNiskayuna, NYRensselaer, NYNew Windsor, NYWestmere, NYNew Paltz, NYChester, NYVoorheesville, NY
Fairview, NYDunmore, PALiberty, NYKingston, NYWalton, NYRotterdam, NYOneonta, NYMonticello, NYMiddletown, NYMechanicstown, NYScranton, PAClarks Summit, PA