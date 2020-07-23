/
/
rensselaer county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:27 AM
132 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
23 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,206
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
885 sqft
Set in an East Greenbush enclave, these apartment homes are designed for those 55 and older. The one- to two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious living areas, modern amenities and energy-efficient appliances. Some units include dens.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
1649 5TH AV
1649 5th Avenue, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully renovated downtown Troy apartment! Feauturing a spacious open concept living space. Large eat-in kitchen featuring new appliances, ample cabinet and counter space. Extra large master bedroom and 2 additional smaller bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Washington St 3
34 Washington Street, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/15/20 Stunning 2 bed 1 bath Rensselaer!!!! - Property Id: 325414 Check out this beautiful 2nd floor two bedroom one bath apartment in a quiet area of Rensselaer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Central
460 8th St 1st fl
460 8th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Beatiful 3 Br First Floor Available in Troy! - Property Id: 325328 This home has a gourmet kitchen with double wall oven, cooktop, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, living room and off street parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Troy
573 First St
573 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! 3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1137 1st St 1
1137 First Street, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Cozy one bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 322728 Check out this cozy one bedroom one bath in a nice area of Rensselaer, tenant pays for heat and electric, landlord takes care of water sewer trash lawn and snow
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
1117-1119 Hutton street
1117 Hutton St, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
RPI student rental - Property Id: 318236 Student rental in walking distance to RPI. $400 a bedroom per month!!! This rental is a must see!!! Newer updates, freshly painted and refinished flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Central
3134 6th Ave 3
3134 6th Avenue, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
Spacious 3BR, W/D Hook-ups, Full Bath and Tub! - Property Id: 303791 .Lots of Light! large Living room and dining room. Eat in Kitchen in Huge! Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Space for Kitchen table and chairs.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lansingburgh
629 3rd Avenue
629 3rd Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Newly rentavated New stove ,fridge, microwave New counter tops n cabinets Freshly sheetrocked n painted All hardwood floors and trim redone More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/troy-ny?lid=12935822 (RLNE5437480)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Orchard St
100 Orchard Street, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
$1,300 - Large 2 Bed with HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED apartment is in a quiet, safe suburban setting just 3 Miles from downtown Albany. Large closets, heat and hot water included! Enjoy your personal balcony overlooking the courtyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
South Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 2
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment -NO UTILITIES INCLUDED - No smoking/smokers.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Sycaway Hill Apartments
48 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sycaway Hill Apts. are comprised of twenty units in three buildings nestled Troy's convenient Sycaway neighborhood. Sycaway Hill Apts. Is located at the intersection of South Lake Ave.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
463 FULTON ST
463 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Feeling of being on top of the world in this 4th floor spacious and light filled apartment,located in the heart of Historic Downtown Troy within walking distance to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, popular Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2nd floor apartment is located in the heart of downtown Troy and very convenient to shopping, the renowned Troy Waterfront Farmers Market and all the restaurants, shops that , amenities and transportation that downtown living offers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lansingburgh
639 1ST AV
639 1st Avenue, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Oh what a view! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a really peaceful place to live. Modern kitchen and baths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYoKtDgxV0I
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1261 State Highway 7 - 1
1261 Hoosick Road, Rensselaer County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! PET FRIENDLY. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator and range. Water and sewer, trash and recycling are included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
307 THIRD ST
307 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Enjoy this spacious and light filled 2nd floor Unit in the heart of Troy. Large living room with hardwood floors, with 2 bedrooms and extra room for office or a den. Plenty of closets and storage space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
331 FOURTH ST
331 4th Street, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
Plenty of room in this newly rehab 4 Bedroom Apartment. Has a large eat in kitchen, with washer and dryer hookups. Also includes a spacious back porch and a nice backyard to host parties and barbecues. Plenty of closets and storage space.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
61 PARKER RD
61 Parker Road, Rensselaer County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rensselaer County area include Greenfield Community College, Springfield College, Western New England University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and The College of Saint Rose. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Springfield, Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, and Westfield have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Springfield, MAAlbany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYWestfield, MASchenectady, NYChicopee, MANorthampton, MASimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MA
Niskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYTroy, NY