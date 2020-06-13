/
/
corning
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Corning, NY📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
8 W SIXTH STREET
8 West 6th Street, Corning, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
840 sqft
1 bedroom upper apartment located within waking distance of Corning's Market St. and Gaffer District activities. Rent includes washer/dryer, heat and hot water, lawn care, and snow removal. 1 small/quite pet considered for $30 additional/month
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
105 W THIRD STREET
105 West Third Street, Corning, NY
3 Bedrooms
$73,500
1320 sqft
Attractive home in good condition with hardwood floors. 3rd bedroom is being used for dining room now.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
107 W Pultney St
107 West Pulteney Street, Corning, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
928 sqft
Remodeled apartment building. Large 2 bedroom upper apartment. Open concept with stainless steel appliances. Pay only Electric for utilities. Pets neg.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
47 Ferris St.
47 Ferris St, Corning, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Located above the old Cap'n Morgan's. This apartment has been lived in by the owner for 17 years and has been very well-maintained.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 E Fifth Street
14 East Fifth Street, Corning, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3921 sqft
Rent this wonderful 4 BR, 3 Bath & 2 Half Bath home with a “4-car garage” conveniently located on Corning south side hill. Minutes away from restaurants and shops on historic market street.
Results within 5 miles of Corning
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
41 Units Available
Emerald Springs Apartment Homes
12 Pondview, Painted Post, NY
Studio
$755
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1080 sqft
Renovated apartments feature in-home laundry, private outdoor living spaces and waterfront views. The pet-friendly community includes sports courts, a pool, a fishing pond and a gym. Near interstates 86 and 99.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
539 W High St.
539 West High Street, Painted Post, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Very well maintained & clean home in the Village of Painted Post with central air! Enjoy your summers on either the front or rear porch, play in the yard, or take a stroll down the nearby walking/bike path! Also walking distance to the Middle School
Results within 10 miles of Corning
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
10938 Sagetown Rd
10938 Sagetown Road, Steuben County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2280 sqft
Great country home with a 1 car carport. This home has been well kept, it has a great view of the fields and woods out back. There is a large family room, screened in back porch and a enclosed front porch. The kitchen is updated and much more.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
143 Sing Sing Rd
143 Sing Sing Road, Big Flats, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1573 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom includes hardwood floors, all appliances, full basement, large yard and 2-car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1828 River Rd. (Co. Rd. 73)
1828 River Rd, Steuben County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2784 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1828 River Rd. (Co. Rd. 73) in Steuben County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Corning rentals listed on Apartment List is $15,820.
Some of the colleges located in the Corning area include Cornell University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Corning from include Ithaca, Horseheads, Elmira, Cayuga Heights, and Wellsboro.