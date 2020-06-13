/
/
kingston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:53 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Kingston, NY📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Clinton Ave 3
113 Clinton Avenue, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
great apartment! - Property Id: 144826 Fabulous newly renovated second floor apartment, boast a luminous open floor plan design, vaulted ceilings and architectural details.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
109 Main Street
109 Main Street, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal Uptown location for Professional person or couple. Immaculate upstairs apartment features 1 br, 1 bath, lr with hardwood floors, kitchen, dining area, enclosed sun porch & walkup attic for storage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unbelievable location just a short walk to the Kingston waterfront. Dubbed the new "Brooklyn North", Kingston has had quite some attention on itself. And, rightfully so.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
504 Wilbur
504 Wilbur Avenue, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Completely renovated 2nd floor 1- bedroom apartment! Conveniently located between Uptown Kingston and the Downtown waterfront with ample off-street parking. This beautifully managed building has only 3 other apartments with all great tenants.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
316 Wall Street
316 Wall Street, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE. Uptown Kingston 3rd floor apartment featuring 2-3 bedrooms and two full baths. There is an update kitchen, large living room, laundry room and back porch. There is off street parking for 1-2 vehicles.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors.
Results within 1 mile of Kingston
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4074 sqft
Eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous newly redone Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or into Rhinebeck Village.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1040 River Road
1040 River Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,815
1250 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1250; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $5815.00; IMRID23373
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
16 ORCHARD DRIVE
16 Orchard Street, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
In Rhinecliff on Hudson, this 2 BR first floor condo is charming & spacious with full laundry, a nice bath w/a tub/shower, a large EIK with a dishwasher, & an 11 x 19 LR.
1 of 25
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
191 Clay Rd
191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395 Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
384 GARDENIA DRIVE
384 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1495 sqft
MUST SEE like-new townhouse in highly sought after Phase II of The Gardens at Rhinebeck. Non-smoker. Available July 1. Looks out over pond and park-like common area. All appliances and full size washer/dryer included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 WHEELER ROAD
10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
245 ROUTE 308
245 East Market Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL MAY TO SEPTEMBER RENTAL! Beautiful house with gleaming hardwood floors. Large Kitchen with gourmet stove. Main floor laundry with a half bath. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Kingston
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
880 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 Partition St
166 Partition St, Saugerties, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 166A - Property Id: 229131 Modern - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air, full basement, off street parking. Close to restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
61
61 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM!!! Nothing will compare to the splendor of this spectacular three bedroom triplex townhouse with exceptionally opulent interiors in an incredibly enviable location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
309
309 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY
Studio
$3,150
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 3, 2019 High Speed Internet & Cable and NYC taxes already included. Broker Fee Apply, and we require one month security deposit. The deposit will be returned between 30 days after vacating the apartment. NO FEE
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
60
60 Spillway Road, Ulster County, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,800
350 sqft
Beautiful spacious fully furnished and equipped 1bdr in the heart of Manhattan. Close to all amenities, museums, restaurants, Central Park E, R, 6, 4, Q, M trains All utilities included Free Wi-Fi First floor $169 per night Line ID : loveismygold
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1614 9G
1614 Route 9g, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
"Heat' included in this adorable two bedroom 1st floor unit. Hardwood flooring, Ceramic tiled bath and move in ready July 2020. Easy commute to Marist College, CIA, all major highways and transportation.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD
33 Glen Ridge Rd, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2742 sqft
Executive Ranch, beautifully appointed, 3 MBR suites, LR w/gas fireplace, office, den, full basement, 2 car attached garage. Must wear mask & gloves to view. This rental is totally furnished.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24 Village
24 Village Drive, Saugerties South, NY
Studio
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental has: ** can rent 3 bedrooms + 2 baths, with washer/dryer included=$1,700 ** can also rent as 2 bedroom, 1 bath, no washer/dryer = $1,500 One level-- No stairs. Condition and appeal is very good.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kingston, the median rent is $709 for a studio, $885 for a 1-bedroom, $1,117 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,448 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kingston, check out our monthly Kingston Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Kingston area include Marist College, The College of Saint Rose, SUNY at Albany, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingston from include Danbury, Albany, Poughkeepsie, Ossining, and Rensselaer.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Danbury, CTAlbany, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRensselaer, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYMaybrook, NYChester, NY
Pomona, NYVoorheesville, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYMonticello, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NY