Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21 Bulkley Mnr
21 Bulkley Mnr, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1162 sqft
Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye, all rental inquiries for minimum 2 year lease only! Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20 Oakland Beach Avenue
20 Oakland Beach Avenue, Rye, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,800
3400 sqft
Ideal Rye City rental, move in condition. Newer kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite tops, convenient mudroom/laundry and garage access. Large rooms, great flow, add'tl 1500sq in finished lower level w/ bedroom/ bath. Large deck and fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 White Birch Drive
3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3780 sqft
Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
99 Maple Avenue
99 Maple Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with private front and rear entrances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
445-3 Forest Avenue
445 Forest Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
Charming two bedroom beach cottage on beautiful Forest Ave. Close to Rye Beach, Rye Park and Playland. Rye City schools!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
81 Apawamis Avenue
81 Apawamis Avenue, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,250
2800 sqft
Great, central Rye location! Beautiful setting on almost 1/2 acre.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
28 Ridgeland Terrace
28 Ridgeland Terrace, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1072 sqft
Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 Theodore Fremd Avenue
100 Theodore Fremd Ave, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
672 sqft
Garden Condo - Features: Top floor 1 bedroom unit, 1 car off street parking, oak floors, washer/dryer on premises, eat in kitchen, ht and hw included, walk to shops & Metro-North RR. View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour here https://my.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel Street
5 Laurel Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
984 sqft
Garden Style Complex - Features: 1st floor 2 bedroom corner unit, centrally located to shopping & Metro-North RR, oak floors, wash/dry on premises, eat in kitchen, heat/hot water & 1 car garage included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
181 Purchase Street
181 Purchase St, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
City GuideRyeRye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...
Moving to Rye
+

Relocation to the Rye area is not very complicated. If an airborne arrival tickles your fancy, three NYC-area world-class international airports will get you there within an hour of the time you jump in a taxi or an awaiting friend's vehicle. If by rail, pull the cord and get off at the Rye station on the Metro-North Railroad's New Haven Line that departs from legendary Grand Central Station in the heart of Manhattan. You can connect there from all points of the U.S. via the Amtrak national rail system. If you're contemplating the move with your own set of wheels, do so with nary a worry as Rye is conveniently located with ample gateway access to the U.S. national highway network.

Rye was one of the earliest established New York City (NYC) suburbs. Its nearby slam-dunk short commute to the Big Apple, by car or rail, has justifiably made it into one of the most pricey little burgs in the NYC metropolitan area.

Bear in mind that high-end, luxury-type, up-market cities and towns traditionally offer far fewer apartments for rent than homes to rent - and Rye is no exception to this little-known, rule-of-thumb factoid. Renting in the chic, Gotham commuter-friendly suburb of Rye is not for the weak-of-heart, as homes for rent in Rye with sticker-shock-type prices are going to send shivering palpitations straight to the core of your wallet. To neutralize the situation a bit, engage in "buyer beware" strategy and thoroughly perform the due diligence functions of a savvy person in the throes of such a major relocation move, especially if you're trying to fill the bill on a tight budget.

Crank up those fingers, and head to the nearest online computer device at your disposal. You might even uncover a difficult-to-find apartment-for-rent listing if you're persistent in your search. You're certain to ring your bell with some of the intriguing rental possibilities and solutions presented therein.

At the same time as your advanced arrival dwelling search, begin to accumulate proper personal documentation. Rye area landlords tend to be quite protective of their rental house investments, so be prepared with an acceptable photo ID (a valid driver's license will suffice), workplace and prior landlord references, and a recently paid utilities bill in your name.

In no time at all, you'll be hopping onboard Rye's early-bird Metro-North run for the 24-mile long, 40-minute quick journey into the Grand Central Station terminus. From there, it'll be a mere hop, step and jump jaunt on the fabled NYC subway system to get you up and running at your workplace.

Rye Neighborhoods
+

As one might expect with its 300-year evolution, a great city like Rye, with its Boston Post Road main drag (a.k.a. U.S. 1) splitting its geographic / demographic presence, managed to establish a few residential zones.

Milton Point: Offering a handful of residential properties before becoming full-blown country space, Milton Point is incredibly picturesque. Apartments and homes are both available here. La Panetiere offers delish French dishes.

Peningo Neck: Most properties in Peningo Neck are one- to two-bedroom homes and condos, although larger properties are available as well.

Oakland Beach: Home to Oakland Beach and Rye Town Park, lovers of the outdoors will feel right at home here.

Living in Rye
+

If you have a bit of the daredevil in you when it comes to sheer local entertainment excitement, Rye's Playland Amusement Park fits the bill without having to hit the road for those chills and thrills events in faraway places like Orlando. This facility, declared a National Historic Landmark in 1987, will keep you on the edge of your seat whenever shuddering excitement is part of the day's activity agenda. Founded in 1928, its highly unusual wooden roller-coaster, dubbed the "Dragon Coaster," has endured both tragedy and good times for more than three-quarters of a century. Its indoor "Ice Casino" provides year-round, rockin' frozen sporting adventures. Large free summer concerts are often held with A-list musical talent headlining the bill.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Rye?
The average rent price for Rye rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,620.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rye?
Some of the colleges located in the Rye area include Norwalk Community College, LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, and Columbia University in the City of New York. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rye?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rye from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Stamford.

