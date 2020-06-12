/
niagara falls
37 Apartments for rent in Niagara Falls, NY📍
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
1927 Forest Ave
1927 Forest Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$800
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 294657 Large house with 3bedroom and yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294657 Property Id 294657 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5837258)
South End
1 Unit Available
305 9th St
305 9th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom house - Property Id: 293715 Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-205-8786 Fax 716-408-0049 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
610 37th St
610 37th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 bedroom house - Property Id: 291224 Please contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-205-8786 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291224 Property Id 291224 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5827998)
East Side
1 Unit Available
640 7th St LOWER
640 7th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$450
COMFY 1 BEDROOM LOWER UNIT - Property Id: 227545 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
East Side
1 Unit Available
615 3rd St UPPER
615 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
GREAT 3 BEDROOM FACING CANADA - Property Id: 227547 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
2001 Independence Ave UPPER
2001 Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM IN GREAT LOCATION - Property Id: 229069 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
East Side
1 Unit Available
460 3rd St
460 Third Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 Bedroom Apt Great Location - Property Id: 221140 Great Downtown Location Secure Entrance Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-405-8786 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
South End
1 Unit Available
423 22nd St - 4
423 22nd St, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$687
800 sqft
FOR RENT: Bright 2 bed / 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in Niagara Falls! This low-income housing is professionally managed with 24 hour emergency maintenance line available to all tenants. Includes water, sewer, and heat. Tenant only pays for electric.
South End
1 Unit Available
151 Buffalo Avenue
151 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls.
South End
1 Unit Available
502 19th Street - 2
502 19th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$625
450 sqft
Studio Apartment available. First floor, with easy access to side walk, No steps.
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
614 27th Street
614 27th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$675
2190 sqft
Two bedroom, newly renovated close to Pine Ave. $675.00, first and security. No pets and no appliances. This is a second floor two bedroom apartment, approx 900 sqft
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
2249 Weston Ave.
2249 Weston Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY May 1-June 1 - Property Id: 251558 Hi folks, This property is available for 1 month ONLY from May 1st to June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable
East Side
1 Unit Available
719 8th St. Upstairs
719 8th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
Now-June 1st Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY - Property Id: 253040 Hi folks, This is upstairs 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom unit in a duplex on 8th St. and Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls, NY that sleeps 6 people.
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
2210 Pierce Ave.
2210 Pierce Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1575 sqft
Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253036 Hi folks, This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,810 moves you in.
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
2007 11th St.
2007 11th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$500
1206 sqft
Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253282 Hi folks, This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $500/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,560 moves you in.
North End
1 Unit Available
4308 Lewiston Road
4308 Lewiston Road, Niagara Falls, NY
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
2979 sqft
Timeless charm in this turn of the (20th) century mansion! Relax on the grand front porch. Entertain in the elegant dining room. Plenty of room for large families or groups in a warm welcoming setting. Cozy enough for others.
South End
1 Unit Available
1624 Niagara Street - 6
1624 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$675
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Updated 3rd floor studio apartment in Niagara Falls. New bathroom and floors throughout. Perfect for couple or single person looking for a new place in the city of Niagara Falls. 6 Unit building In Niagara Falls USA.
1 Unit Available
9701 Niagara Falls Boulevard - 1D
9701 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$800
650 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath lower floor apartment. All utilities and appliances(stove & fridge) included. On main bus route, across from laundromat and in multi-unit building. Off street parking. Niagara Falls School District. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Niagara Falls
1 Unit Available
417 Center Street
417 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Stunning apartment located in the heart of the Village of Lewiston right above The Village Bake Shoppe. This newly constructed apartment features 2 bdrms, 1.5 baths, hrdwd flrs, open flr plan. Kitchen w/granite counter tops & includes appliances.
1 Unit Available
780 Onondaga Street
780 Onondaga Street, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
5670 sqft
Totally updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available. One on the first floor and one on the second floor. NO PETS
Results within 10 miles of Niagara Falls
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
3111 Delaware Ave.
3111 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY
Studio
$1,160
1083 sqft
- (RLNE4797073)
1 Unit Available
175 Delaware St LOWER
175 Delaware Street, Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
BEAUTIFUL LOWER 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 105479 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Niagara Falls, the median rent is $609 for a studio, $616 for a 1-bedroom, $749 for a 2-bedroom, and $952 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Niagara Falls, check out our monthly Niagara Falls Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Niagara Falls from include Tonawanda, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Lockport, and Cheektowaga.