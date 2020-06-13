/
256 Apartments for rent in Levittown, NY📍
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
100 Division Avenue
100 Division Avenue, Levittown, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
laundry on premises, 2nd floor large one bedroom, hardwood floors
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner.
Levittown
1 Unit Available
333 Loring Road
333 Loring Road, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious and bright rooms including family room, fence yard, laundry room and more.
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
212 Harrison Ave
212 Harrison Avenue, Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Empty and Clean Main Level of Legal Two Family Home Features New Kitchen- Bath and Refinished HW Floors -2 Bedrooms - LR - EIK- FDR - Den or Office plus Full Finished Basement with Full Bath and Laundry Area with Washer Dryer Hook-up- No Pets!
Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
61 Spindle Rd
61 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Spacious, well maintained house close to public pool, Fork Ln ES and shopping. Lots of storage. Credit and background check through NTN required.
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
116 East Avenue
116 East Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 East Avenue in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
hardwood floors, 1 st floor.
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Bishop Court in Bethpage. View photos, descriptions and more!
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
27 Mist Lane
27 Mist Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Lovely 4 Br 1.5 Bth Home in East Meadow Sd#3 Downstairs of Levitt ranch only Heat And Electric included.
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Virtual Showing Available. Pictures Online. Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4-5 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP.
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
108 S Sheridan Ave
108 Sheridan Avenue, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, nice size kitchen, large living room, partial use of the basement, access to the laundry, 1 car garage, use of the yard. Close to all!
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Acre Ln
39 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,799
2150 sqft
Readily avlbl very neat& clean big house with 4/5 bed&2 bath with extra room and cozy sunroom with nice yard. Close proximity to all and mid block quiet street location.
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
19 Straw Lane
19 Straw Lane, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Updated Colonial Single Family House Conveniently Located Near Hicksville LIRR And Major Highways, Features 5 Good-size Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room On Second Floor.
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
36 Central Blvd
36 Central Boulevard, Bethpage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Eat In Kitchen
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Levittown, the median rent is $1,921 for a studio, $2,133 for a 1-bedroom, $2,541 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,277 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Levittown, check out our monthly Levittown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Levittown area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, Hofstra University, and Iona College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Levittown from include Queens, Bronx, New Rochelle, Glen Cove, and Hempstead.
