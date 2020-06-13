/
/
hicksville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM
259 Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
61 Spindle Rd
61 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Spacious, well maintained house close to public pool, Fork Ln ES and shopping. Lots of storage. Credit and background check through NTN required.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
116 East Avenue
116 East Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 116 East Avenue in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Notre Dame
39 Notre Dame Avenue, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 39 Notre Dame in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
6 Dikeman Court
6 Dikeman Court, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Lovely 4 Br cape with updated bth and Kitchen
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Acre Ln
39 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,799
2150 sqft
Readily avlbl very neat& clean big house with 4/5 bed&2 bath with extra room and cozy sunroom with nice yard. Close proximity to all and mid block quiet street location.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
19 Straw Lane
19 Straw Lane, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Updated Colonial Single Family House Conveniently Located Near Hicksville LIRR And Major Highways, Features 5 Good-size Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room On Second Floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Terrehans Lane in Syosset. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
2603 sqft
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
212 Harrison Ave
212 Harrison Avenue, Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Empty and Clean Main Level of Legal Two Family Home Features New Kitchen- Bath and Refinished HW Floors -2 Bedrooms - LR - EIK- FDR - Den or Office plus Full Finished Basement with Full Bath and Laundry Area with Washer Dryer Hook-up- No Pets!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hicksville, the median rent is $1,383 for a studio, $1,536 for a 1-bedroom, $1,829 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,359 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hicksville, check out our monthly Hicksville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hicksville area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, CUNY Lehman College, Iona College, and Manhattan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hicksville from include Queens, Bronx, Stamford, New Rochelle, and Glen Cove.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Rockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NY