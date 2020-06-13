Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
94 North Clinton Avenue
94 Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
Studio
$4,000
2400 sqft
PROPERTY ZONED FOR A BAR! 2400 Sqft two-story Building, Currently A Bar.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
1603 Union Boulevard - 2
1603 Union Boulevard, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Great Location, down the street from Southside hospital. Walking distance to Bay Shore town, and public transit. Off-Street Parking Lot, with 4 spaces. Newly Renovated, all new appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Islip
1 Unit Available
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
15 Reed Drive
15 Reed Drive, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Second floor legal accessory apartment for rent. Kitchen currently being renovated. Stay tuned for updated photos. New cabinets, appliances, floor and granite counters. Large 24x13 living room, eat-in-kitchen and 16x9 bedroom. Updated bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
10 Hawley Avenue
10 Hawley Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated and updated 2 Bedroom apartment. Wood Floors, New Carpet, New Windows, Great space and Great Location, close to the Train.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
36 Nassau Street
36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Islip
1 Unit Available
87 W Main Street
87 West Main Street, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Main Street Location In The Heart Of Town. Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment. Call For A Private Viewing. Credit Check Required

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
829 Suffolk Ave - 8
829 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
354 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 829 Suffolk Ave - 8 in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
125 Deer Park Avenue
125 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Large Walk Up Attic, EIK, Front & Back Entrances. **Please Note- this apartment is located in downtown Babylon and next to a busy bar.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Great River
1 Unit Available
373 Great River Road
373 Great River Road, Great River, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage.

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
East Islip
1 Unit Available
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.

Median Rent in Bay Shore

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bay Shore is $1,499, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,786.
Studio
$1,350
1 Bed
$1,499
2 Beds
$1,786
3+ Beds
$2,303
City GuideBay Shore
Leave the racket of New York City behind and head out to Bay Shore, a city filled with white sand beaches that has served as home to LL Cool J and former San Francisco politician Harvey Milk.

Bay Shore’s history can be traced back to its founding in 1697. Even George Washington was a temporary resident. But today, Bay Shore is reaping the benefits of undergoing a massive restoration project that began in the 1980s and included the construction of housing, and renovation of its Main Street.

How To Move There

The nice thing about moving to a place like Bay Shore, which is located in Long Island, is that leasing a rental property is far less grueling than it is in a place like Manhattan. Many, if not all, landlords will still require a credit check and security deposit, but few subject you to the painful, never-ending screening process that New York City’s inner-boroughs do. Plus, life is just more affordable in this gorgeous, coastal town. One bedroom apartments that, in the City, could be astronomical can be nabbed for much less than average in Bay Shore. Rental houses are also a deal, with many two and three bedroom properties available for reasonable prices as well and luxury condominiums (which are abundant in this post-renovation city) can be found in the same price range. All of this means that living within commuting distance of Bay Shore’s downtown, and marina is not only affordable: it’s downright pleasant.

Another trump card Bay Shore holds over the City is how easy its streets make transportation. Gone are the taxi-clogged avenues and flagrant-yet-so-important jaywalkers. Instead, you get to stroll down tree-lined neighborhoods with enough space to parallel park, play catch, and that have local, reliable bus service. Bay Shore is also a major stop on the Long Island Rail Road and a great relaxation point between Manhattan and Montauk. The train also gives riders access to the historic and seafaring Fire Island, a popular summer destination for many New Yorkers.

When thinking about where to live in Bay Shore, it’s important to take the varying neighborhoods into account. Bay Wood perfectly captures that quintessential mid-twentieth century suburbs feeling: quaint, and a real sense of community. The city’s Town Center, located south of Bay Wood, is definitely a little more urban, but offers residents access to the shores and coastal spots, which are very walkable and affordable. However, if you’re Pine Aire is adundant with large single-family homes are abundant. Really, number of choices you get in Bay Shore is fantastic, and whether you’re renting an apartment, a townhouse, or one of the city’s newer, luxury properties, you can rest assured that life in its sandy city limits will be brimming with ocean breezes and a little bit of true New York heritage. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bay Shore?
In Bay Shore, the median rent is $1,350 for a studio, $1,499 for a 1-bedroom, $1,786 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,303 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bay Shore, check out our monthly Bay Shore Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bay Shore?
Some of the colleges located in the Bay Shore area include Norwalk Community College, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bay Shore?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bay Shore from include Stamford, Norwalk, Coram, Glen Cove, and Hempstead.

