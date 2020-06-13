85 Apartments for rent in Bay Shore, NY

How To Move There

The nice thing about moving to a place like Bay Shore, which is located in Long Island, is that leasing a rental property is far less grueling than it is in a place like Manhattan. Many, if not all, landlords will still require a credit check and security deposit, but few subject you to the painful, never-ending screening process that New York City’s inner-boroughs do. Plus, life is just more affordable in this gorgeous, coastal town. One bedroom apartments that, in the City, could be astronomical can be nabbed for much less than average in Bay Shore. Rental houses are also a deal, with many two and three bedroom properties available for reasonable prices as well and luxury condominiums (which are abundant in this post-renovation city) can be found in the same price range. All of this means that living within commuting distance of Bay Shore’s downtown, and marina is not only affordable: it’s downright pleasant.

Another trump card Bay Shore holds over the City is how easy its streets make transportation. Gone are the taxi-clogged avenues and flagrant-yet-so-important jaywalkers. Instead, you get to stroll down tree-lined neighborhoods with enough space to parallel park, play catch, and that have local, reliable bus service. Bay Shore is also a major stop on the Long Island Rail Road and a great relaxation point between Manhattan and Montauk. The train also gives riders access to the historic and seafaring Fire Island, a popular summer destination for many New Yorkers.

When thinking about where to live in Bay Shore, it’s important to take the varying neighborhoods into account. Bay Wood perfectly captures that quintessential mid-twentieth century suburbs feeling: quaint, and a real sense of community. The city’s Town Center, located south of Bay Wood, is definitely a little more urban, but offers residents access to the shores and coastal spots, which are very walkable and affordable. However, if you’re Pine Aire is adundant with large single-family homes are abundant. Really, number of choices you get in Bay Shore is fantastic, and whether you’re renting an apartment, a townhouse, or one of the city’s newer, luxury properties, you can rest assured that life in its sandy city limits will be brimming with ocean breezes and a little bit of true New York heritage.