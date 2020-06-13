/
greenwood lake
38 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Lake, NY📍
1 Unit Available
8 Chestnut Street
8 Chestnut Street, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
792 sqft
Cozy village home within walking distance to everything. Fenced yard & off-street parking. Tenant pays for all utilities & services (natural gas, electricity, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow plowing, garbage).
1 Unit Available
649 Jersey Avenue
649 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED ON SECOND FLOOR OF RESTAURANT BLDG. OFFERS A SHARED DECK WITH LAKEVIEWS! CATCH NYC BUS AT YOUR DOOR. LIMITED PARKING. LIVING RM, KIT, BDRM, BATH, SMALL OFFICE RM.
1 Unit Available
720 Jersey Avenue
720 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
Two, possibly three, fully renovated home is conveniently located in the middle of the village of Greenwood Lake. Walk to school, library, NYC bus and Village Beach on Orange County's largest lake. Swim and boat in the summer.
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Lake
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Knock Knock Welcome to Monroe...Come see this beautiful newly renovated unit . 1st Floor, Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath.. All new energy star Samsung Appliances. Huge Backyard Space, Parking Space included with Unit.
1 Unit Available
22 Woody Trail
22 Woody Trail, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1531 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS , OFFICE, AND DEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM INCLUDES LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN, DINING , ENTRANCE ROOM. TWO FULL BATHS,DECKS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN,. OUTDOOR FIREPLACE, LAKE VIEWS, WALK TO BEACH AND WALK TO NYC BUS STOP.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood Lake
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.
1 Unit Available
447 LAKESIDE
447 Lakeside Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
ADORABLE LOG CABIN READY TO MOVE IN! PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH, LARGE KITCHEN, BEDROOMS ARE ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018
1 Unit Available
15 NEWFIELD RD
15 Newfield Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large Home, Ready to rent asap, Nice level yard, All Rooms are Large
1 Unit Available
263 Lakeside Rd
263 Lakeside Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely First Floor Apartment With Lots Of Space & Greenwood Lake Views! Nice Size Living Room, Dining Room or Den, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath! Access To Backyard & Private Patio! All Utilities Included!
1 Unit Available
14 Wenonah Ct
14 Wenonah Court, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready set move to this spacious colonial on dead end street backing to state land. Home Features 3Br with 2nd Floor Office. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace. Granite Kitchen. 1 Car Garage. Open Floorplan. Large Rooms. Ready and Avail to Occupy.
1 Unit Available
8 Clinton Avenue
8 Clinton Avenue, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Cute 2nd Floor Apartment in a Two family home, Located in downtown Warwick Village, Large Bedroom, Walkin Closet, Eat in kitchen, Large bathroom with Tub and Shower. Make this your home. A great place to live, freshly painted.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood Lake
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.
1 Unit Available
152 Orange Turnpike
152 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1817 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER FOR BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER RAMAPO-SUFFERN SCHOOL DISTRICT, THIS SEMI-ATTACHED HOME OFFERS LIVING SPACE ON MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, PLUS ADDITIONAL LARGE
1 Unit Available
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).
1 Unit Available
136 6th Street
136 Sixth Street, Hillburn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WHITE WOOD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORS, NEW LED LIGHTING. LOVELY DECOR AND LOTS OF SPACE ON SIDE STREET. COVERED FRONT PORCH TO SIP YOUR MORNING COFFEE. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH.
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
1 Unit Available
83 Talbot Road
83 Talbot Rd, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
7500 sqft
As you drive up through the decorative slide gates onto the belgium block driveway you'll see the beautifully landscaped grounds and view the massive brick home with tennis court, in-ground pool with brick cabana.
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.
