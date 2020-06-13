/
/
bethpage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM
194 Apartments for rent in Bethpage, NY📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
212 Harrison Ave
212 Harrison Avenue, Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Empty and Clean Main Level of Legal Two Family Home Features New Kitchen- Bath and Refinished HW Floors -2 Bedrooms - LR - EIK- FDR - Den or Office plus Full Finished Basement with Full Bath and Laundry Area with Washer Dryer Hook-up- No Pets!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Bishop Court in Bethpage. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
108 S Sheridan Ave
108 Sheridan Avenue, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, nice size kitchen, large living room, partial use of the basement, access to the laundry, 1 car garage, use of the yard. Close to all!
1 of 7
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
36 Central Blvd
36 Central Boulevard, Bethpage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Eat In Kitchen
Results within 1 mile of Bethpage
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Bethpage
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Terrehans Lane in Syosset. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bethpage rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,480.
Some of the colleges located in the Bethpage area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.