Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:30 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Commack, NY📍
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.
Results within 1 mile of Commack
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
East Northport
9 Arleigh Road
9 Arleigh Road, East Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom apartment, private entrance, all utilities included. Maximum of two people. No pets.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Kings Park
1 Park Woods Ln
1 Park Woods Lane, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Smithtown
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
East Northport
3 Vine Ln
3 Vine Lane, East Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Private entrance to this first floor one bedroom apt that has been freshly painted and hardwood floor refinished. Kitchen with pantry, full bath with tub and shower doors. Bedroom with two closets, two windows and window A/C.
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
Results within 5 miles of Commack
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,692
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,633
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,752
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified
Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Northport
146 Main Street
146 Main Street, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2nd Floor apartment/1 Bath/ EIK/ 1 Living Room/1 Bedroom
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Dix Hills
122 Majestic Dr
122 Majestic Drive, Dix Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4200 sqft
Exquisite brick coloniale. Located on Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Deer Park
40 W 9th
40 West 9th Street, Deer Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen/Eat in Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms, One Full Bath.. Master Bedroom has attached half bath. Quiet neighborhood. Close to LIRR, Shoping, and Highways..
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Deer Park
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Brentwood
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Wheatley Heights
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Fort Salonga
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7000 sqft
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Deer Park
304 Old Country Rd
304 Old Country Road, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
One bedroom apartment with full sized kitchen and large bedroom with walk in closet. Electric separate. Heat included. Open house on Saturday 6/20 from 11:30-1 Masks and gloves required. Sign in and sign Disclosure forms.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Deer Park
416 Nicolls Rd
416 Nicolls Road, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Upstairs apartment. LR, DR and Kitchen combo. 2 bedrooms are small. Heat is included, Electric is separate. Large deck for tenant use. Open house Saturday, June 20th 1:30-3:00. Masks and Gloves and disclosure forms a must.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Smithtown
365 Route 111
365 Route 111, Smithtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Nice and roomy 1 bedroom unit- facing away from traffic, very quiet-also available for sale -see ml#3141064
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
Centerport
7 Harbor Park Drive
7 Harbor Park Drive, Centerport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch. Master Suite With Walk In Closet and Full Bathroom, Formal Living Room With Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen With Granite Counters, Family Room With sliders to Deck, Beautiful Manicured Property Fully Fenced!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Commack, the median rent is $1,700 for a studio, $1,888 for a 1-bedroom, $2,249 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,900 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Commack, check out our monthly Commack Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Commack area include Norwalk Community College, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Commack from include Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, Stratford, and Coram.
