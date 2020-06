36 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY

Neighborhoods in Webster

Neighborhoods in Webster, NY are characterized by charming homes, many of which were built during the 1950's. Just because many of these homes are older does not mean that they lack the high-end finishes of modern homes. Instead, many have been recently renovated with new kitchens, gorgeous bathrooms and outdoor patios. Here's a tour of the most popular neighborhoods in Webster.

Avalon Estates: This high-end subdivision in Webster, NY, features homes built within the last ten years. With its friendly vibe and large yards, Avalon Estates appeals to new residents searching for house rentals in Webster, NY.

Forest Lawn: Quiet, quaint and comfortable are the words that come to mind when describing the Forest Lawn neighborhood in Webster. Featuring homes built between 1950 and 1980, this subdivision is a popular choice for new home buyers and anyone looking for rental homes in Webster.

Glen Edith: This coastal neighborhood along the Irondequoit Bay features many homes with water views and a tight-knit community feel. Because of its proximity to downtown, Glen Edith is a popular option for anyone looking for a rental apt in Webster, NY.

Oakmonte: Home to the luxurious Oakmonte Townhomes and Apartment Homes, this area of Webster is most popular among renters. Close to some of the best restaurants in the village and walkable in every direction, it is easy to see why Oakmonte is so popular.