36 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY📍
1 of 62
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 2
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 34
1 of 4
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 14
Named after the prominent Massachusetts senator, Daniel Webster, Webster is a village in Monroe County, New York, with an estimated population of 6,000. Webster is a unique city as it is both a town and village. The town has a significantly higher population; however, the village is in the center of Webster and is the heart of the city. Although the population in Webster, NY may seem low, it does not mean that the village is not a thriving and popular metropolis. The year 2013 saw the completion of a brand new shopping center, complete with a high-end steakhouse, that should continue to drive the economy.
The best time to make the move to Webster is during the spring when the weather has finally begun to turn warm. Many homeowners like to place their house on the market during the months of April, May and June because they get the most foot traffic and interest during this period. Because the real estate market in Webster is competitive, be sure to pounce on your dream house before someone else is able to snatch it up. For individuals looking to rent furnished apartments, the primetime rental market is in late spring and late summer, as students are moving home for the summer or returning to school in the fall.
Neighborhoods in Webster, NY are characterized by charming homes, many of which were built during the 1950's. Just because many of these homes are older does not mean that they lack the high-end finishes of modern homes. Instead, many have been recently renovated with new kitchens, gorgeous bathrooms and outdoor patios. Here's a tour of the most popular neighborhoods in Webster.
Avalon Estates: This high-end subdivision in Webster, NY, features homes built within the last ten years. With its friendly vibe and large yards, Avalon Estates appeals to new residents searching for house rentals in Webster, NY.
Forest Lawn: Quiet, quaint and comfortable are the words that come to mind when describing the Forest Lawn neighborhood in Webster. Featuring homes built between 1950 and 1980, this subdivision is a popular choice for new home buyers and anyone looking for rental homes in Webster.
Glen Edith: This coastal neighborhood along the Irondequoit Bay features many homes with water views and a tight-knit community feel. Because of its proximity to downtown, Glen Edith is a popular option for anyone looking for a rental apt in Webster, NY.
Oakmonte: Home to the luxurious Oakmonte Townhomes and Apartment Homes, this area of Webster is most popular among renters. Close to some of the best restaurants in the village and walkable in every direction, it is easy to see why Oakmonte is so popular.
Webster offers an abundance of activities for all ages. Situated in the gorgeous Finger Lakes region of New York, Webster offers excellent outdoor activities that includes walking in Webster Park, playing a round of 18 at the Webster Golf Club or sledding during the winter at Schantz Park. Be sure to visit Barry's Old School Irish for an authentic Irish feel and delicious fare before indulging in a delicious dessert from Hank's Ice Cream & Grill.