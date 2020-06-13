Apartment List
/
NY
/
webster
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Webster

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
646 Basket Road
646 Basket Road, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
780 sqft
2nd floor apartment is clean & secure 1 bedroom. Newer appliances. Fenced in area for a dog. 1/2 of 2 car garage included. Great, quiet location.
Results within 5 miles of Webster

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
379 Lenora Lane
379 Lenora Lane, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Well maintained home on quiet street with neutral colors. Both large bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and large closet space. Skylight in full bath floods room with natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16 Thomas Maria Circle
16 Thomas Maria Circle, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3331 sqft
WELCOME to 16 THOMAS MARIA CIRCLE! THIS 3300 SQUARE FOOT HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT, & IN GROUND GUNITE POOL SITUATED ON 2.73 ACRES.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.

1 of 19

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1506 #1 Empire Blvd
1506 Lake Road, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2860 sqft
Total rent is $1250 a month, 2 Car Garage is available for an additional $250 a month. Landlord pays electric, water, Lawn mowing and snowplowing. Tenant responsible for gas. Seller desires tenant for a 1 year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1520 sqft
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Heights
1 Unit Available
1142 N Goodman St Down
1142 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1822 Clifford Ave
1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!! Move in ready 7/1/2020.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2447 Canandaigua Road
2447 Canandaigua Road, Wayne County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
The perfect place to call home! 2 Bedroom 1/2 House situated on a country road. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms and first floor laundry room. Private entrance,yard and parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
1930 East Main Street
1930 East Main Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
*SPACIOUS 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!* - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Beautiful kitchen with appliances INCLUDED! Good sized bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
116 Ferris St
116 Ferris Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more.

Median Rent in Webster

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Webster is $862, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,068.
Studio
$729
1 Bed
$862
2 Beds
$1,068
3+ Beds
$1,338
City GuideWebster
One of the few places in the United States to have a village within a town, Webster is a popular city in upstate New York.

Named after the prominent Massachusetts senator, Daniel Webster, Webster is a village in Monroe County, New York, with an estimated population of 6,000. Webster is a unique city as it is both a town and village. The town has a significantly higher population; however, the village is in the center of Webster and is the heart of the city. Although the population in Webster, NY may seem low, it does not mean that the village is not a thriving and popular metropolis. The year 2013 saw the completion of a brand new shopping center, complete with a high-end steakhouse, that should continue to drive the economy.

Moving to Webster

The best time to make the move to Webster is during the spring when the weather has finally begun to turn warm. Many homeowners like to place their house on the market during the months of April, May and June because they get the most foot traffic and interest during this period. Because the real estate market in Webster is competitive, be sure to pounce on your dream house before someone else is able to snatch it up. For individuals looking to rent furnished apartments, the primetime rental market is in late spring and late summer, as students are moving home for the summer or returning to school in the fall.

Neighborhoods in Webster

Neighborhoods in Webster, NY are characterized by charming homes, many of which were built during the 1950's. Just because many of these homes are older does not mean that they lack the high-end finishes of modern homes. Instead, many have been recently renovated with new kitchens, gorgeous bathrooms and outdoor patios. Here's a tour of the most popular neighborhoods in Webster.

Avalon Estates: This high-end subdivision in Webster, NY, features homes built within the last ten years. With its friendly vibe and large yards, Avalon Estates appeals to new residents searching for house rentals in Webster, NY.

Forest Lawn: Quiet, quaint and comfortable are the words that come to mind when describing the Forest Lawn neighborhood in Webster. Featuring homes built between 1950 and 1980, this subdivision is a popular choice for new home buyers and anyone looking for rental homes in Webster.

Glen Edith: This coastal neighborhood along the Irondequoit Bay features many homes with water views and a tight-knit community feel. Because of its proximity to downtown, Glen Edith is a popular option for anyone looking for a rental apt in Webster, NY.

Oakmonte: Home to the luxurious Oakmonte Townhomes and Apartment Homes, this area of Webster is most popular among renters. Close to some of the best restaurants in the village and walkable in every direction, it is easy to see why Oakmonte is so popular.

Living in Webster

Webster offers an abundance of activities for all ages. Situated in the gorgeous Finger Lakes region of New York, Webster offers excellent outdoor activities that includes walking in Webster Park, playing a round of 18 at the Webster Golf Club or sledding during the winter at Schantz Park. Be sure to visit Barry's Old School Irish for an authentic Irish feel and delicious fare before indulging in a delicious dessert from Hank's Ice Cream & Grill.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Webster?
In Webster, the median rent is $729 for a studio, $862 for a 1-bedroom, $1,068 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,338 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Webster, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Webster?
Some of the colleges located in the Webster area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Webster?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Webster from include Rochester, Fairport, Victor, Canandaigua, and Brockport.

Similar Pages

Webster 1 BedroomsWebster 2 Bedrooms
Webster Apartments with GymWebster Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Webster Dog Friendly Apartments