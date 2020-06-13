12 Apartments for rent in Binghamton, NY

Life in Binghamton

Binghamton, like Buffalo and many other eastern cities, was hit hard by the decline of American industry. Once a huge manufacturing hub with a strong working class and a vibrant immigrant community, the city underwent a massive population decline throughout much of the late 20th century.

There’s still hope, though, as SUNY Binghamton’s younger student population has imbued the area with more in terms of art, academics and athletics than many other American cities. Binghamton is also located in an incredibly beautiful region, with the downtown falling on the junction of the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers, and the neighboring areas located in lovely wooded hills.

Binghamton neighborhoods are divided into north, south, east and west. The west side is home to SUNY Binghamton, and there are a variety of neighborhoods. They include the area directly surrounding the campus on the north side of Seminary Avenue and the south side. Each section of the west side has a variety of apartments for rent, generally ranging from $400-$600.

South side rentals located closer to SUNY Binghamton will be more desirable than other areas.

There area a wide variety of rentals, including apartment complexes and rental homes. Binghamton is a renter’s market, and thanks to the student population, short term leases, efficiencies and shares are all widely available throughout town. Finding a pet friendly apartment for rent shouldn’t be too difficult, though many student rentals may not be as dog friendly as places in more established neighborhoods.

So, welcome to Binghamton. With a discerning eye, you should be able to find an apartment rental that suits your every want and need. Happy hunting out there!