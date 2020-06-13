Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Binghamton, NY

Westside
Verified

Last updated June 13
Westside
6 Units Available
50 Front
50 Front Street, Binghamton, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two bedroom apartments with upscale amenities, fully-equipped kitchens and a variety of floor plans. Located close to Binghamton University and Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park. Community has a fitness center and business center.

Last updated June 13
First Ward
1 Unit Available
17 Colfax Avenue 1b
17 Colfax Avenue, Binghamton, NY
1 Bedroom
$400
400 sqft
Freshly remodeled huge first floor 3 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in duplex. Great neighborhood, close to stores, Old Union Hotel, restaurants, bus line. Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, tiled bathroom.

Last updated June 13
Southside East
1 Unit Available
90 Conklin Avenue
90 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$500
2000 sqft
Students Only, please. June 2020-May 2021.

Last updated June 13
Center City
1 Unit Available
257 Washington Street
257 Washington Street, Binghamton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Unique, modern, clean, and conveniently located downtown. Close to all downtown has to offer. Units include keyless entry, new SS appliances 1 parking space, and free WIFI. Washer and dryer on site.

Last updated June 13
Southside East
1 Unit Available
58 South Washington
58 South Washington Street, Binghamton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Extremely Large 3 bedroom apartment. $1800 due at signing. Private front deck and driveway. Large Kitchen with dining room/second living room. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Last updated June 13
Westside
1 Unit Available
63 Grand Blvd.
63 Grand Boulevard, Binghamton, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
!!Available 7/1/2020 !! Beautiful, spacious, 1-bedroom apt. w/ Venetian plaster ceilings. Private two person balcony. XL- kitchen, XL- living room, and XL-bath. Bedroom fit for a queen bed.
Results within 1 mile of Binghamton

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
204 Grand Avenue - 10
204 Grand Ave, Johnson City, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Giant 2Br 1Ba Open Floor Plan 2nd Floor Apartment Flat with NEW Kitchen&bath, cabinetry, stainless appliances, bamboo hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, street level entry.
Results within 5 miles of Binghamton

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3136 Cortland Drive
3136 Cortland Drive, Broome County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2403 sqft
Lovely center hall colonial home in desirable Vestal residential neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this home. Kitchen with granite counters open to dining area that leads to screened in porch.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
205 Myrtle Avenue
205 Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1152 sqft
Beautiful Single-Family for rent. Hardwood Floors throughout. Laundry off the Kitchen. Dinning room has been used as Private Office/Man Cave, XL Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Linen Closet, Large 3-Season Front Porch, Large Private Lot, Large Kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Binghamton

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
105 Harrison Ave
105 Harrison Avenue, Endicott, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
105 Harrison Ave #1 Endicott ny - Property Id: 158501 3 bedroom apt 1100 a month plus utilities.- laundry hook up in the basement. new kitchen cabinets & new appliances. all floors new & hardwood redone. Bedrooms & bathroom Are on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2204 North Street - 1
2204 North Street, Endwell, NY
Studio
$700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent is 700 a month plus electric. (approx $85 per month) Across the street from Gault Toyota Down the block from BMW, IBM, and BAE Salon is unfurnished just a wash sink there. Aproved for 2 hair dressers by town. Customer parking lot in rear.

Last updated June 13
Endicott Historic District
1 Unit Available
56 Washington Avenue
56 Washington Avenue, Endicott, NY
Studio
$1,500
2375 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity. Street-level retail with storage on Washington Ave. in Endicott. 2,375 SF of Retail space PLUS 2,375 SF of basement storage for $1,500 per month plus utilities! Great opportunity.

Median Rent in Binghamton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Binghamton is $717, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $922.
Studio
$653
1 Bed
$717
2 Beds
$922
3+ Beds
$1,246
City GuideBinghamton
So you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Binghamton, New York, eh? This southern New York city has gone through many changes during the last 50 years, but fear not! However, there are many affordable apartments and interesting neighborhood anomalies. Worried? Don’t be. This city is sure to have a great spot for you to call home. So let’s not dilly-dally any more, let’s get started!
Life in Binghamton

Binghamton, like Buffalo and many other eastern cities, was hit hard by the decline of American industry. Once a huge manufacturing hub with a strong working class and a vibrant immigrant community, the city underwent a massive population decline throughout much of the late 20th century.

There’s still hope, though, as SUNY Binghamton’s younger student population has imbued the area with more in terms of art, academics and athletics than many other American cities. Binghamton is also located in an incredibly beautiful region, with the downtown falling on the junction of the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers, and the neighboring areas located in lovely wooded hills.

Binghamton neighborhoods are divided into north, south, east and west. The west side is home to SUNY Binghamton, and there are a variety of neighborhoods. They include the area directly surrounding the campus on the north side of Seminary Avenue and the south side. Each section of the west side has a variety of apartments for rent, generally ranging from $400-$600.

South side rentals located closer to SUNY Binghamton will be more desirable than other areas.

There area a wide variety of rentals, including apartment complexes and rental homes. Binghamton is a renter’s market, and thanks to the student population, short term leases, efficiencies and shares are all widely available throughout town. Finding a pet friendly apartment for rent shouldn’t be too difficult, though many student rentals may not be as dog friendly as places in more established neighborhoods.

So, welcome to Binghamton. With a discerning eye, you should be able to find an apartment rental that suits your every want and need. Happy hunting out there!

June 2020 Binghamton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Binghamton Rent Report. Binghamton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Binghamton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Binghamton rents declined moderately over the past month

Binghamton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Binghamton stand at $718 for a one-bedroom apartment and $922 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Binghamton's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Binghamton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Binghamton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Binghamton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Binghamton's median two-bedroom rent of $922 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Binghamton.
    • While Binghamton's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Binghamton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Binghamton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Binghamton?
    In Binghamton, the median rent is $653 for a studio, $717 for a 1-bedroom, $922 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,246 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Binghamton, check out our monthly Binghamton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Binghamton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Binghamton include Westside.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Binghamton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Binghamton area include Cornell University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Binghamton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Binghamton from include Ithaca, Dunmore, Walton, Scranton, and Cayuga Heights.

