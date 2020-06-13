12 Apartments for rent in Binghamton, NY📍
Binghamton, like Buffalo and many other eastern cities, was hit hard by the decline of American industry. Once a huge manufacturing hub with a strong working class and a vibrant immigrant community, the city underwent a massive population decline throughout much of the late 20th century.
There’s still hope, though, as SUNY Binghamton’s younger student population has imbued the area with more in terms of art, academics and athletics than many other American cities. Binghamton is also located in an incredibly beautiful region, with the downtown falling on the junction of the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers, and the neighboring areas located in lovely wooded hills.
Binghamton neighborhoods are divided into north, south, east and west. The west side is home to SUNY Binghamton, and there are a variety of neighborhoods. They include the area directly surrounding the campus on the north side of Seminary Avenue and the south side. Each section of the west side has a variety of apartments for rent, generally ranging from $400-$600.
South side rentals located closer to SUNY Binghamton will be more desirable than other areas.
There area a wide variety of rentals, including apartment complexes and rental homes. Binghamton is a renter’s market, and thanks to the student population, short term leases, efficiencies and shares are all widely available throughout town. Finding a pet friendly apartment for rent shouldn’t be too difficult, though many student rentals may not be as dog friendly as places in more established neighborhoods.
So, welcome to Binghamton. With a discerning eye, you should be able to find an apartment rental that suits your every want and need. Happy hunting out there!
June 2020 Binghamton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Binghamton Rent Report. Binghamton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Binghamton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Binghamton rents declined moderately over the past month
Binghamton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Binghamton stand at $718 for a one-bedroom apartment and $922 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Binghamton's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.
Binghamton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Binghamton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Binghamton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Binghamton's median two-bedroom rent of $922 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Binghamton.
- While Binghamton's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Binghamton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Binghamton.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.