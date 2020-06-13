/
/
lido beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 AM
174 Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY📍
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
87 Sands Ct
87 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Amazing Summer Rental! Mint Condition Sprawling Expanded 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial on Extra Wide Estate Grounds.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,000
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Carousel Ln
1 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$33,000
2331 sqft
Elegant Summer Rental 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Expanded Ranch Completely Renovated Within 5 Years. This Home Has Custom Cherrywood Kitchen Cabinets, Ogee Granite Counters and Hi-end Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
28 Cheltenham Street
28 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated Beach side Home in Private Beach Community- 3 Br, 1 Bath , Living room w/Fireplace,Kitchen, Wood Floors Lovely Grounds, Out Door Shower, Deck
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Richmond
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
oceanfront front beauty with huge terrace bright hardwood floors plenty of closets spaces layout with 1.5 baths
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Matlock St
44 Matlock Street, Lido Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2568 sqft
can be furnished or unfurnished
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
50 Cheltenham
50 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
three bedroom master on first floor living room kitchen bath upper two bedrooms one bath
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2 floor beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
86 Sands Court
86 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
A Lido Beach Summer Awaits!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Makes For The Perfect Escape. Situated On An Oversized Park Life Lot, This Home Is Perfect For Out Door Living.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
135 Greenway Rd
135 Greenway Road, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
2700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006.
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
137 Cedarhurst Avenue
137 Cedarhurst Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
Ideal Summer or Winter Rental Directly Facing the Dunes /Atlantic Ocean/ Steps to White SANDY Private Ocean Beach Entrance... Enjoy ALL Ocean/Water Sports...You Don't Need to Travel Far For The Complete Summer /Winter Get-A-Way!!!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
10 Franklin Boulevard
10 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
No Broker Fee!! Lovely one bedroom. Wall to wall carpeting. NO Pets! Water is included. Separate heating and ac units. Bike room. Laundry room. Off street parking on first come first serve basis.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 Lido Boulevard S
25 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
5 Star Point lookout Beach Summer Rental Call for all prices
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
131 Freeport Avenue
131 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental May/ June / July / August 6th house from the beach in private ocean beach community. Ideal restored Point Lookout original Bungalow. 12k per month.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lido Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $24,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Lido Beach area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.