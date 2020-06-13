117 Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY

Life in Watervliet

Considering the continual human existence in this area over so many centuries, history is everywhere. One such iconic location is the Watervliet Arsenal. The Watervliet Arsenal is the oldest continually operating arsenal in the United States. Originally built in 1813 to support the War of 1812, it played a crucial role in the major military activity of the 19th century inside the United States. Due to its strategic location on the Hudson River, it served as a major defensive and strike post. Today, it houses administrative offices, manufacturing facilities, Benet Laboratories (a lab conducting R&D and product improvement for the U.S. Army) and a museum dedicated to tracing the history of weaponry from the 17th century through the present day.

Watervliet Eateries

For the avid gourmand, there's no shortage of choices in Watervliet. An old time favorite of locals, Gus's Hotdogs may be humble digs, but it serves up comfort in large portions. Try some of their famous sausage, peppers and sauce. Also, be sure to try the Famous Lunch! It can't be beat. If you're looking for more than a casual experience, try Valente's, offering fresh, authentic Italian fare. It's been family run since it opened in 1958 and it's been leaving customers happy and well-fed ever since. The macaroni with crab and lobster is the perfect way to begin your meal. Entree options include the veal scaloppine Français, veal Julian, and shrimp cacciatore marsala, all favorites with the regulars. No matter what, don't skip dessert. Made in-house, Valente's serves some of the best tiramisu you'll ever find this side of the Atlantic.

With so much rich agricultural history, you'll find several farmers' markets in the area, including Watervliet's own Waterfront Farmers' Market. Local farmers come from the surrounding areas to showcase the cream of the crop. There's always plenty of fresh local produce, as well as local honey, dairy products and meat from local vendors. Many residents enjoy growing their own vegetables at home with local heirloom seeds from a Watervliet farmer's co-op.

Watervliet is located within a dozen miles of national rail lines serving passengers through Amtrak and local or regional rail. Bus connections exist between Watervliet and surrounding transit hubs, including the international airport at Albany. For those whose work requires frequent travel and commuting, you won't have to worry about choosing between convenience and the quiet country life.

Nearby camping areas are excellent for quick getaways to starry skies and peaceful spaces. Take advantage of the surrounding natural environment. Outdoor enthusiasts will have plenty to enjoy including fishing, camping, hiking, canoeing, kayaking and more. Local park services offer guidance and assistance in planning your activities while providing safety services to the public.