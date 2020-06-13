117 Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY📍
Watervliet sits near the Hudson River and is steeped in the agricultural history of this picturesque area. The local food, outdoor activities, easy access to amenities and singular history make for pleasant living in a supportive community. European settlers first began living in Watervliet, NY, circa 1609. Nestled picturesquely to the west of the Hudson River, Watervliet presents its residents with stunning vistas of verdant, tranquil pastoral life. Its local character and unique history make for a truly special living experience. Perhaps it is these qualities that have produced such notable individuals as Leland Stanford, the founder of Stanford University, and Tony Romeo, a songwriter for The Partridge Family. Long-time residents of Watervliet have come to love all that it has to offer, from outstanding local food and local art and cultural activities to all kinds of excellent outdoor activities.
Real estate offerings are diverse and plentiful in Watervliet. There are many historic properties that have been remodeled or renovated that now feature chic one- to two-bedroom apartments for rent and studio apartments for rent. Also, it's easy to find rent-to-own homes and homes for sale. Each street seems to have its own charm with its own uniquely colored and styled homes. Those who prefer a more quiet setting will want to opt for something away from Congress Street and the bustling downtown area. By the same vein, if you like a little more action and want to be in the middle of everything, you may wish to investigate somewhere near the downtown Watervliet area. Of course, nowhere in Watervliet is really very far from anywhere else in Watervliet. In terms of what's available, you'll find lots of apartments to rent in Watervliet. There are also many duplexes for rent around town as well.
Boght Corners: This area is right smack in the center of Watervliet and runs along the lovely Mohonk River. You'll likely have good luck finding both single-family homes and apartment complexes here!
3rd Avenue / 5th Avenue: This is the part of town that hugs up against the Hudson River, so property here has easy access to i-787 as well as some pretty beautiful river views!
19th Street / 7th Avenue: This is a more densely populated area where you'll find all sorts of apartment buildings of varying sizes. It's convenient and a great choice for people who like a little more of an urban setting.
Considering the continual human existence in this area over so many centuries, history is everywhere. One such iconic location is the Watervliet Arsenal. The Watervliet Arsenal is the oldest continually operating arsenal in the United States. Originally built in 1813 to support the War of 1812, it played a crucial role in the major military activity of the 19th century inside the United States. Due to its strategic location on the Hudson River, it served as a major defensive and strike post. Today, it houses administrative offices, manufacturing facilities, Benet Laboratories (a lab conducting R&D and product improvement for the U.S. Army) and a museum dedicated to tracing the history of weaponry from the 17th century through the present day.
Watervliet Eateries
For the avid gourmand, there's no shortage of choices in Watervliet. An old time favorite of locals, Gus's Hotdogs may be humble digs, but it serves up comfort in large portions. Try some of their famous sausage, peppers and sauce. Also, be sure to try the Famous Lunch! It can't be beat. If you're looking for more than a casual experience, try Valente's, offering fresh, authentic Italian fare. It's been family run since it opened in 1958 and it's been leaving customers happy and well-fed ever since. The macaroni with crab and lobster is the perfect way to begin your meal. Entree options include the veal scaloppine Français, veal Julian, and shrimp cacciatore marsala, all favorites with the regulars. No matter what, don't skip dessert. Made in-house, Valente's serves some of the best tiramisu you'll ever find this side of the Atlantic.
With so much rich agricultural history, you'll find several farmers' markets in the area, including Watervliet's own Waterfront Farmers' Market. Local farmers come from the surrounding areas to showcase the cream of the crop. There's always plenty of fresh local produce, as well as local honey, dairy products and meat from local vendors. Many residents enjoy growing their own vegetables at home with local heirloom seeds from a Watervliet farmer's co-op.
Watervliet is located within a dozen miles of national rail lines serving passengers through Amtrak and local or regional rail. Bus connections exist between Watervliet and surrounding transit hubs, including the international airport at Albany. For those whose work requires frequent travel and commuting, you won't have to worry about choosing between convenience and the quiet country life.
Nearby camping areas are excellent for quick getaways to starry skies and peaceful spaces. Take advantage of the surrounding natural environment. Outdoor enthusiasts will have plenty to enjoy including fishing, camping, hiking, canoeing, kayaking and more. Local park services offer guidance and assistance in planning your activities while providing safety services to the public.