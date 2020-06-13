117 Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
201-209 13TH ST
201 13th St, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Spacious 1st floor apartment with a ton of natural light. 3 Bed, 1 bath. Newer windows. washer and dryer hookups, back porch, private yard. Cats only

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
318 16TH ST
318 16th Street, Watervliet, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath two floor apartment, nearly 2100 square feet. Offers spacious bedrooms, newer kitchen, lots of storage, & is close to highways

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,245
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1063 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
443 3RD AV
443 3rd Avenue, Watervliet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Charming move in condition 2nd floor flat, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room, dining room and kitchen. Large gleaming bathroom. Washer & Dryer hook up in basement for tenants use. Street parking. No smoking. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Watervliet
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
5 Marvin Ave. Apt. 2C
5 Marvin Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
Large one bedroom with extended kitchen Includes: heat, hot water cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
37 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
37 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
45 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
45 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
53 Cottage Street Apt.1B
53 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
66 Cottage Street Apt. 2C
66 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!!! Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
54 Cottage Street Apt. 1C
54 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with brand new renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
64 Cottage Street Apt. 2D
64 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
980 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom with Large Kitchen Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site NO Pets!

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
62 Cottage Street Apt. 1A
62 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with NEWLY Update Kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!! All utilities included: heat hot water, cooking gas and even electric Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Central
1 Unit Available
40 River St
40 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Central
1 Unit Available
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Troy
3 Units Available
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
33 STATE ST
33 State Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
Enjoy this bright and newly painted apartment in Historic Downtown Troy. Walking distance to plenty of shops, restaurants, colleges, pubs, bus stops and many other popular sites. Easy commuter access to 787, I-90.

Median Rent in Watervliet

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Watervliet is $791, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $973.
Studio
$667
1 Bed
$791
2 Beds
$973
3+ Beds
$1,218
City GuideWatervliet
From the oldest continuous arsenal in the U.S. to local farmer's markets and a range of exotic cuisines, Watervliet has options for every interest--and every palate. Make yourself at home in Watervliet--You won't regret it!

Watervliet sits near the Hudson River and is steeped in the agricultural history of this picturesque area. The local food, outdoor activities, easy access to amenities and singular history make for pleasant living in a supportive community. European settlers first began living in Watervliet, NY, circa 1609. Nestled picturesquely to the west of the Hudson River, Watervliet presents its residents with stunning vistas of verdant, tranquil pastoral life. Its local character and unique history make for a truly special living experience. Perhaps it is these qualities that have produced such notable individuals as Leland Stanford, the founder of Stanford University, and Tony Romeo, a songwriter for The Partridge Family. Long-time residents of Watervliet have come to love all that it has to offer, from outstanding local food and local art and cultural activities to all kinds of excellent outdoor activities.

Moving to Watervliet

Real estate offerings are diverse and plentiful in Watervliet. There are many historic properties that have been remodeled or renovated that now feature chic one- to two-bedroom apartments for rent and studio apartments for rent. Also, it's easy to find rent-to-own homes and homes for sale. Each street seems to have its own charm with its own uniquely colored and styled homes. Those who prefer a more quiet setting will want to opt for something away from Congress Street and the bustling downtown area. By the same vein, if you like a little more action and want to be in the middle of everything, you may wish to investigate somewhere near the downtown Watervliet area. Of course, nowhere in Watervliet is really very far from anywhere else in Watervliet. In terms of what's available, you'll find lots of apartments to rent in Watervliet. There are also many duplexes for rent around town as well.

Neighborhoods

Boght Corners: This area is right smack in the center of Watervliet and runs along the lovely Mohonk River. You'll likely have good luck finding both single-family homes and apartment complexes here!

3rd Avenue / 5th Avenue: This is the part of town that hugs up against the Hudson River, so property here has easy access to i-787 as well as some pretty beautiful river views!

19th Street / 7th Avenue: This is a more densely populated area where you'll find all sorts of apartment buildings of varying sizes. It's convenient and a great choice for people who like a little more of an urban setting.

Life in Watervliet

Considering the continual human existence in this area over so many centuries, history is everywhere. One such iconic location is the Watervliet Arsenal. The Watervliet Arsenal is the oldest continually operating arsenal in the United States. Originally built in 1813 to support the War of 1812, it played a crucial role in the major military activity of the 19th century inside the United States. Due to its strategic location on the Hudson River, it served as a major defensive and strike post. Today, it houses administrative offices, manufacturing facilities, Benet Laboratories (a lab conducting R&D and product improvement for the U.S. Army) and a museum dedicated to tracing the history of weaponry from the 17th century through the present day.

Watervliet Eateries

For the avid gourmand, there's no shortage of choices in Watervliet. An old time favorite of locals, Gus's Hotdogs may be humble digs, but it serves up comfort in large portions. Try some of their famous sausage, peppers and sauce. Also, be sure to try the Famous Lunch! It can't be beat. If you're looking for more than a casual experience, try Valente's, offering fresh, authentic Italian fare. It's been family run since it opened in 1958 and it's been leaving customers happy and well-fed ever since. The macaroni with crab and lobster is the perfect way to begin your meal. Entree options include the veal scaloppine Français, veal Julian, and shrimp cacciatore marsala, all favorites with the regulars. No matter what, don't skip dessert. Made in-house, Valente's serves some of the best tiramisu you'll ever find this side of the Atlantic.

With so much rich agricultural history, you'll find several farmers' markets in the area, including Watervliet's own Waterfront Farmers' Market. Local farmers come from the surrounding areas to showcase the cream of the crop. There's always plenty of fresh local produce, as well as local honey, dairy products and meat from local vendors. Many residents enjoy growing their own vegetables at home with local heirloom seeds from a Watervliet farmer's co-op.

Watervliet is located within a dozen miles of national rail lines serving passengers through Amtrak and local or regional rail. Bus connections exist between Watervliet and surrounding transit hubs, including the international airport at Albany. For those whose work requires frequent travel and commuting, you won't have to worry about choosing between convenience and the quiet country life.

Nearby camping areas are excellent for quick getaways to starry skies and peaceful spaces. Take advantage of the surrounding natural environment. Outdoor enthusiasts will have plenty to enjoy including fishing, camping, hiking, canoeing, kayaking and more. Local park services offer guidance and assistance in planning your activities while providing safety services to the public.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Watervliet?
In Watervliet, the median rent is $667 for a studio, $791 for a 1-bedroom, $973 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,218 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Watervliet, check out our monthly Watervliet Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Watervliet?
Some of the colleges located in the Watervliet area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Watervliet?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watervliet from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.

