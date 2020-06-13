/
utica
11 Apartments for rent in Utica, NY📍
Deerfield Place
1 Patriot Circle, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience.
South Utica
1804 Storrs Ave
1804 Storrs Avenue, Utica, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1633 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Bright Home near Parkway - Utilities included - Property Id: 296455 If you appreciate details, technology, history, and location - this beautiful 1930's house has been transformed into a "smarter" home and has been cared for
South Utica
2200 Genesee st - Building
2200 Genesee Street, Utica, NY
Studio
$2,400
2500 sqft
Prime location with lots of possibilities! Currently used as an advertising agency. 1st Floor offers reception, conference room w/fireplace, kitchenette, large work area, and .5 bath.
412 Main Street
412 Main Street, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
14768 sqft
FOR RENT! Amazing 1800 sq ft space! Love the historic & trendy location of the Bagg Square District? Love the Smith Building for the urban lifestyle you crave? Gain access to this spacious loft through private stairwell and metal fire doors into
West Utica
230 Genesee Street
230 Genesee Street, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1050 sqft
BRAND NEW, AND ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT. THIS IS JUST ONE OF MANY OTHER BRAND NEW UNITS AVAILABLE AT THE EXCLUSIVE WINSTON BUILDING LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN UTICA.
North Utica
1 Patriot Circle
1 Patriot Cir, Utica, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1346 sqft
Luxurious, maintenance free, family-friendly living at it's finest! Each unit boasts high-end finishes; modern kitchens with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, spa-inspired bathrooms, & private entry garage.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
South Utica
6 Ironwood Road
6 Ironwood Road, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
Charming stone landmark home considered the original jewel of South Woods! Set on .83 +/- acre lot with breathtaking veranda and landscaped lawns. The bright atmosphere welcomes anyone who enjoys entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
8064 Brimfield Street
8064 Brimfield Street, Oneida County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2600 sqft
Charming, Large, Century-Old Farmhouse - Property Id: 299280 Charming farmhouse with plenty of space, large property and comes completely furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Utica
105 Pheasants Run Road
105 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
101 Pheasants Run Road
101 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
135 Pheasants Run Road
135 Pheasants Run, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
-Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
